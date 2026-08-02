Finally, A Quiz About What You’re Getting Right – Discover Your Green Flag In 27 Questions

by

Red flags get all the attention. The bad habits, the mixed signals, the stuff we warn our friends about. Green flags deserve more credit – they’re the actual reason some relationships work.

Maybe you’re always on time. Maybe you know exactly what to say on someone’s worst day. Maybe you argue fairly, or you just remember the little things. Whatever it is, you’ve got something that makes people glad to know you.

Here’s the catch: green flags are quiet. Nobody posts a warning story about the person who texted back at a normal hour or didn’t make things weird. So the trait just… works, in the background, and you never stop to name it.

Problem is, most of us can’t see our own green flag. We’re too close to it – like trying to read your own handwriting upside down.

Let’s find out what yours is.

Secretly wondering what your red flag is too? Take the quiz here and find out the truth.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity. 💡 🚀

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Chloe Kelly: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Jan, 15, 2026
Daily Guess The Timeline Game #041 (May 03, 2026)
3 min read
May, 3, 2026
Netflix’s Upcoming Animated Shows: A Glimpse into the Future
3 min read
Apr, 17, 2019
Daily Guess The Famous Person Game #034 (Apr 19, 2026)
3 min read
Apr, 26, 2026
NYT Pips Hints, Answers For 07-May-2026
3 min read
May, 8, 2026
Cobie Smulders: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Apr, 3, 2026