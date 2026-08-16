Black Hairstylist Just Doing Her Job When White Couple Questions Why She’s in ‘Their’ Apartment Building

A Black hairstylist in Washington, D.C., was waiting for her client in an apartment building when a white couple began questioning why she was there.
The woman, who goes by Nini online, said she had permission to enter and explained several times that her client was coming downstairs to meet her.
Still, the couple continued asking questions and warning that residents could be fined for letting unauthorized people inside.
Nini eventually started recording the encounter, sparking a heated debate online.
“These Karens just can’t help themselves. They must be in everyone’s business,” wrote one commenter.
A Black woman was waiting for her client when a white couple started questioning her
The encounter took place inside an apartment building in Washington, D.C., where Nini, a local hairstylist, was waiting for a client.
She was sitting in the lobby when an older white couple began questioning why she was there.
The video, which Nini posted to TikTok on August 11, begins while the conversation is already happening.
Because the recording starts after she is inside, it does not show exactly how she entered the building.
Nini immediately tried to make it clear that she had permission to be there.
“I need you to step away from me if that’s OK. I have permission to be here.”
When the couple asked who she was waiting for, she gave a short answer.
“A person,” Nini said.
She also tried to reassure the couple that she wasn’t there to cause trouble.
“You guys are OK. I promise. I’m not going to hurt you guys. I’m not going to hurt the building.”
Nini explained that her client was already on his way downstairs. “I have a client. He’s calling his way down.”
But the couple continued questioning her.
According to their explanation, they were worried about the building’s rules.
They claimed residents could potentially be fined for allowing people inside who did not live there or have permission to enter.
The woman told Nini that she and her husband could get in trouble for allowing someone unauthorized into the building.
Nini continued trying to explain that she was there to work and that the person she was visiting would soon come downstairs.
As the conversation continued, both the couple and Nini pulled out their phones
Nini eventually explained why she had started filming the interaction.
“Unfortunately, you guys know I have to record for my safety.”
The man reportedly agreed that she could record. Nini then turned her attention toward her camera and explained what was happening.
“Just trying to work, y’all. We got people worried about me instead of going on about their business.”
The man pushed back, telling her that she wasn’t supposed to be inside the building.
He claimed that she had entered after the couple had been allowed through the entrance and again brought up the possibility of a fine.
Nini responded sarcastically, adding, “Who made you guys Captain Save-a-H–?”
The couple then sat across from her in the waiting area.
The woman continued explaining that she was concerned management could track who entered and left the building and potentially fine residents for allowing outsiders inside.
At one point, the man said the fine could be “a couple hundred bucks.”
Nini questioned the concern, particularly because she was already waiting for the client who had invited her.
She also made it clear that she did not want to keep answering their questions.
When the man asked whether her client knew she was there, Nini replied, “I’m not obligated to answer any of your questions.”
The couple, however, stayed in the lobby.
The situation changed when Nini’s client eventually came downstairs and confirmed why she was there
After seeing the client, Nini pointed toward the couple and joked about how long they had stayed in the lobby.
“Oh my god, look who’s here for me, look at them two. They literally sat here to watch me.”
The client appeared surprised by the situation.
The woman then explained the building’s rules directly to him.
She told him that visitors were not supposed to enter unless a resident came downstairs to es*ort them.
The client responded, “Oh, I didn’t know that.”
The woman insisted, “That’s the rule.”
The client apologized to the couple, although Nini told him he didn’t need to explain himself.
Nini then prepared to leave with her client.
Before walking upstairs, however, she asked the couple one final question, “You guys have a blessed day. Do you guys own the building?”
The man replied, “We own part of it, yes.”
The exchange ended shortly afterward, with Nini and her client heading upstairs.
Once the video spread online, many viewers couldn’t understand why the couple stayed and watched Nini
One commenter wrote, “What are they? The apartment police?” while someone else wrote, “If they knew how to mind their business, so many problems would not exist.”
Others focused on the fact that Nini was sitting in what appeared to be a waiting area.
“So why the lobby chairs? Seems like a waiting area.”
Another person wrote, “White privilege is being able to wait in an apartment lobby without being harassed.”
Some viewers believed the couple’s behavior had nothing to do with building rules and everything to do with Nini being Black.
“They’re not concerned, they’re RACIST.”
Another commenter said, “Man, they saw a black girl and tried to provoke her into losing her cool and getting arrested.”
Someone else wrote, “They think it’s their job to police black people.”
The video also prompted viewers to question the couple’s claim that they partly owned the building.
“They said they own part of the building but can get fined for letting people in, fined by who if they’re part owners?”
Others thought Nini handled the situation calmly despite how uncomfortable it became.
“Telling them they’re safe in a condescending way is so funny.”
Some viewers pointed out that apartment buildings often have rules about who can enter, particularly if residents use keycards, buzzers or controlled entrances.
One commenter argued, “If there are rules then why isn’t the front door locked??”
Another said, “Well, instead of being snappy and sarcastic and filming, she could have just respectfully answered the question. If the rules are that someone cannot enter the building unless accompanied by a resident, then those are the rules.”
“Serious crime of waiting while black,” wrote one viewer
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