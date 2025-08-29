65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

by

Moving into a new neighborhood is like rolling the dice. If you’re lucky, you will be living next to sweet, warm, and considerate people who have nothing but everyone’s best interests in mind. 

These people were fortunate enough to have exactly that. Many of them shared their pleasant experiences, which you will read about in this list. It just goes to show that being a good neighbor is not only easy to do but can also be quite enriching

Enjoy scrolling through these heartwarming snippets, which can hopefully bring a smile to your face today.

#1 Well Done

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: fesshole

#2 Dorothy Anonymously Bakes Treats & Leaves Them For Our Apartment Community. She Was Recently Caught

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: Nika65

#3 Sweet Dog Mojo

This is Mojo. He and his sister Lilly just moved into the neighborhood. Lilly is very friendly, but Mojo is a little nervous around new people. As a result, he would bark at everyone who passed by his house. To help him overcome his fears and to show everyone he’s truly a good boy, his human put out a sign and a bucket of balls to help him make friends. Within one hour, a neighbor walking by stopped and played fetch with Mojo. “It’s worked so well and the neighborhood loves it,” his human told us. He no longer tries to chase the mailman either. He brings him a ball and puts his front two paws on the fence, waiting for pets and for him to throw the ball.

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: imthehink

#4 Tree Fell Down In My Street, My Neighbour Decided To Create This Masterpiece

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: Jstahz

#5 I Got A Text To Check My Doorstep. You Often Don’t Meet People Like Her Nowadays

My neighbor saw me sitting on my porch in the cold and asked if something was wrong. I explained that I needed to feel some sunshine on my skin, seasonal depression and sickness have really drug me down the past week.

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: QueenRancid

#6 Thank You For Your Humanity

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: anthonyshock

#7 My Neighbor Put On A Drive-In Movie For Kids

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: Viper640

#8 Our 80-Year-Old Friend Is Visiting. Our 75-Year-Old Neighbor. Now They’re Planking

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: Loose__seal__2

#9 This Is The Sweetest Thing

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: thatgirl_stacey

#10 When Your Cat Escapes And Your Neighbor Returns Him

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: Buitengebieden

#11 Some Guy Spraypainted Some Very Explicit Anti-Gay Slurs On A Garage Down The Street (A Gay Couple Live There), So Our Neighborhood Got Together And Painted This

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: despacito_spooder

#12 Our Water Main Broke, And When The Construction People Came, So Did The Little Boys Of The Neighborhood! They Were Explaining Things To The Kids And Everything. Really Warmed My Heart

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: InevitableIncident

#13 This Guy, My Neighbor, Gives Treats To My Dog Every Time We Pass His House If He’s Outside. He Doesn’t Even Own A Dog. He Bought That Bag Of Treats For Mine

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: CatPooedInMyShoe

#14 My Neighbor Trimmed Their Tree So The Sidewalk Can Still Be Used

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: vanko987

#15 So Sweet

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: dog_rates

#16 That’s Amazing

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: TheFungi669

#17 A Little Community Goes A Long Way

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: HiddenPictures

#18 A Blessing Box That Someone Made In A Neighborhood Near Us. “Take What You Need, Leave What You Can. We Are In This Together”

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: Slimybirch

#19 In Celebrating His 1st Birthday, Samson Decided That Instead Of Having A Party Of His Own, He Would Share His Food With The Stray Dogs Roaming Around The Neighborhood

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: DavidRolands

#20 Neighbor Knocked On Our Door And Gave Us This Beautiful Plate

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: Jinglebell727

#21 This Is Too Cute For Words

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: PatchNavillus

#22 We Got 10 Inches Of Snow Over The Weekend And This Lovely Neighbor Helped To Clear The Sidewalks

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: shmargument

#23 You’re Rich

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: CashAppRecords

#24 Lost My Husband Suddenly 6 Months Ago, Lost My Cat Last Week. Today, My Neighbor Brought Me This Baby Girl. Smiled For The First Time In Days And Haven’t Stopped

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: sbeth8705

#25 Our Neighbor Gives Treats Through The Fence. Recently He Has Been Giving My Daughter Treats Too. This Is Them Waiting Patiently Today

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: MokeOG

#26 Our Neighbor Is Kind Enough To Let Our Dogs Out When My Husband And I Are Working Long Hours. Here’s A Couple Of Photos He’s Sent Us After Dog Sitting

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: LaurenZNe

#27 Everyday This Guy Walks By Our House And Lifts Up His Dog For A Look At Our Neighbours Rabbit

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: Zogramislath

#28 Had To Get Out Of Bed And Go Ask The Upstairs Neighbor (Whom I’ve Never Actually Met) To Turn It Down At About 12:30 Am This Morning. Found This Outside My Door When I Woke Up

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: operarose

#29 So Our Neighbor Just Gifted Us $200

It was our next door neighbor since my wife saw one of them knocking on our front door while we were cleaning. We obviously went over and thanked them, introducing ourselves since we hadn’t talked to them before. Apparently they’re relatively new to the neighborhood and wanted to give us a holiday gift.

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: VentingSylar

#30 My Ring Camera Alerted Movement While I Was At Work And I See My 8-Year-Old Old Neighbor Shoveling My Stairs

Get home to find he did my 40 ft stairs and around 100ft of my driveway! His mom said he wanted to cause “He always shovels our sidewalk”.

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: deadhead4ever

#31 Moved Houses A Couple Weeks Ago. Today Neighbor Left This In The Mailbox

It says: “Family,
Welcome to the neighborhood & block. We are at & have not yet met but wanted to invite you to knock on the door anytime for anything we can help you & family or just visit.
We know moving can be a hassle and the holidays are wonderful, but never stress-free, so know that we are thinking of you.
Happy Holidays”

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: alleycatbiker

#32 So My 102 Year Old Neighbour Was Emiddited To Hospital With A Stroke And She Still Remembered My 21st

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#33 The Ramp The Firefighters Are Building For My Wife Who Has ALS

My wife was diagnosed with ALS in November of 2024. I won’t go into details. She is the nicest person you could ever meet, I feel lucky to know her let alone marry her. We have 2 kids/teens and we live on the north shore of Mass. Make no mistake this disease is devastating, but the kindness. support and generosity we have received from the community has been overwhelming. In a good way. I will spend the rest of my life trying to pay everyone back. This ramp is an example ,some firefighters from Lynn and some people from our town decided the fundraise and build a much needed ramp for our house. Even in the worst of times there is still good in this world, I’m looking at it right now out my front window, all I can say is thank you and I will be paying this back in one way or another.

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: hobbyman41

#34 The Good Hearted People In My Neighborhood Set Up And Regularly Donate To A Free Community Book Exchange

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: Dex2Dex

#35 My Poppy Built A Community On His Porch For All Of The Stray Cats In The Neighborhood. Here He Is Cheesing Like A Proud Father Preparing Their Dinner

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: aroweeee

#36 My Neighbor Gave Me This For Shoveling Her Walkway

My older neighbor’s husband died a couple years ago so I started shoveling her driveway and walkway when it snows. No big deal, happy to do it. Today she gave me a bunch of pasta and meatballs as a thank you. It made me think of Adam Sandler in the Wedding Singer and put a smile on my face.

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: notworkingghost

#37 My Elderly Neighbors Have Taken To Me And My Husband

It says: ““Hello Neighbors:
We are wondering how to get in contact with you folks so that we can drop off a couple of tomatoes?- wouldn’t want to put them in your mailbox!! :)”
We have a gate, so they couldn’t just bring them to the door. They brought us over all of this!
They’ve been married for 65 years.

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: dontfluffmytutu

#38 There Is A Young Autistic Gentleman In My Neighborhood That Likes To Come Over About Twice A Week And Look At My Old Car. Apparently The Only Time He Speaks Is When He’s Around My Car

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: turbocharged_autism

#39 94-Year-Old Keith Davison, Lonely After Losing His Wife Of 66 Years, Built A Pool For The Neighborhood Kids

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: attheisstt

#40 A Farm In My Neighborhood Has A Chicken That Is Allowed To Walk Around Freely. Since It’s Getting Dark Faster Now, They Decided To Give Him A Little Safety Vest. So Cute

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: MonsterMineLP

#41 Saw This On A Walk Through A New Neighborhood Yesterday

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: morethandork

#42 Someone Built A Tiny Bridge Over A Tiny Creek In My Neighborhood

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: jabbahtheslut

#43 Saw The Blessings Box From Yesterday. Our Neighborhood Has A Pet Trading Post

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: heinencm

#44 Check Out This Setup In My Brother’s Neighborhood. They Call It “The Barrage”

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: trickstress

#45 My Neighbor Just Came Over And Gave Us A Box Of Pastries That He Ordered For Us. He Said That Because We Invited Him Over For A Family Get Together A Few Weeks Ago, He Wanted To Thank Us

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: Severe_Benefit_1133

#46 Neighbor Heard My Elderly Dog Wen Through Surgery, Said She Left Us “A Little Care Package For Her And Something For The Humans Too”. This Was The “Little” Package

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: Random_Introvert_42

#47 My Neighbors Were Originally Scared Of My Dog, Now They’re Best Friends

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: fattdogs

#48 Neighbor Kid Started A New Business And I’m His First Customer

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: agaetistakk

#49 The View From My Desk. My 65+ Year Old Neighbour Who Can’t Sit Still Is Making A Snow Fort. No Children In Sight

He loves chess and is ready to take on opponents or teach lessons. We chat frequently as neighbors, but I just learned he farmed for 25 years.

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: megnmoran

#50 I Spent The Last Year Recycling Glass Bottles From My Neighbors In Atlanta. I Just Surpassed 10,000lbs Worth! Extra Cheesy Smile For Fun

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: PapaClarencioThomas

#51 Neighborhood Kids Dropped Off Homemade Blueberry Muffins And Drawings This Afternoon. Directed To My Dog. I’m Telling You, My Heart Melted

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: Uh_alrightthen

#52 Know This Might Get Lost But I Helped Clean Up My Neighborhood And Park

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: CRUZER108

#53 Some Neighborhood Kids Left This On My Sister’s Car

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: sunflow3r-

#54 Some Kids In My Neighborhood Are Going To Find This Box And Have A Great Summer

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: drukqsx

#55 There’s A Person The Neighborhood Had Dubbed The “Flower Bandit”. They Go Around At Night Leaving People Small Flower Arrangements And We Got One

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: uaiu

#56 My Dad Has Utility Workers Installing Fiber In His Neighborhood. He Set Out A Refreshment Stand For Them

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: BreakfastBeerz

#57 Didn’t Expect Much Putting Out A Sign. My Neighborhood Is Slowly Putting Out The Same Message In Solidarity

I know it’s not much in the grand scheme of the things but I put out a sign in my lawn to send a message to others my opinion that this isn’t normal, that this is not okay and that empathy is the path towards the great. I was not sure how my neighbors would respond given that no one really puts out political signs here. My neighbor’s showed up though! They put out their own and everyday I see another house with a sign. I know, I know… it’s just a sign. It’s not much. It’s not enough… It’s not going to fix anything. But in a diverse community, seeing this means a lot that we are all standing together in solidarity.

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: Portugooses

#58 My Elderly Neighbor Cried When I Surprised Her With Groceries To Make Thanksgiving Dinner. I Of Course Being Clumsy Accidentally Dropped The Milk. But It’s Still Good

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: Lijey_Cat

#59 We’d Have So Much Fun

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: gwoman9810

#60 I Love My Neighborhood

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: PapayaTuna

#61 An Adorable Neighborhood Girl Just Came To The Door With Her Brother Selling “Puppies We Made For A Dollar” So Of Course I Bought One. Totally Worth It

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: clevercubed

#62 Neighbor Told Us “The Easter Bunny Left Treats In Your Yard”

My husband and I are 30 and we received a text from our older neighbors that said “Happy Easter! The Easter bunny left 14 treats in your yard!” We can’t get over how funny/sweet this was.

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: ryebread121

#63 My Widowed 88-Year-Old Mil Is Flirting With Her New Neighbor

New guy just moved in next door to her in her assisted living facility. He’s a spry 89 years old and she said he was ‘cute’ so she went ahead and secretly left him some cookies on his doorway shelf. She can’t wait for the next piano and wine night so she can ask him to dance.

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: roxywalker

#64 Neighborhood Kids Came Around Selling “Art “ For A Dollar Each. Lucky Me, I Bought The Last 3

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#65 A Welcome Reprieve From The Other Yard Signs In The Neighborhood

65 People Who Won The Neighbor Lottery Share Their Most Wholesome Moments (New Pics)

Image source: disconaldo

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Movie Finding Forrester is Becoming a TV Show on NBC
3 min read
Nov, 29, 2020
Would You Want This Sign In Front of Your Child’s School?
3 min read
Mar, 26, 2017
The cast of Stranger Things season 5 in first look image
Netflix Drops Episode Titles and First Look Images of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2024
Fantastic Four 2025: Cast, Release Date and Plot Details
3 min read
Sep, 29, 2023
The Night Agent Season 2’s Biggest Strength Is A Huge Risk
3 min read
Jul, 3, 2023
Rick and Morty: Season 4 Episode 7 Review “Promortyus”
3 min read
Dec, 21, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.