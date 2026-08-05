61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

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It’s the perfect blend of creativity, functionality and beauty. In theory, that’s what architecture should be. And often, in glossy brochures or 3D renders, that’s what it is. But sometimes life (read: construction) happens, and someone’s best-laid plans go straight into the sewer.

For every project that goes according to plan, another is a disaster waiting to happen. The result? Expectation absolutely not meeting reality. Poor execution, tight budgets, construction mistakes, last-minute changes and miscommunication can all render a once-beautiful blueprint pretty much futile.

Bored Panda has compiled a list of some of the funniest Render vs Reality architecture design fails spotted in the wild. Some are ambitious, others bizarre. All are reminders that no matter how good something looks on paper, the universe often has a few hilarious tricks up its sleeve.

#1 Design Submitted By The Architect vs. How The Contractor Ends Up Building It

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

Image source: TransportationKey789

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

#2 Stanley Milner Library In Edmonton, Alberta

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

Image source: [deleted]

#3 Such A Big Difference Between The Rendered Photo And Reality. Prisma, Helsingborg, Sweden

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

#4 Vizag International Cruise Terminal In Visakhapatnam, India

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

Image source: FourNovember

#5 Spektrum In Nya Hovas. Rendering vs. Actual Result

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

Image source: Semrén & Månsson

#6 The So-Called Stadsberget In Piteå. Although It Is A Parking Garage, The Illustration Shows A Car-Free Environment With A Lot Of Cyclists And Pedestrians

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

Image source: arkitekturupproret.se

#7 Växjö’s New Municipal Building. Render vs. Real Building

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

Image source: arkitekturupproret.se

#8 Residence Trea In Istanbul, Turkey

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

#9 If You Can’t Design A Nice Building, You Can Always Try To Hide The Building Completely. Unfortunately, It’s More Difficult In Reality Than In The Picture

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

Image source: arkitekturupproret.se

#10 Tel Aviv University’s “Building Of The Future”

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

#11 The Same, But Different

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

Image source: rendervsreality

#12 The New Munch Museum In Oslo Opened, And It Might Not Look Exactly Like The Vision Picture

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

Image source: arkitekturupproret.se

#13 A Different Angle But The Message Is Still Clear – Horrendous

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

Image source: rendervsreality

#14 Vågen Was Sweden’s Fifth Ugliest Building In 2022

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

Image source: arkitekturupproret.se

#15 Royal Ontario Museum: Expectations vs. Reality

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

Image source: 99hoglagoons

#16 Rainbow Coloured Building

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

Image source: IAMDOGEAMA

#17 Pennsylvania’s Previous Capitol Building

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

Image source: Dirtychicken002

#18 Indian Infrastructure Architecture Planning And Execution

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

Image source: FourNovember

#19 Indian Infrastructure Architecture Planning And Execution

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

Image source: FourNovember

#20 Located In Central Halmstad

In order to sell projects, they brighten up the facades and exaggerate the number of pedestrians and cyclists in their render. They also invent greenery that doesn’t exist.

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

Image source: arkitekturupproret.se

#21 The Vision Of This Building Looked Great, But The Reality Is Very Disappointing

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

Image source: arkitekturupproret.se

#22 Söders Höjder In Helsingborg, Sweden

The real building doesn’t shine very much, and the reality is painful. Söders Höjder in Helsingborg is Sweden’s third ugliest new building in 2023 and also the building with the year’s worst fake view.

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

Image source: arkitekturupproret.se

#23 I Wonder How The People Who Bought Apartments In This Apocalyptic-Leninist Bunker Nightmare Feel About Their Investment

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

Image source: wrathofgnon

#24 Vision vs. Reality. Platinan In Gothenburg, Sweden

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

Image source: arkitekturupproret.se

#25 The New Hotel At Halmstad’s Travel Center. It Looks Like A Haunted Hotel

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

Image source: arkitekturupproret.se

#26 A Skyscraper In Warsaw, Poland

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

Image source: smoderek

#27 Funny How Buildings Just Change Color

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

Image source: twitter

#28 “Bal Gown” In The Hague, Netherlands. It Had The Potential

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

#29 The Elite Hotel Carolina Tower At Nya Karolinska In Hagastaden, Stockholm, Sweden

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

Image source: arkitekturupproret.se

#30 An Expectation Image Of Metropolia’s Myllypuro Campus vs. An Image From Reality

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

Image source: HelsinkiKymp

#31 Sven-Harry’s Art Museum In Vasaparken, Stockholm

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

Image source: arkitekturupproret.se

#32 Glasiaren, Gothenburg. The Building Turned Into Something That Resembles An Old Refrigerator With Ugly Magnets

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

Image source: arkitekturupproret.se

#33 The Picture In The Ad Clearly Is The Actual Building Behind It. [oc]

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

Image source: hellodeveloper

#34 Indian Infrastructure Architecture Planning And Execution

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

Image source: FourNovember

#35 The Plans For The Marble Arch Mound On The Left Regarded Spectacular In Comparison With The Way It Had Really Been Constructed

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

Image source: MVRDV

#36 Sara Cultural Center In Skellefteå, Sweden. In Reality It Looks Very Sad

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

Image source: arkitekturupproret.se

#37 This Is A Building Concept For A Hofbräuhaus (German Beer Garden-Type Restaurant Chain) In Buffalo, But Failed To Be Built Correctly Or Finished At All

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

Image source: gergensocks

#38 This Monstrosity Of Selma Center In Gothenburg, Sweden

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

Image source: arkitekturupproret.se

#39 Malmö’s New District Court In Sweden. Vision vs. Reality

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

Image source: arkitekturupproret.se

#40 Totalitarian New Box In Kungsängen, Sweden. The Gray Color Looks Way Worse Than It Should Be

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

Image source: arkitekturupproret.se

#41 The Vision And Reality Of Kv. Poolen The New Bathhouse In Frösunda, Sweden

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

Image source: arkitekturupproret.se

#42 The Render One Looked Way Better. Scandic Central In Örebro, Sweden

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

#43 A New Landmark Was Built In Kallhäll, Stockholm

The result angered the residents who had expected a white house. Those responsible replied that they saw no problem with the illustrations: “We have done what we said we would do. Not everyone can love a house.”

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

Image source: arkitekturupproret.se

#44 Elbe Philharmonic Hall. In The Renders Of This Project, Hinged Glass Facade Resembles A Perfect Blanket, Almost Weightless. However, In Reality The Facade Does Not Show The Same Effect

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

Image source: Herzog & de Meuron

#45 From Render To Reality

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

Image source: JoaquinTorres_V

#46 Citygate (Getingboet) In Gothenburg, Sweden. Those Windows Look Really Different

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

Image source: arkitekturupproret.se

#47 Kalmar House Stella In Sweden. At Least They Tried?

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

Image source: arkitekturupproret.se

#48 Vision Picture For Brandbergen Centre. It Didn’t Turn Out Exactly As Planned

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

Image source: arkitekturupproret.se

#49 Reality Is Bleak Compared To The Rendering World

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

Image source: twitter.com

#50 Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Headquarters: Expectation vs. Reality

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

Image source: dontrescueme

#51 The Project vs. The Result. From A Gov Building In Spain

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

Image source: The project vs the result. From a gov building in Spain.

#52 The Airbnb vs. The Ad!

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

Image source: AirBadNB

#53 When You Want To Build A Triumphal Arc But Your Budget Is 50$

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

Image source: ErilazHateka

#54 The Real Estate Listing Photo vs. Reality. (Gray Building Has Been There Since 2016.)

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

Image source: BlueSkies123z

#55 The Completed Mast Quay Phase II Built-To-Rent Development Is Substantially Different From The Scheme That Was Originally Permitted

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

Image source: Royal_Greenwich

#56 In The Renderings, There Are Significantly More People Than Cars On The Roads, But In Reality It Is The Opposite

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

Image source: arkitekturupproret.se

#57 This Disappointing Building In Gothenburg, Sweden

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

Image source: arkitekturupproret.se

#58 Well, That’s Close

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

Image source: Darkesako

#59 Seestadt Hochhäuser – Erwartung Und Ergebnis

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

Image source: StoneColdCrazzzy

#60 Apartment Building In La

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

Image source: Ferrari5746

#61 This Polish Hotel’s Picture On Trivago vs. In Real Life

61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

Image source: 0SafeBit

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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