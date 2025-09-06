80 Uplifting Posts For Anyone Who’s Had A Rough Week

Some mornings, it’s hard to roll out of bed and face the day. One of the things that helps is believing that there’s still kindness, joy, and humor waiting for us in the world.
That’s where the Facebook page ‘I Love My Family’ comes in. It’s packed with lighthearted, wholesome posts about goofy pets, considerate strangers, the simple magic of a sunset, and plenty of other delights that make us smile.
At first glance, they might seem trivial, but they’re exactly the kind of warmth that melts stress.
For over 12 years, a Dutch nursing home has been providing free rent to students in exchange for 30 hours each month assisting them, keeping them company and hosting dinners for them. The program has also helped students feel they have a support system. Many of the students and elderly have become life-long friends who surpass the 30-hour requirement and it isn’t unusual to hear “love you” in the halls.
17 year old Krystyna Paszko created a fake online cosmetics store, “Camomiles and Pansies”, to help victims of domestic abuse by allowing them to send requests for help while appearing to be shopping online.
“l have to do it for Paul.” 9th grader Paul Scott is blind but he runs cross country with the help of 4th grader Rebel Hays, who guides Paul through courses with the use of a rope. Rebel trains every day so that he can keep up with the older kids because he never wants to let Paul down.
In Philadelphia, Rosa’s Fresh Pizza owner Mason Wartman created a program where people can pay a slice forward by leaving a Post-It on the wall for a person in need. Anyone who’s hungry can simply come in, pull a note off the wall and get a free slice, no questions asked.
Mohammed Mashali once found a child that suffered from diabetes and needed insulin shot but couldnit afford them, so he asked his mother to buy him some. Sadly his mother could not afford them either and the child passed away. After this he moved to one of the poorest countries and began treating medical patients free of charge. He passed away July 28, 2020. Days before his death he was still helping everyone he could.
