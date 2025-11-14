30 Times Parents Were Surprised By The Mind Of Their 7-Year-Old

by

You never know when a mini-you will spit a bite-sized lesson on life instead of drool or something even nastier. Chances are, it’ll catch you completely off guard, too. For example, while driving them to the daycare to or making pancakes for breakfast. Luckily for us, parents whose kids are sharing their insights are tweeting these statements, so everyone can get to know the real scope of their innocent wisdom. It’s not the first time when their philosophical gems get viral. Earlier, Bored Panda has shown how cheeky 6-year-olds can be, lecturing their parents on every possible situation. This time, however, we’ve decided to focus on someone more mature — 7-year-olds. Below you’ll find a list that captures the smart world of a 7-year-old mind. Apparently, one year age difference might bring sassiness to a whole new level.

#1

30 Times Parents Were Surprised By The Mind Of Their 7-Year-Old

Image source: RanaAwdish

#2

30 Times Parents Were Surprised By The Mind Of Their 7-Year-Old

Image source: XplodingUnicorn

#3

30 Times Parents Were Surprised By The Mind Of Their 7-Year-Old

Image source: sabaatahir

#4

30 Times Parents Were Surprised By The Mind Of Their 7-Year-Old

Image source: kellyoxford

#5

30 Times Parents Were Surprised By The Mind Of Their 7-Year-Old

Image source: lmegordon

#6

30 Times Parents Were Surprised By The Mind Of Their 7-Year-Old

Image source: Dad_At_Law

#7

30 Times Parents Were Surprised By The Mind Of Their 7-Year-Old

Image source: JennMGreenberg

#8

30 Times Parents Were Surprised By The Mind Of Their 7-Year-Old

Image source: kellyoxford

#9

30 Times Parents Were Surprised By The Mind Of Their 7-Year-Old

Image source: ChaikelK

#10

30 Times Parents Were Surprised By The Mind Of Their 7-Year-Old

Image source: AddyBrossWrites

#11

30 Times Parents Were Surprised By The Mind Of Their 7-Year-Old

Image source: mommajessiec

#12

30 Times Parents Were Surprised By The Mind Of Their 7-Year-Old

Image source: mommajessiec

#13

30 Times Parents Were Surprised By The Mind Of Their 7-Year-Old

Image source: XplodingUnicorn

#14

30 Times Parents Were Surprised By The Mind Of Their 7-Year-Old

Image source: XplodingUnicorn

#15

30 Times Parents Were Surprised By The Mind Of Their 7-Year-Old

Image source: saltymermaident

#16

30 Times Parents Were Surprised By The Mind Of Their 7-Year-Old

Image source: ReasonsMySonCry

#17

30 Times Parents Were Surprised By The Mind Of Their 7-Year-Old

Image source: 425suzanne

#18

30 Times Parents Were Surprised By The Mind Of Their 7-Year-Old

Image source: copymama

#19

30 Times Parents Were Surprised By The Mind Of Their 7-Year-Old

Image source: latoyadjordan

#20

30 Times Parents Were Surprised By The Mind Of Their 7-Year-Old

Image source: dailydairydiary

#21

30 Times Parents Were Surprised By The Mind Of Their 7-Year-Old

Image source: copymama

#22

30 Times Parents Were Surprised By The Mind Of Their 7-Year-Old

Image source: sarahdelri0

#23

30 Times Parents Were Surprised By The Mind Of Their 7-Year-Old

Image source: XplodingUnicorn

#24

30 Times Parents Were Surprised By The Mind Of Their 7-Year-Old

Image source: MumInBits

#25

30 Times Parents Were Surprised By The Mind Of Their 7-Year-Old

Image source: kellyoxford

#26

30 Times Parents Were Surprised By The Mind Of Their 7-Year-Old

Image source: FatherWithTwins

#27

30 Times Parents Were Surprised By The Mind Of Their 7-Year-Old

Image source: ValeeGrrl

#28

30 Times Parents Were Surprised By The Mind Of Their 7-Year-Old

Image source: mommajessiec

#29

30 Times Parents Were Surprised By The Mind Of Their 7-Year-Old

Image source: MumInBits

#30

30 Times Parents Were Surprised By The Mind Of Their 7-Year-Old

Image source: dishs_up

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
127 Times People Tried Face Swap On A Baby, And Regretted It Immediately
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Let’s Talk about the “Dice” Season 2 Premiere
3 min read
Aug, 22, 2017
Lucifer
Lucifer Season 1 Episode 6: Lucifer tracks down his stolen property, gets emotional about his past
3 min read
Mar, 1, 2016
Twitter Users Share 46 Celebrities Most Didn’t Know Were Related, It Sparks A Discussion About Nepotism In Hollywood
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Decode These 30 Slang Terms And Prove You’re A True ’90s Kid
3 min read
Sep, 26, 2025
I Used Office Supplies To Create An Artwork Every Day For A Month
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.