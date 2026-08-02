Finally, A Quiz About What You’re Getting Right – Discover Your Green Flag In 27 Questions

Red flags get all the attention. The bad habits, the mixed signals, the stuff we warn our friends about. Green flags deserve more credit – they’re the actual reason some relationships work.
Maybe you’re always on time. Maybe you know exactly what to say on someone’s worst day. Maybe you argue fairly, or you just remember the little things. Whatever it is, you’ve got something that makes people glad to know you.
Here’s the catch: green flags are quiet. Nobody posts a warning story about the person who texted back at a normal hour or didn’t make things weird. So the trait just… works, in the background, and you never stop to name it.
Problem is, most of us can’t see our own green flag. We’re too close to it – like trying to read your own handwriting upside down.
Let’s find out what yours is.
Secretly wondering what your red flag is too? Take the quiz here and find out the truth.
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity. 💡 🚀
Follow Us