61 Times Architects Had A Vision But The Reality Was Not Exactly What They Expected

It’s the perfect blend of creativity, functionality and beauty. In theory, that’s what architecture should be. And often, in glossy brochures or 3D renders, that’s what it is. But sometimes life (read: construction) happens, and someone’s best-laid plans go straight into the sewer.
For every project that goes according to plan, another is a disaster waiting to happen. The result? Expectation absolutely not meeting reality. Poor execution, tight budgets, construction mistakes, last-minute changes and miscommunication can all render a once-beautiful blueprint pretty much futile.
Bored Panda has compiled a list of some of the funniest Render vs Reality architecture design fails spotted in the wild. Some are ambitious, others bizarre. All are reminders that no matter how good something looks on paper, the universe often has a few hilarious tricks up its sleeve.
#1 Design Submitted By The Architect vs. How The Contractor Ends Up Building It
Image source: TransportationKey789
#2 Stanley Milner Library In Edmonton, Alberta
Image source: [deleted]
#3 Such A Big Difference Between The Rendered Photo And Reality. Prisma, Helsingborg, Sweden
#4 Vizag International Cruise Terminal In Visakhapatnam, India
Image source: FourNovember
#5 Spektrum In Nya Hovas. Rendering vs. Actual Result
Image source: Semrén & Månsson
#6 The So-Called Stadsberget In Piteå. Although It Is A Parking Garage, The Illustration Shows A Car-Free Environment With A Lot Of Cyclists And Pedestrians
Image source: arkitekturupproret.se
#7 Växjö’s New Municipal Building. Render vs. Real Building
Image source: arkitekturupproret.se
#8 Residence Trea In Istanbul, Turkey
#9 If You Can’t Design A Nice Building, You Can Always Try To Hide The Building Completely. Unfortunately, It’s More Difficult In Reality Than In The Picture
Image source: arkitekturupproret.se
#10 Tel Aviv University’s “Building Of The Future”
#11 The Same, But Different
Image source: rendervsreality
#12 The New Munch Museum In Oslo Opened, And It Might Not Look Exactly Like The Vision Picture
Image source: arkitekturupproret.se
#13 A Different Angle But The Message Is Still Clear – Horrendous
Image source: rendervsreality
#14 Vågen Was Sweden’s Fifth Ugliest Building In 2022
Image source: arkitekturupproret.se
#15 Royal Ontario Museum: Expectations vs. Reality
Image source: 99hoglagoons
#16 Rainbow Coloured Building
Image source: IAMDOGEAMA
#17 Pennsylvania’s Previous Capitol Building
Image source: Dirtychicken002
#18 Indian Infrastructure Architecture Planning And Execution
Image source: FourNovember
#19 Indian Infrastructure Architecture Planning And Execution
Image source: FourNovember
#20 Located In Central Halmstad
In order to sell projects, they brighten up the facades and exaggerate the number of pedestrians and cyclists in their render. They also invent greenery that doesn’t exist.
Image source: arkitekturupproret.se
#21 The Vision Of This Building Looked Great, But The Reality Is Very Disappointing
Image source: arkitekturupproret.se
#22 Söders Höjder In Helsingborg, Sweden
The real building doesn’t shine very much, and the reality is painful. Söders Höjder in Helsingborg is Sweden’s third ugliest new building in 2023 and also the building with the year’s worst fake view.
Image source: arkitekturupproret.se
#23 I Wonder How The People Who Bought Apartments In This Apocalyptic-Leninist Bunker Nightmare Feel About Their Investment
Image source: wrathofgnon
#24 Vision vs. Reality. Platinan In Gothenburg, Sweden
Image source: arkitekturupproret.se
#25 The New Hotel At Halmstad’s Travel Center. It Looks Like A Haunted Hotel
Image source: arkitekturupproret.se
#26 A Skyscraper In Warsaw, Poland
Image source: smoderek
#27 Funny How Buildings Just Change Color
Image source: twitter
#28 “Bal Gown” In The Hague, Netherlands. It Had The Potential
#29 The Elite Hotel Carolina Tower At Nya Karolinska In Hagastaden, Stockholm, Sweden
Image source: arkitekturupproret.se
#30 An Expectation Image Of Metropolia’s Myllypuro Campus vs. An Image From Reality
Image source: HelsinkiKymp
#31 Sven-Harry’s Art Museum In Vasaparken, Stockholm
Image source: arkitekturupproret.se
#32 Glasiaren, Gothenburg. The Building Turned Into Something That Resembles An Old Refrigerator With Ugly Magnets
Image source: arkitekturupproret.se
#33 The Picture In The Ad Clearly Is The Actual Building Behind It. [oc]
Image source: hellodeveloper
#34 Indian Infrastructure Architecture Planning And Execution
Image source: FourNovember
#35 The Plans For The Marble Arch Mound On The Left Regarded Spectacular In Comparison With The Way It Had Really Been Constructed
Image source: MVRDV
#36 Sara Cultural Center In Skellefteå, Sweden. In Reality It Looks Very Sad
Image source: arkitekturupproret.se
#37 This Is A Building Concept For A Hofbräuhaus (German Beer Garden-Type Restaurant Chain) In Buffalo, But Failed To Be Built Correctly Or Finished At All
Image source: gergensocks
#38 This Monstrosity Of Selma Center In Gothenburg, Sweden
Image source: arkitekturupproret.se
#39 Malmö’s New District Court In Sweden. Vision vs. Reality
Image source: arkitekturupproret.se
#40 Totalitarian New Box In Kungsängen, Sweden. The Gray Color Looks Way Worse Than It Should Be
Image source: arkitekturupproret.se
#41 The Vision And Reality Of Kv. Poolen The New Bathhouse In Frösunda, Sweden
Image source: arkitekturupproret.se
#42 The Render One Looked Way Better. Scandic Central In Örebro, Sweden
#43 A New Landmark Was Built In Kallhäll, Stockholm
The result angered the residents who had expected a white house. Those responsible replied that they saw no problem with the illustrations: “We have done what we said we would do. Not everyone can love a house.”
Image source: arkitekturupproret.se
#44 Elbe Philharmonic Hall. In The Renders Of This Project, Hinged Glass Facade Resembles A Perfect Blanket, Almost Weightless. However, In Reality The Facade Does Not Show The Same Effect
Image source: Herzog & de Meuron
#45 From Render To Reality
Image source: JoaquinTorres_V
#46 Citygate (Getingboet) In Gothenburg, Sweden. Those Windows Look Really Different
Image source: arkitekturupproret.se
#47 Kalmar House Stella In Sweden. At Least They Tried?
Image source: arkitekturupproret.se
#48 Vision Picture For Brandbergen Centre. It Didn’t Turn Out Exactly As Planned
Image source: arkitekturupproret.se
#49 Reality Is Bleak Compared To The Rendering World
Image source: twitter.com
#50 Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Headquarters: Expectation vs. Reality
Image source: dontrescueme
#51 The Project vs. The Result. From A Gov Building In Spain
Image source: The project vs the result. From a gov building in Spain.
#52 The Airbnb vs. The Ad!
Image source: AirBadNB
#53 When You Want To Build A Triumphal Arc But Your Budget Is 50$
Image source: ErilazHateka
#54 The Real Estate Listing Photo vs. Reality. (Gray Building Has Been There Since 2016.)
Image source: BlueSkies123z
#55 The Completed Mast Quay Phase II Built-To-Rent Development Is Substantially Different From The Scheme That Was Originally Permitted
Image source: Royal_Greenwich
#56 In The Renderings, There Are Significantly More People Than Cars On The Roads, But In Reality It Is The Opposite
Image source: arkitekturupproret.se
#57 This Disappointing Building In Gothenburg, Sweden
Image source: arkitekturupproret.se
#58 Well, That’s Close
Image source: Darkesako
#59 Seestadt Hochhäuser – Erwartung Und Ergebnis
Image source: StoneColdCrazzzy
#60 Apartment Building In La
Image source: Ferrari5746
#61 This Polish Hotel’s Picture On Trivago vs. In Real Life
Image source: 0SafeBit
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