Who Is Lox Pratt? Meet the Actor Behind Lord of the Flies’ Antagonist?

Starring alongside Winston Sawyers, David McKenna, and Ike Talbut in Jack Thorne’s small screen adaptation of William Golding’s Lord of the Flies, Lox Pratt has secured his spot among a new generation of talents expected to dominate the industry in the years ahead. As Jack, the young actor embodied the classic novel’s villainy, contributing to the survival thriller’s overwhelming acclaim. The four-episode series was originally released on BBC iPlayer, BBC One, and Stan on February 8, 2026.
When the show arrived on Netflix in May and found new viewers, it introduced Pratt to a broader global television audience. Like the book, the series directed by Marc Munden follows a group of young schoolchildren stranded on an island after a plane crash. Although Pratt auditioned for the protagonist, Ralph, he now agrees the villain suits him. Lox Pratt particularly likes the show’s departure from the novel to explore Jack’s relationship with Lord of the Flies’ mysterious character, Simon (Talbut). Here’s a closer look at the up-and-coming actor.
Lox Pratt Is A British Actor From Cornwall, England
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Civilized boys on an uncivilized island. Lord of the Flies, a television adaptation from Adolescence co-creator Jack Thorne, is now playing in the US.
The Lord of the Flies actor was born in Cornwall, England, where he was raised alongside three younger brothers. Growing up, Pratt enjoyed playing the drums, surfing, and skateboarding, but not as much as he loved storytelling. Though he was homeschooled, he enrolled at Jason Thomas Performing Arts in Truro to nurture his passion for the craft.
“I’ve always loved storytelling,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “That’s always been my passion. I think I’ve known I wanted to do that, but when I got Lord of the Flies, I was like, ‘This is my way in.’ And I just chucked myself into the role.” He reiterated that in another interview with 1883 Magazine, proclaiming film as his favorite medium. “…I knew I wanted to be in the industry, but I never quite knew how I was going to get into it. When I got Flies, I was like, ‘This is absolutely perfect.’ That was when I thought ‘I can do this.'”
Lord of the Flies Is His First On-Screen Role
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#lotf #netflixus #netflix lordoftheflies2026. So proud to have been part of this epic & brutal adventure. Watch it on Monday US friends on Netflix 🏝️🐗🔥🩸
Lox Pratt had no on-screen acting experience when he auditioned for the role of the protagonist in Lord of the Flies. He was only a member of a drama group when his mom was informed about a casting call for the series. “I actually didn’t know what Lord of the Flies was at the time. I picked up the book… watched the film, and I thought ‘this is an absolutely amazing story.’ So I tapped for Ralph,” he told 1883 Magazine.
Now that he’s got his start in the industry, Pratt wants to be involved in various aspects of filmmaking. “I’ve got everything,” he told THR, “I want to write, I want to direct, I just want to be in the industry as much as I can and learn. That’s my main thing. I want to learn everything,” he stressed. His desire to do more than acting didn’t originate from his Lord of the Flies experience.
Before landing the role, Lox Pratt had directed multiple short films. In the interview with 1883, he divulged that he directed a short film titled Three Blue Boats right before he jetted off to Malaysia to film Lord of the Flies. “I’ve done pantomimes, and I directed quite a lot of little short films,” he told the publication while responding to a question about his projects before the BBC mini-series.
Lox Pratt Is The New Draco Malfoy In HBO’s TV Reboot Of Harry Potter
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An exclusive look inside the HBO Series, from the artists bringing it to life. Finding Harry: The Craft Behind the Magic is streaming April 5 on HBO Max. #hbo #hbomax #harrypotter
The Lord of the Flies antagonist is set to play another villain in the upcoming TV adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter. He will be the first actor to embody the character onscreen after Tom Felton, who played Draco in the Harry Potter film series. With the HBO series planned to span a decade, Lox Pratt is poised to consolidate his growing reputation.
The Harry Potter series is scheduled to premiere on HBO and HBO MAX in December 2026. It’s anticipated that the show will propel Pratt’s career to new heights. Because of this, The Sunday Times named Pratt in its Young Power List of 2026. The list features 30 individuals that the publication considers the most inspiring people under 30 in the UK. Check out 5 things you didn’t know about the new GoT star, Dexter Sol Ansell.
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