I Make Micro Paintings (9 Pics)

by

The size of the problem does not dictate the solution.

Creativity is a tool accessible to everyone; entering this vibrant world is a privilege. Everyone who does finds ways to enhance their life.

New paths lead to fresh destinations. To envision infinity, one must look beyond mere knowledge. It’s up to you to decide whether a moment is fleeting or unforgettable.

Being human in a world dominated by nanotechnology and robotics is challenging. I couldn’t produce the smallest painting in the world, but a robot did. What sets me apart from a machine is that the machine cannot truly create, nor does it understand art. A machine is oblivious to criticism or praise; it doesn’t suffer, grow, or truly live.

Humans inherently accept challenges. Machines merely replicate our actions.

Patrick Penrose
