67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

by

Today, we are skipping the outrage and focusing on pure, gentle laughs — memes that might not fix all your problems, but will definitely brighten your day.

We’ve collected the most wholesome kind of humor from a popular online page that makes jokes at no one’s expense. No cheap shots, no mean snark… only positive vibes and relatable struggles.

You’ll find all kinds of jokes, thanks to daily themes around food, pop culture, art, music, philosophy, daily life, and, of course, cats and dogs.

Prepare to be drowned in some truly top-shelf internet goodness.

#1

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Victoria Ahmer

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

#2

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Marshall Tanquist

#3

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Marshall Tanquist

There’s been so much talk about doomscrolling and digital burnout lately that you might wonder whether staying online does you more harm than good. But the truth is taking a quick break for lighthearted humor isn’t just harmless — it’s actually good for your body, mind, and even your relationships.

This matters now more than ever in a world weighed down by heavy headlines, economic uncertainty, and daily stress.

#4

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: KindofSheryl Hill

#5

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Marshall Tanquist

#6

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Tobias Michelsen

Let’s start with what these memes are doing to your body right now.

Science shows laughter triggers an immediate chain reaction inside you. First, it cuts down cortisol — your body’s primary stress hormone. Less cortisol means your muscles unclench and your mind calms down.

It also gives your heart a workout. A study from the University of Maryland Medical Center found that laughter causes your blood vessels to expand, improving blood flow by 22% — an effect similar to aerobic exercise.

#7

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Victoria Ahmer

#8

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Marshall Tanquist

#9

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Marshall Tanquist

Watching memes and laughing triggers a quick hit of happy chemicals in your brain. Science shows that laughter releases dopamine, which boosts pleasure and helps you handle emotions. It also raises serotonin, which lifts your overall mood. Finally, it floods your body with endorphins — nature’s built-in painkillers that reduce stress and make you feel calm and happy.

“In this digital world, memes may actually serve as a supportive mechanism for young people who are unsure of how to make sense of what’s happening around them. While they may seem simple and superficial, memes often perform some emotional heavy lifting, and it’s important to recognize the weightier messages they often convey,” says Angela Patterson, a media psychologist, teacher, and writer.

#10

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Tobias Michelsen

#11

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Baran Walter

#12

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Tobias Michelsen

What about your mental health? Well, this is actually where the real magic happens.

A study published in Personality and Individual Differences examined how positive humor styles boost overall well-being in adults. The results showed that using humor to connect with others (affiliative humor) or to brighten your own mood (self-enhancing humor) leads to a much happier life.

The researchers discovered that these two positive styles protect your mind in two distinct ways. Affiliative humor supports well-being by increasing social contact, while self-enhancing humor reduces depression.

“Affiliative humor and self-enhancing humor are what we refer to as ‘positive’ humor styles, capturing the way we use humor to bond with others or cheer ourselves up, respectively. What these findings mean is that using humor in multiple ways in our daily lives — laughing with friends or finding the funny side when things are hard — can help support our wellbeing via different associated processes,” says Dr Nikki-Anne Wilson, lead author of the study and UNSW Postdoctoral Research Fellow.

#13

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Victoria Ahmer

#14

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Marshall Tanquist

#15

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Victoria Ahmer

Not all humor is good for your brain, though. Constantly making yourself the target of the joke might feel relatable, but psychologists warn it often reflects poor emotional health.

Research shows that people who regularly use self-defeating humor face a much higher risk of depression and lower long-term happiness.

Some studies do show that dark humor memes can offer temporary relief by helping us cope with overwhelming situations. But leaning on them too heavily can dull your emotional sensitivity and deepen feelings of gloom over time.

Experts acknowledge that humor is a great, free tool to keep your mind young and resilient, but the joy shouldn’t come at your own expense.

#16

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Baran Walter

#17

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Victoria Ahmer

#18

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Victoria Ahmer

Lately, digital spaces have been taken over by aggressive trolling, dark humor, and cynical memes. Some experts believe the rise of “wholesome” culture and memes coincided with online hostility reaching its peak.

For many people, seeking kind, gentle content became a practical strategy for emotional self-defense.

“While some young people have found relief in nihilism and irony online (see: shitposting, fried memes, etc.), there’s a huge swathe of young people that are seeking solace in comfort content,” says Letty Cole, creative strategist at MØRNING and editor of Burn After Reading.

#19

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Tobias Michelsen

#20

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: KindofSheryl Hill

#21

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Tobias Michelsen

Just like laughter, kindness is surprisingly contagious. So spread the joy, upvote your favorite memes, and share the best ones with someone who needs a quick positive breather today.

Because at the end of the day, algorithms don’t care about your well-being — they only care about your attention. And it’s up to you to dictate what kind of content you invite into your feed.

#22

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: KindofSheryl Hill

#23

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Marshall Tanquist

#24

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Holly Dennison

#25

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Carol Lewis

#26

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Marshall Tanquist

#27

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Marshall Tanquist

#28

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: KindofSheryl Hill

#29

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Marshall Tanquist

#30

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Jason SuperGolden Armstrong

#31

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: KindofSheryl Hill

#32

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Marshall Tanquist

#33

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: KindofSheryl Hill

#34

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Marshall Tanquist

#35

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: KindofSheryl Hill

#36

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Marshall Tanquist

#37

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Marshall Tanquist

#38

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Tobias Michelsen

#39

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Marshall Tanquist

#40

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Marshall Tanquist

#41

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Victoria Ahmer

#42

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Victoria Ahmer

#43

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Kathey Trowbridge

#44

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Marshall Tanquist

#45

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Marshall Tanquist

#46

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Baran Walter

#47

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Baran Walter

#48

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Baran Walter

#49

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Baran Walter

#50

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Marshall Tanquist

#51

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Susan Wadel

#52

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Baran Walter

#53

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Baran Walter

#54

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Marshall Tanquist

#55

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Tobias Michelsen

#56

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Baran Walter

#57

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Baran Walter

#58

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Baran Walter

#59

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Baran Walter

#60

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Victoria Ahmer

#61

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Baran Walter

#62

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Baran Walter

#63

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Tobias Michelsen

#64

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: KindofSheryl Hill

#65

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Tobias Michelsen

#66

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Baran Walter

#67

67 Wholesome Memes That Are Funny For All The Right Reasons

Image source: Marshall Tanquist

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Jason Momoa Continues Pushing Boundaries With His Recent Roles in Film & Television
3 min read
May, 21, 2025
Five Things You Didn’t Know About “Devil’s Canyon”
3 min read
Jun, 14, 2017
30 Idyllic Illustrations Of Love And Affection That Will Warm Your Heart
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Pamela Adlon: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Jul, 9, 2026
Meet The Cast Of “Shogun”
3 min read
Apr, 8, 2022
51 Funny And Weird Internet Moments That Deserved To Be Preserved In These Screenshots (New Pics)
3 min read
Aug, 22, 2026