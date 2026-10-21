68 Of The Most Wholesome Moments That Were Shared On The Internet

One small act of kindness might not change the entire world, but it can completely change the world of one person, or even an animal. Today, we’re celebrating those quiet, life-changing moments.
Bored Panda scoured the internet and found rescue kittens, lazy sloths, silly toddler antics, tiny doggos, and random acts of pure kindness between strangers.
Basically, all the heartwarming and wholesome moments that might make you forget whatever was bothering you today. Honestly, it was almost impossible not to tear up while building this list.
#1 His Has To Be The Best Law That Exists In The Whole World. If I Had A Horse In Montana, I Would Definitely Bring It To School Just Like These Seniors Did
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#2 Chillslothms
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#3 A Nice Little Laugh For You On This Fine Sunday
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There’s a high chance you’re getting a massive dose of dopamine and serotonin right about now. You might even shed a few tears as you scroll through these stories.
Science shows that our brains are hardwired to react to joyful or wholesome moments. Positive thinking triggers dopamine, the reward chemical behind motivation and happiness. It’s the same feeling that keeps us scrolling on social media, but we can train our minds to get that dopamine hit from kindness instead of outrage.
#4 This Statue Of His Dog Is Truly A Thing Of Beauty. The Fact He Held Onto The Sticks His Dog Picked Up Daily Is Too Sweet
#5 This Couple Took Their Baby To Italy, And The Locals Kept Taking Turns Looking After Him So His Parents Could Enjoy Their Vacation. How Sweet Is That Omg
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#6 Not Much I Wouldn’t Do For Tyrion ❤️🩹 Happy Birthday Little Man!
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Reading uplifting stories also boosts serotonin, which lifts your mood and lowers stress. Simply noticing the good in people — and the world around us — gives your brain an instant, healthy reset.
A 2022 study found that exposure to inspirational media can make people more compassionate and prosocial. It can even foster feelings of connectedness with others.
#7 I’ve Never Seen A Cuter Couple In My Life! This Boy Is, Indeed, Head Over Heels For Her
#8 I Saw This Lil Pup At The Grocery Store
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#9 I Went To Take Out The Trash A Year Ago And Found Yusenka
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The media we consume daily profoundly influences how we treat the world around us. Just as hostile or aggressive news can fuel negativity, stories rooted in empathy and compassion can inspire us to step up for those around us. Psychologists call this tendency toward helpfulness “prosocial” behavior.
In 2011, researcher Karl Aquino at the University of British Columbia explored this exact reaction. His team found that exposure to acts of moral courage and selflessness triggers an intense emotional response. This uplifting sensation reshapes how people view humanity, helping them see the world as a place driven by generosity and goodwill.
The researchers also found that holding onto a cynical mindset and constantly anticipating bad intentions takes a heavy toll on our physical health. In contrast, simply taking a moment to observe the goodness in others releases positive emotions that support long-term mental resilience and physical health.
#10 This Picture Travelled Through Time And Back , Literally
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#11 A Best Friend Like This
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#12 I Think This Is The Best Picture And Quote I Have Seen On The Internet!
A study published in Psychology of Popular Media shows that just three to five minutes of inspiring media a day can transform your mindset. Researchers found that watching people overcome challenges created a powerful sense of hope in viewers. That hope predicted lower stress over the next ten days.
Surprisingly, funny content didn’t have the same lasting impact. Comedy gave people a quick laugh, but it failed to lower long-term stress levels. Inspiring videos, by contrast, performed just as well as mindfulness practices.
#13 This Woman’s Late Father Hid Small Soldier Toys In Various Corners Of Her House To “Protect” Her…and She Just Found The Most Clever Little Sniper Aiming At The Front Door
#14 After Her Dad Gave Her Away To Her Husband, The Bride Saw Another Dad And His Young Daughter Watching Her Wedding Ceremony
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#15 I Never Knew Friendship Bracelets Would Look So Good On A Dog, But It Looked Amazing Indeed. His Smile Just Made This Entire Story All The Sweeter
We naturally gravitate toward bad news because our brains are simply wired that way. That’s why we have to be intentional about seeking out positive stories like these to restore balance.
“If we all started clicking on the positive news, and getting our friends and relatives to develop the same habit, there would be more positive stories in the news. Because people are (obsessed) with negative news, the news media gives us more of it,” says American psychologist and professor Douglas T. Kenrick.
“But the algorithms embedded in the news media are designed to give us more of what we want, so if enough of us boycott the bad news, and reinforce the good news with clicks, it will lead to one of those virtuous cycles, with the result being more positive news stories to choose from.”
#16 Lindsie’s Dad Is—as The Kids Say—the Ultimate Rizz Master! I Mean, Look At How He Effortlessly Flirts And Loves His Wife
#17 Hero From Above
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But let’s not just stop at reading these stories and then going about our day, shall we?
We can easily take a page from this list and put kindness into action ourselves — after all, small good deeds do far more than make us and the recipient feel good. Studies show that they actually boost our physical and mental health in surprising ways.
Being kind builds empathy and self-esteem and brightens your overall mood. A 2024 global trial published in Social Psychiatry and Psychiatric Epidemiology found that practicing kindness reduces loneliness and social isolation. Researchers are also studying how kindness benefits our physical health, and they’ve found it can lower blood pressure and reduce stress hormones like cortisol.
#19 These Students Knew Their Art Professor Loved Ties, So They Got Him A Bunch For His Birthday, And I Just Know This Made His Day
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#20 Still One Of My Favorite Halloween Memories!! 👵🏻👴🏻
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Even short bursts of goodwill make a huge impact. A 2019 study showed that doing just one kind deed a day for a single week noticeably boosts your happiness.
Beyond our own health, kindness creates a ripple effect. “If you act kindly toward another, there’s also a propagation effect — that person goes on to act more kindly. There’s a profound contagiousness to kindness,” notes Tyler VanderWeele, co-director of the Initiative on Health, Spirituality, and Religion at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
Unfortunately, social media feeds and today’s news headlines don’t always reflect that spirit, he adds. “I think we’ve gotten worse in this regard. There’s evidence that when we witness those (negative) dynamics, we go on to treat others with more hostility, not kindness.”
#21 Right Place Right Time! Congratulations To This Couple In Cleveland!
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So how do you practice kindness? You don’t need grand gestures to make a difference — consistency is what truly counts, experts believe.
“There’s a whole range of ways one can contribute, some perhaps more profound than others,” VanderWeele says. “Just the simple act of smiling or holding the door open for someone, or perhaps not complaining when you might otherwise, are micro-kindnesses that can lead to a healthier, more flourishing society.”
#22 This Mom Was Traveling Alone With Her Baby And Toddler When A Kind Couple Noticed Her Struggling With Her Fussy Baby. They Offered To Hold Him For The Rest Of The Flight And Somehow Managed To Get Him To Sleep. I Just Love People Sometimes
#23 Last Night, Moose’s School Hosted A “Dinner For Two” Evening, And It Was The Sweetest Thing
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As we’re all getting bogged down by negative news headlines and climate crises, small acts of love and generosity can actually help fuel us. And that’s precisely why this list is so important.
Watching someone build a custom wheelchair for a disabled pet or offer a warm meal to a neighbor proves empathy is alive and well. These stories remind us why we care in the first place and what is worth fighting for. Or, at the very least, they give us a chance to reset until we’re ready to face the world again.
#24 We Planned An Event To Teach Dads How To Do Their Daughters’ Hair
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#25 When He Started Crying, We All Started To Cry! Our Sweet Jack, We Love You Buddy!
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#26 My Boys
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#28 A Truly Special Surprise
I Was Really Nervous About How My Dad Would Do On Our Wedding Day Because Sometimes It’s Just A Hard Alzheimer’s Day, But I Think He Had More Fun Than Everyone Else! Thank You To My Amazing Mom, Family, And Friends For Making Sure He Always Had A Smiling Face To Turn To!
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#29 Every Dog Should Have A Stick Library!
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#30 Good Design Doesn’t Always Need To Be Flashy — Sometimes The Best Ideas Are The Ones That Quietly Make Everyday Life Easier
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#31 This Stray Dog Wandered Into A Hyundai Dealership And Got Hired As A Car Salesman. I Guess You Could Say He Really Found His Drive
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#32 A Woman Named Amy Jandrisevits Handmakes Dolls For Children With Disabilities
Giving Them Little Versions Of Themselves With Details Like Prosthetics, Limb Differences, Scars, And Feeding Tubes. The Idea Of A Child Getting A Doll That Looks Just Like Them Is Just So Special. This Is Peak Childhood Memory Right Here
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#33 Bro Is Just Happy To Be Here
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#34 Grams Was Locked In
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#35 This Mom’s Reaction Upon Seeing Her Son-In-Law Cooking For Her Is Too Pure
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#36 This Was, Indeed, The Wildest Yet Most Wholesome Interaction I’ve Seen On The Internet. Men Find Joy In The Smallest Things, And That’s Cute
#37 You Know This Guy Does Not Mess Around When It Comes To His Dog. He Treats Him Like The King He Is
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#46 Halloween Costume. The Things You Do For The Granddaughter
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#47 Just Found Out My First Dog Was….a Goat
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#48 I Swear My Dogs Teeth Straighter Than Mine
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#49 Pure Magic
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#50 Turned The Light On At 5:45 Am And Caught This!
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#51 Now I Can Say I’ve Seen Lady Bug “Footprints”
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#52 My Hotel Room Cleaner Made Me A Towel Animal, And Over The Next Weeks He Left Them There Until It Became A Towel Zoo
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#53 My Elderly Neighbor Gave Us A Heads Up In The Morning!
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#54 My Dad Waking Me Up At 2:00 In The Morning To Give Me Pizza Because He Made Pizza 😭
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#55 He Made The Right Move
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#56 My Friend Is Now Cancer Free After Years Of Battling
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#57 8 Year Old Mia Beat Cancer And Attended Her First NFL Game
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#58 A Museum Being Incredibly Wholesome To A Child
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#59 Jeff And Baby Jeff
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#60 Brother Makes A Dinosaur Watermelon Cake For His Nephew With Food Allergies
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#61 And The Cat Is Cute Too
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#62 My Birthday Gift From My Little Brother
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#63 Friendship Then And Now
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#64 Someone Gave A Man In The Train A Corndog Plushie, I Want To Cry
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#65 I Took My Dad To The Match Fulfilling A 20+ Year Promise
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#66 What My 9 Y.o Brother Gave Me When He Saw Me Sad
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#67 Been Estranged From My Family For Several Years. So, I Got Myself Family For Birthday This Year
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#68 After 8.5 Years Of Laughing And Playing Pubgm Over The Phone I Finally Met My Bestie
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