Hey Pandas, What Are Some Examples Of The Funniest Explanations Given To An Authority Figure? (Closed)

by

Have you ever had to explain a situation to your boss, teacher, parent or even child? What was it about and why? What was their response?

#1 This One Bit Me Once When He Was Scared While At A Free Rabies Shot Clinic And My Left Hand Got Really Swollen And I Couldn’t Bend My Fingers. I Had To Call My Manager On Monday And Tell Her I Couldn’t Work That Day Because I Couldn’t Use My Hand Plus I Write Left Handed So I Wouldn’t Have Been Much Use To Her Anyway

Hey Pandas, What Are Some Examples Of The Funniest Explanations Given To An Authority Figure? (Closed)

#2 I Was Hired To Do It For A School System. A Colleague Called Me To Say Their Computer Wouldn’t Turn On. I Asked If It Was Plugged In. Annoyed, They Said Yes. So I Drove Over To Their Office And Silently Plugged It In. It Worked Fine

Hey Pandas, What Are Some Examples Of The Funniest Explanations Given To An Authority Figure? (Closed)

#3 First Day Of 10th Grade. Teacher Calls My Name “Andrea. Do People Call You Andy?”. Me, With A Scowl: “Just The One Time”

Hey Pandas, What Are Some Examples Of The Funniest Explanations Given To An Authority Figure? (Closed)

#4 Isn’t It Obvious?

Hey Pandas, What Are Some Examples Of The Funniest Explanations Given To An Authority Figure? (Closed)

#5 Had To Explain To The Staff At My Special Therapeutic School As I Was Helping Set Up The Behavior Reward Raffle For The Younger Kids That Girl In Pieces Is A Particular Awful Book Choice For The Setting. I Have No Pictures From There Because Hipaa So Here’s A Cool Fungus I Found Instead

Hey Pandas, What Are Some Examples Of The Funniest Explanations Given To An Authority Figure? (Closed)

#6 Used To Argue With My Parents About Cleaning My Room When I Was Little (6yro, 7yro, 8yro, Etc…), “But Daddy/Mommy! Humans Throw Their Trash Around Earth And They Don’t Pick It Up!” My Parents Would Reply With, “Well, You Can Be The One To Make Them, After You Practice Cleaning Your Room!”

Hey Pandas, What Are Some Examples Of The Funniest Explanations Given To An Authority Figure? (Closed)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Husband Sets Up Weekly Date Nights Outside Hospital Window As His Wife Waits To Give Birth
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Ecologist Serves A Massive Burn To Founder Of AccuWeather After He Tells Her To Get Educated
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Five Life Lessons “Chrisley Knows Best” Teaches Us
3 min read
Sep, 13, 2017
Friend Exhausted By Lady Always Expecting Help, Cuts Her Off After She Announces 5th Pregnancy
3 min read
Oct, 4, 2025
I’m A Feltmaker From Russia
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Meet Monty: The Adorable Cat With An Unusual Face
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.