Cute On The Outside, But Evil Inside: 20 Adorable Illustrations By This Artist

Summer is almost over, and the spooky season is just around the corner – which means it’s the perfect time for pumpkins to shine. Malaysian artist Lee YiQian, better known as Qian, has been delighting fans with her “cute but evil” illustrations that perfectly capture the playful spirit of October. At first glance, her characters look soft and charming, but a closer look reveals their mischievous side.

While pumpkins are her signature, Qian also draws bunnies, bears, and ghosts, all with the same mix of sweetness and mischief. In a previous interview with Bored Panda, she shared that her art has always been a way to express her feelings, and what started as a childhood love for doodling has grown into a recognizable style she now shares with thousands of fans on Instagram.

Scroll down to see her latest collection of drawings and discover for yourself that spooky season doesn’t have to be scary – it can also be irresistibly cute.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | ko-fi.com

#1

Image source: qian.dreaming

#2

Image source: qian.dreaming

#3

Image source: qian.dreaming

#4

Image source: qian.dreaming

#5

Image source: qian.dreaming

#6

Image source: qian.dreaming

#7

Image source: qian.dreaming

#8

Image source: qian.dreaming

#9

Image source: qian.dreaming

#10

Image source: qian.dreaming

#11

Image source: qian.dreaming

#12

Image source: qian.dreaming

#13

Image source: qian.dreaming

#14

Image source: qian.dreaming

#15

Image source: qian.dreaming

#16

Image source: qian.dreaming

#17

Image source: qian.dreaming

#18

Image source: qian.dreaming

#19

Image source: qian.dreaming

#20

Image source: qian.dreaming

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
