67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Today, we are skipping the outrage and focusing on pure, gentle laughs — memes that might not fix all your problems, but will definitely brighten your day.
We’ve collected the most wholesome kind of humor from a popular online page that makes jokes at no one’s expense. No cheap shots, no mean snark… only positive vibes and relatable struggles.
You’ll find all kinds of jokes, thanks to daily themes around food, pop culture, art, music, philosophy, daily life, and, of course, cats and dogs.
Prepare to be drowned in some truly top-shelf internet goodness.
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Image source: Victoria Ahmer
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Image source: Marshall Tanquist
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Image source: Marshall Tanquist
There’s been so much talk about doomscrolling and digital burnout lately that you might wonder whether staying online does you more harm than good. But the truth is taking a quick break for lighthearted humor isn’t just harmless — it’s actually good for your body, mind, and even your relationships.
This matters now more than ever in a world weighed down by heavy headlines, economic uncertainty, and daily stress.
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Image source: KindofSheryl Hill
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Image source: Marshall Tanquist
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Image source: Tobias Michelsen
Let’s start with what these memes are doing to your body right now.
Science shows laughter triggers an immediate chain reaction inside you. First, it cuts down cortisol — your body’s primary stress hormone. Less cortisol means your muscles unclench and your mind calms down.
It also gives your heart a workout. A study from the University of Maryland Medical Center found that laughter causes your blood vessels to expand, improving blood flow by 22% — an effect similar to aerobic exercise.
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Image source: Victoria Ahmer
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Image source: Marshall Tanquist
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Image source: Marshall Tanquist
Watching memes and laughing triggers a quick hit of happy chemicals in your brain. Science shows that laughter releases dopamine, which boosts pleasure and helps you handle emotions. It also raises serotonin, which lifts your overall mood. Finally, it floods your body with endorphins — nature’s built-in painkillers that reduce stress and make you feel calm and happy.
“In this digital world, memes may actually serve as a supportive mechanism for young people who are unsure of how to make sense of what’s happening around them. While they may seem simple and superficial, memes often perform some emotional heavy lifting, and it’s important to recognize the weightier messages they often convey,” says Angela Patterson, a media psychologist, teacher, and writer.
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Image source: Tobias Michelsen
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Image source: Baran Walter
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Image source: Tobias Michelsen
What about your mental health? Well, this is actually where the real magic happens.
A study published in Personality and Individual Differences examined how positive humor styles boost overall well-being in adults. The results showed that using humor to connect with others (affiliative humor) or to brighten your own mood (self-enhancing humor) leads to a much happier life.
The researchers discovered that these two positive styles protect your mind in two distinct ways. Affiliative humor supports well-being by increasing social contact, while self-enhancing humor reduces depression.
“Affiliative humor and self-enhancing humor are what we refer to as ‘positive’ humor styles, capturing the way we use humor to bond with others or cheer ourselves up, respectively. What these findings mean is that using humor in multiple ways in our daily lives — laughing with friends or finding the funny side when things are hard — can help support our wellbeing via different associated processes,” says Dr Nikki-Anne Wilson, lead author of the study and UNSW Postdoctoral Research Fellow.
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Image source: Victoria Ahmer
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Image source: Marshall Tanquist
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Image source: Victoria Ahmer
Not all humor is good for your brain, though. Constantly making yourself the target of the joke might feel relatable, but psychologists warn it often reflects poor emotional health.
Research shows that people who regularly use self-defeating humor face a much higher risk of depression and lower long-term happiness.
Some studies do show that dark humor memes can offer temporary relief by helping us cope with overwhelming situations. But leaning on them too heavily can dull your emotional sensitivity and deepen feelings of gloom over time.
Experts acknowledge that humor is a great, free tool to keep your mind young and resilient, but the joy shouldn’t come at your own expense.
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Image source: Baran Walter
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Image source: Victoria Ahmer
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Image source: Victoria Ahmer
Lately, digital spaces have been taken over by aggressive trolling, dark humor, and cynical memes. Some experts believe the rise of “wholesome” culture and memes coincided with online hostility reaching its peak.
For many people, seeking kind, gentle content became a practical strategy for emotional self-defense.
“While some young people have found relief in nihilism and irony online (see: shitposting, fried memes, etc.), there’s a huge swathe of young people that are seeking solace in comfort content,” says Letty Cole, creative strategist at MØRNING and editor of Burn After Reading.
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Image source: Tobias Michelsen
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Image source: KindofSheryl Hill
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Image source: Tobias Michelsen
Just like laughter, kindness is surprisingly contagious. So spread the joy, upvote your favorite memes, and share the best ones with someone who needs a quick positive breather today.
Because at the end of the day, algorithms don’t care about your well-being — they only care about your attention. And it’s up to you to dictate what kind of content you invite into your feed.
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Image source: KindofSheryl Hill
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Image source: Marshall Tanquist
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Image source: Holly Dennison
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Image source: Carol Lewis
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Image source: Marshall Tanquist
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Image source: Marshall Tanquist
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Image source: KindofSheryl Hill
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Image source: Marshall Tanquist
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Image source: Jason SuperGolden Armstrong
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Image source: KindofSheryl Hill
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Image source: Marshall Tanquist
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Image source: KindofSheryl Hill
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Image source: Marshall Tanquist
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Image source: KindofSheryl Hill
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Image source: Marshall Tanquist
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Image source: Marshall Tanquist
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Image source: Tobias Michelsen
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Image source: Marshall Tanquist
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Image source: Marshall Tanquist
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Image source: Victoria Ahmer
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Image source: Victoria Ahmer
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Image source: Kathey Trowbridge
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Image source: Marshall Tanquist
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Image source: Marshall Tanquist
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Image source: Baran Walter
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Image source: Baran Walter
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Image source: Baran Walter
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Image source: Baran Walter
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Image source: Marshall Tanquist
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Image source: Susan Wadel
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Image source: Baran Walter
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Image source: Baran Walter
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Image source: Marshall Tanquist
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Image source: Tobias Michelsen
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Image source: Baran Walter
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Image source: Baran Walter
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Image source: Baran Walter
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Image source: Baran Walter
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Image source: Victoria Ahmer
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Image source: Baran Walter
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Image source: Baran Walter
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Image source: Tobias Michelsen
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Image source: KindofSheryl Hill
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Image source: Tobias Michelsen
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Image source: Baran Walter
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Image source: Marshall Tanquist
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