Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Scent Or Smell That Makes You Relive A Memory?

So for example, the smell of honeysuckle reminds me of being outside at my grandmother’s house. Doesn’t matter the source of the smell – could be a candle or in cologne – but I get this instant transportation back to being young and happy outside in the sunshine.
#1
My boyfriend’s cologne. Since we are in a long distance relationship, the smell of his cologne reminds of the happy times we were together.
#2
Peppermint and tobacco snuff remind me of my grandfather who died in 1991. Miss him to this very day. 😢
#3
The way the Earth smells after it just starts to sprinkle rain after a long, dry spell. It smells like “Ahhhhhh”.
#4
Lilacs remind me of every spring I had
#5
Fresh cut grass — reminds me of being a kid, waking up on a summer morning, no school, total freedom
#6
Clean linen….reminds me of summer months hanging out the washing on the line, and deeply breathing the scent in….nicest smell ever!
#7
There was a smell that I used to love as a young child that I never knew what it was. My dad and his friends would go into the garage where I wasn’t allowed to go and I would smell that smell and just think oh my God I love it. When I was a bit older maybe 13 I was walking through a campground with my aunt when I smelled the smell again. I asked her what it was and she answered disgustedly marijuana. It turns out that was the smell I had loved all those years and reminded me of my father. Now I use medical marijuana and I still love the smell. It’s definitely a love it or hate it smell.
#8
Mint.
My mom used to have a peppermint plant outside her house when I was really young. I remember she’d make mint tea with it for special occasions. It’s my favorite kind of tea now
#9
Wood, reminds me of Home Depot and stressful trips with my fam there when I was little
#10
Bath & Body. moonlight path. It was my moms favorite. Bittersweet.
#11
Honeysuckle and Ivory Soap. My Great Grandmother (b. 1881) lived at the bottom of a bluff. The whole hillside was covered in honeysuckle. She always used Ivory Soap.
Really good memories.
#12
Beef and tomato pot noodle. I open the pot and I sniff and it’s 1993 and I earn £2.50 an hour, I’m young and carefree and my t1ts are 3 inches higher up than they are now and I’m 2 stone lighter and I live off pot noodles as they’re 29p a pot from Safeway…
(Sings) those were the days my friend, we thought they’d never end, la la la…
#13
The smell of freedom. It makes me relive the times before school started, when we were free and wild at the hours before 7.30a.m.
#14
A mix of Big Red gum and cigarettes. My mom kept both in her purse and the two smells comingled. She died when I was a teen and I used to keep a stick of gum and a few cigarettes around just to remind me of her.
#15
Smell of lemon leaves, reminds me of the gleaming sun of the winters.
#16
A newly opened can of Play-doh. We only had it once in my whole childhood. It must have made a big impression on me.
#17
We lived on a dairy farm and this huge bulk tank truck came to pick up our milk. The driver was fun and paid attention to us kids. His truck burned diesel – I did not know that then – but I loved the smell and associated it with him coming to our place. I still get nostalgic every time I get a whiff! (Yuck, I know, but can’t help what comes to mind when you remember a happy memory.)
#18
The smell of an empty theater. I don’t don’t if it’s the musty seats and curtains, the dust being heated up by the stage lights, or the smell of the paint that’s often used on the sets or the stage floor, but an empty theater will throw me back and make me so nostalgic for my performing days.
#19
the smell of leather. reminds me of the chairs in my family’s library, i spend hours reading there.
also plastic fall leaf strand things: i always push my face in them when they appear in michael’s
#20
the smell of grass, sweat, and those friday night lights: they have a specific smell to them. even though i still play it, reminds me of football
#21
potatoes in gravy ,reminds me of my nursery and the people who took care of me
#22
Lemon Grass scented soap and very strongly scented flowers reminds me of my grandparents’ bathrooms at their houses
#23
Balsam you get the wood’s and christmas
#24
The smell of fertiliser and manure. It reminds me of the time when I could take vacations away from our urban cities and I could got to a farm stay in Australia
#25
Old Spice.
My mind is instantly cast back to 10 year old me being questioned by the police (the detective wore it).
I was being asked about the activities that occurred while I spent time at my friends house across the street during the summer holidays, and the type of “Games” that we played. My friends dad was arrested the night before.
#26
a box of crayons
a new book
and my moms purfume
#27
Guamúchil. It’s a kind of tree with fruity pods with a very strong and distinctively smell to it.
When I was a kid, my fathe ruzed to take my brothers and I to a field filled with those trees to play soccer. Then he started a new job, and my brothers grew older and no one seemed to have more time for it, but I for me, those were some of the happiest days of my life, so, whenever I smell guamúchil, i remember those times.
#28
The smell of blown out matches. My family always used matches to light the candles on the Christmas Advent wreath. Every time I smell a match, it takes me back to Christmas as a child and memories of my Mother.
#29
Russian chocolate has a specific smell, whenever I open a wrapper it takes me back to my childhood , when my baba would visit, her suitcase full of different types of chocolate, she died before covid, I miss her so much ❤
#30
Egyptian Lotus, my friend would wear the scent. When I would come through the city we would try to meet. After coffee we would share a long warm healing hug. Her scent would transfer onto my work sweater, I could still smell the soothing scent days after in the truck.
#31
#32
Diesel and grease. My grandfather worked in a tractor shop his whole adult life, and my dad has been a mechanic who worked on semis since I was a toddler. They always came home smelling like a garage, and those were the hugs I waited all day for.
#33
Apple butter. My grandfather makes apple butter every fall for as long as I can remember.. And every time I smell it, it brings me back to when I was little and used to stand on a stool next to him while he peeled the apples. I would always eat the peelings, and he would always pretend to not see when I snuck an apple slice here and there…
#34
Drying hay!
#35
Drying hay on our farm- hardly get to smell it anymore but when I do oh man oh man!
#36
Canteloupe, especially when it’s a bit soft and slimy around the seeds. Reminds me of childhood, which I’m about to lose.
#37
Probably very strange, but I used to be able to “smell” spring, when it was officially here.
Where I used to live, no one really had flowers, or enough of them to carry on a breeze. My bed was set horizontal to my window and when I was in middle school (11 years old and on wards) with my window open, I always smelled this… scent. I can’t describe it. To this day I can’t identify it. It was strong though, to me, and I just KNEW “spring was here”.
My detection of it has faded in recent years to maybe 1 – 3 times instead of all the time (when spring/winter are fighting), but I still smell it and I’ll NEVER forget it. If I could make a perfume or cologne out of it, I definitely would but I don’t know how. I LIVE for that scent.
#38
Tide laundry detergent. I moved away from my best friend and it always reminds me of the way she smells.
#39
Outside,reminds me of when people would go outside and not play Fortnite or Robolx or watch TikTok all day (TikTok I’m guilty of)
#40
Cellophane tape. The good, not cheap kind. My mom would put me to work wrapping all the Christmas presents for the entire family (except my own) while she was at work. I spent a long time putting a lot of creative effort into it. Now days when I wrap presents I stick a piece of the tape right under my nose because I love it so much.
#41
The smell of my moms Halloween decorations. Ever since I was little I can remember the smell and it’s even better around Halloween when I get to help decorate. It’s a very comforting smell for me and sometime the scent will just be in the air at no particular time during the year and it’s just amazing.
#42
Old spice aftershave makes me miss my dad.
