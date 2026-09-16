Which Love Overboard Season 1 Couples Are Still Together?

Hulu’s new reality dating series Love Overboard wrapped up Season 1 with Gia Aldisert and Tim Demirjian emerging as the winners. Winning the debut season of the show hosted by Bachelorette alum Gabby Windey, the duo secured a $100,000 trip around the world. The series created by Call Her Daddy’s host, Alex Cooper, was released on March 29, 2026, and quickly attracted fans of the genre for its games and unique approach to match-making.
Across nine episodes, the debut season followed singles from various walks of life as they pursue romantic connections aboard the Chakra, a luxury yacht cruising through Malta. Initially, all participants are given the chance to explore potential connections as “topsiders.” Then, those who failed to connect with anyone are banished to the “downside” to serve the topsiders as they enjoy Chakra’s luxury. To contend for a spot in the topside, the downsiders must break up an existing couple. The show’s premise instigated all shades of drama to test the couple, but several stuck together until the final episode. Which of them are still together?
Gia Aldisert And Tim Demirjian
@giaaldisert
yachts everyday sipping mimosas with @Tim Demirjian
Gia and Tim kept their relationship away from the media after filming concluded in June 2025. They haven’t been eager to provide an update regarding the status of their relationship. But from their interactions online, they are at least on good terms if they parted ways. Be that as it may, Tim hinted that they are still together in a recent interview after the release of Love Overboard Season 1.
“A lot happened on that boat that was incredible and amazing, and a lot of stuff has happened post-show, post-boat, real life that’s been equally amazing,” he told People, disclosing that he spends a lot of time with Gia, who now lives down the street from him. He also revealed that they haven’t claimed their prize, but added that they are looking forward to it. “From after filming until now, we had to keep a lot of things very much under wraps, [but now] we can plan the trip.”
The Love Overboard Season 1 winners are considering destinations in East Asia and the Balkans for their $100,000 trip around the world. “We want to go to Tokyo, eat all the great food… go out and socialize,” Tim divulged. “We like the party scene a little bit, so figure we’d like to have a good time in Tokyo, have a good time in Split, Croatia, and then go to Bora Bora and just chill out on the beach,” he added.
David Fuhrman And Val Zuluaga
@loveoverboard
hot mess coming right up 🔥 #LoveOverboard premieres on march 26 on @hulu and hulu on disney+
Lauren Ollivierre, fondly called Lo, confirmed that David Fuhrman and Val Zuluaga’s relationship ended shortly after filming. In an interview with Swooon, Lo alleged that David messaged her to admit he had been dishonest and unfaithful to Val. Lo also clarified that while she and David spoke at the hotel immediately following production, they did not resume their relationship.
According to Lo, David has recently contacted her again, which she believes is an attempt to prevent her from speaking negatively about him to the press. Meanwhile, Val addressed the situation on Instagram, requesting privacy while she processes the events and stating she will share her account of the split on her own terms. “I know there’s been a lot of curiosity about what happened after the show. I appreciate everyone’s interest, but I’m asking for my privacy while I process things in my own time. I’ll share my story when I’m ready, and on my terms. Until then, I hope we can all respect each other’s journey without trying to sensationalize them,” read part of her statement.
James Barranca And Lexi Borges
@jamesbarranca
@Love Overboard #loveoverboard
After two months of dating post-show, James Barranca and Lexi Borges separated due to the distance between their homes in Florida and California. Lexi stated that being on opposite sides of the country made the relationship difficult to sustain. Despite the breakup, both parties maintain they are still close friends and communicate frequently.
“I’m all the way in Florida, he’s in California,” Lexi told Swooon, confirming they are no longer together. “I’m a lovergirl. I’m a physical touch person. It was really difficult being on different sides of the country. So we didn’t continue our journey after a while, but it was just a distance issue,” she explained. James also confirmed their split, but noted that they are still close. “I think we’re really trying to push being close and being friends with your ex,” he said.
Leela Ambrose-Fleck And Koray Easterling
https://www.tiktok.com/@loveoverboard/video/7616034215682968846?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7504669801832285701
Leela and Koray initially focused on building a foundation at their own pace, but this approach led to their elimination just before the finale. By avoiding external pressure, they allowed other contestants to form negative opinions, which ultimately cost them the $100,000 world tour. The duo has yet to confirm the current status of their relationship. Neither Leela nor Koray has provided a public update, and their castmates have not clarified where the couple stands.
While they still follow each other on Instagram, there is no definitive evidence regarding whether they are together or separated. Publicly available information and social media activity do not offer a clear conclusion. While factors such as their six-year age difference and the distance between them are often cited as potential challenges, any claims about a breakup or an amicable split remain speculative until the pair releases an official statement. Relive the most memorable moments from The Kelly Clarkson Show.
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