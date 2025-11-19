35 Delightful ‘Wallace the Brave’ Comics That Might Make You Smile

by

Today, we’d like to introduce you to the delightful humor of Will Henry’s ‘Wallace the Brave,’ a comic strip filled with charm and wit! The series features the main character, Wallace, his quirky friend Spud, and a spirited newcomer, Amelia.

“Charming. Whimsical. Funny. I think those three words sum up the comic nicely,” the author shared when describing his strip. “The comic is a character-based series set in a small coastal town. I make sure each character is relatable, interesting, and sometimes goofy—that’s where the charm comes in. The art has often been described as whimsical, with lots of curls and exaggerations. I like the energy that comes through in my lines. And funny—that’s the whole point of a humor comic. As much as I enjoy the nuances of creating a daily comic, if it’s not funny, it’s missing the mark.”

If you’re curious to dive into the world of ‘Wallace the Brave,’ scroll down to explore the strips we’ve selected for you today!

More info: Instagram | gocomics.com | Facebook | x.com

#1

35 Delightful ‘Wallace the Brave’ Comics That Might Make You Smile

Image source: mrwillhenry

#2

35 Delightful ‘Wallace the Brave’ Comics That Might Make You Smile

Image source: mrwillhenry

#3

35 Delightful ‘Wallace the Brave’ Comics That Might Make You Smile

Image source: mrwillhenry

#4

35 Delightful ‘Wallace the Brave’ Comics That Might Make You Smile

Image source: mrwillhenry

#5

35 Delightful ‘Wallace the Brave’ Comics That Might Make You Smile

Image source: mrwillhenry

#6

35 Delightful ‘Wallace the Brave’ Comics That Might Make You Smile

Image source: mrwillhenry

#7

35 Delightful ‘Wallace the Brave’ Comics That Might Make You Smile

Image source: mrwillhenry

#8

35 Delightful ‘Wallace the Brave’ Comics That Might Make You Smile

Image source: mrwillhenry

#9

35 Delightful ‘Wallace the Brave’ Comics That Might Make You Smile

Image source: mrwillhenry

#10

35 Delightful ‘Wallace the Brave’ Comics That Might Make You Smile

Image source: mrwillhenry

#11

35 Delightful ‘Wallace the Brave’ Comics That Might Make You Smile

Image source: mrwillhenry

#12

35 Delightful ‘Wallace the Brave’ Comics That Might Make You Smile

Image source: mrwillhenry

#13

35 Delightful ‘Wallace the Brave’ Comics That Might Make You Smile

Image source: mrwillhenry

#14

35 Delightful ‘Wallace the Brave’ Comics That Might Make You Smile

Image source: mrwillhenry

#15

35 Delightful ‘Wallace the Brave’ Comics That Might Make You Smile

Image source: mrwillhenry

#16

35 Delightful ‘Wallace the Brave’ Comics That Might Make You Smile

Image source: mrwillhenry

#17

35 Delightful ‘Wallace the Brave’ Comics That Might Make You Smile

Image source: mrwillhenry

#18

35 Delightful ‘Wallace the Brave’ Comics That Might Make You Smile

Image source: mrwillhenry

#19

35 Delightful ‘Wallace the Brave’ Comics That Might Make You Smile

Image source: mrwillhenry

#20

35 Delightful ‘Wallace the Brave’ Comics That Might Make You Smile

Image source: mrwillhenry

#21

35 Delightful ‘Wallace the Brave’ Comics That Might Make You Smile

Image source: mrwillhenry

#22

35 Delightful ‘Wallace the Brave’ Comics That Might Make You Smile

Image source: mrwillhenry

#23

35 Delightful ‘Wallace the Brave’ Comics That Might Make You Smile

Image source: mrwillhenry

#24

35 Delightful ‘Wallace the Brave’ Comics That Might Make You Smile

Image source: mrwillhenry

#25

35 Delightful ‘Wallace the Brave’ Comics That Might Make You Smile

Image source: mrwillhenry

#26

35 Delightful ‘Wallace the Brave’ Comics That Might Make You Smile

Image source: mrwillhenry

#27

35 Delightful ‘Wallace the Brave’ Comics That Might Make You Smile

Image source: mrwillhenry

#28

35 Delightful ‘Wallace the Brave’ Comics That Might Make You Smile

Image source: mrwillhenry

#29

35 Delightful ‘Wallace the Brave’ Comics That Might Make You Smile

Image source: mrwillhenry

#30

35 Delightful ‘Wallace the Brave’ Comics That Might Make You Smile

Image source: mrwillhenry

#31

35 Delightful ‘Wallace the Brave’ Comics That Might Make You Smile

Image source: mrwillhenry

#32

35 Delightful ‘Wallace the Brave’ Comics That Might Make You Smile

Image source: mrwillhenry

#33

35 Delightful ‘Wallace the Brave’ Comics That Might Make You Smile

Image source: mrwillhenry

#34

35 Delightful ‘Wallace the Brave’ Comics That Might Make You Smile

Image source: mrwillhenry

#35

35 Delightful ‘Wallace the Brave’ Comics That Might Make You Smile

Image source: mrwillhenry

#36

35 Delightful ‘Wallace the Brave’ Comics That Might Make You Smile

Image source: mrwillhenry

#37

35 Delightful ‘Wallace the Brave’ Comics That Might Make You Smile

Image source: mrwillhenry

#38

35 Delightful ‘Wallace the Brave’ Comics That Might Make You Smile

Image source: mrwillhenry

#39

35 Delightful ‘Wallace the Brave’ Comics That Might Make You Smile

Image source: mrwillhenry

#40

35 Delightful ‘Wallace the Brave’ Comics That Might Make You Smile

Image source: mrwillhenry

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Spectacular Christmas Tree Illuminated With 5 Km Of Lighting Announces The Holiday Season In Vilnius
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Life In Chernobyl After The Accident: Nature Wins The Battle Against Civilization
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
When Makeup Becomes A True Art Form, The Eyes Are Turned Into Performance Spaces
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is The Number One Thing On Your Wish List For Christmas? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Crazy Cake Design By Ksenia Penkina
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s The Best Comeback You Have Ever Said? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.