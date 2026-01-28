44 Photos Of Unfortunate Events That’ll Instantly Make You Feel Better About Your Own Day

by

We’ve all had moments where everything is going great, then all of a sudden something less-than-ideal happens that leaves us thinking, “You’ve got to be kidding”. That’s why we’ve put together this list of 44 photos of unfortunate moments we can all probably relate to. From spilling hot coffee on ourselves to having our prized possessions pinched, living through these mishaps is never fun. But because bad days happen to the best of us, it’s certainly reassuring to know that we can all bond over being dealt a bad hand.

#1 Just Found Out My BF Of 9 Years Has Been Replacing My Adderall With Sugar

44 Photos Of Unfortunate Events That&#8217;ll Instantly Make You Feel Better About Your Own Day

Image source: reddit.com

#2 My Worst Nightmare Finally Became A Reality

44 Photos Of Unfortunate Events That&#8217;ll Instantly Make You Feel Better About Your Own Day

Image source: Scaventa

#3 My Kid Got This In Her Easter Basket. I Was Confused About Why She Didn’t Want It So I Took A Bite. It’s Soap

44 Photos Of Unfortunate Events That&#8217;ll Instantly Make You Feel Better About Your Own Day

Image source: hellogoawaynow

#4 Was Recently Told I Won’t Live Past 35, And It’s Just Now Hitting Me

44 Photos Of Unfortunate Events That&#8217;ll Instantly Make You Feel Better About Your Own Day

Image source: Impossible_Nerve_584

#5 Coworker Thought My Mug Warmer Was A Charger

44 Photos Of Unfortunate Events That&#8217;ll Instantly Make You Feel Better About Your Own Day

Image source: jmadden80

#6 Halfway Through My Run 😭

44 Photos Of Unfortunate Events That&#8217;ll Instantly Make You Feel Better About Your Own Day

Image source: therocketflyer

#7 Me And The Wife Tried To Do A Romantic Pose. Didnt See Till Later

44 Photos Of Unfortunate Events That&#8217;ll Instantly Make You Feel Better About Your Own Day

Image source: Stuntz-X

#8 Someone Glued My Bike Lock And Now I Cant Unlock My Bike

44 Photos Of Unfortunate Events That&#8217;ll Instantly Make You Feel Better About Your Own Day

Image source: Ihavnoideawhattoput

#9 I Came Out Of My Hotel To This

44 Photos Of Unfortunate Events That&#8217;ll Instantly Make You Feel Better About Your Own Day

Image source: a-hipster-doofus

#10 These Keys Were Found In The Pocket Of The “New” Coat I Bought On Amazon

44 Photos Of Unfortunate Events That&#8217;ll Instantly Make You Feel Better About Your Own Day

Image source: annual_mushrooms

#11 My “New” Car I’ve Had Less Than A Month Now

44 Photos Of Unfortunate Events That&#8217;ll Instantly Make You Feel Better About Your Own Day

Image source: sky28guy

#12 Neighbor Just S**t My House. I Moved In Two Weeks Ago

44 Photos Of Unfortunate Events That&#8217;ll Instantly Make You Feel Better About Your Own Day

Image source: bass_jockey

#13 HR Accidentally Sent Everyone A “Termination Notice”- Including The CEO

44 Photos Of Unfortunate Events That&#8217;ll Instantly Make You Feel Better About Your Own Day

Image source: Apprehensive_Show561

#14 Turned 40 Yesterday. No One Showed Up To My Party

44 Photos Of Unfortunate Events That&#8217;ll Instantly Make You Feel Better About Your Own Day

Image source: rayneman9970

According to science, there’s no particular reason why bad things happen. Simply put, misfortune is an unavoidable part of life, and more often than not, totally random. While chance certainly plays a major role, regrettable events like accidents, illnesses, and disasters are just the natural order of things.

#15 Came Home To A Car In My Pool

44 Photos Of Unfortunate Events That&#8217;ll Instantly Make You Feel Better About Your Own Day

Image source: bippyboop

#16 Listening To AI Didn’t Help

44 Photos Of Unfortunate Events That&#8217;ll Instantly Make You Feel Better About Your Own Day

Image source: Key-Tip5559

#17 Terrible Notification To Get On Take Off

44 Photos Of Unfortunate Events That&#8217;ll Instantly Make You Feel Better About Your Own Day

Image source: willbuckley235

#18 My Wife Had A Birthday Earlier This Week. I Didn’t Send Her This And My Name Doesn’t Start With An A

44 Photos Of Unfortunate Events That&#8217;ll Instantly Make You Feel Better About Your Own Day

Image source: quikbit

#19 I Ate Half A Bag Of Beef Jerky And Realized I Made A Mistake

44 Photos Of Unfortunate Events That&#8217;ll Instantly Make You Feel Better About Your Own Day

Image source: bobosdreams

#20 My Daughter Decided To Cool Off Her Hot Pot Of Pasta On Our Deck

44 Photos Of Unfortunate Events That&#8217;ll Instantly Make You Feel Better About Your Own Day

Image source: Shaneblaster

#21 I Just Broke A $5,000.00 Bottle Of Remy Martin Louis Xiii Cognac At Work

44 Photos Of Unfortunate Events That&#8217;ll Instantly Make You Feel Better About Your Own Day

Image source: VoilaLeDuc

#22 Concrete Overflowed Out Of The Toilet

44 Photos Of Unfortunate Events That&#8217;ll Instantly Make You Feel Better About Your Own Day

Image source: SoDakZak

#23 Oven Stopped Working… Found A Surprise Inside

44 Photos Of Unfortunate Events That&#8217;ll Instantly Make You Feel Better About Your Own Day

Image source: magic234

#24 Brand New E-Bike My Parents Gifted Me Stolen :(

44 Photos Of Unfortunate Events That&#8217;ll Instantly Make You Feel Better About Your Own Day

Image source: Hi_Im_Jager

#25 I Just Had One Job For The Family Christmas Dinner

44 Photos Of Unfortunate Events That&#8217;ll Instantly Make You Feel Better About Your Own Day

Image source: Shaneblaster

#26 My Apartment Called Today Saying I Had To Come Home

44 Photos Of Unfortunate Events That&#8217;ll Instantly Make You Feel Better About Your Own Day

Image source: Standard-Piglet-2948

#27 My Cat Finding Out The Can I Just Opened Contains Coffee Beans, Not Cat Food

44 Photos Of Unfortunate Events That&#8217;ll Instantly Make You Feel Better About Your Own Day

Image source: Koffievos

#28 Left Chicken In The Oven 4-5 Hours As I Slept. No Dinner For Me Last Night

44 Photos Of Unfortunate Events That&#8217;ll Instantly Make You Feel Better About Your Own Day

Image source: camport95

Apart from random chance, our very own choices and social interactions put us in some pretty awkward situations more often than we’d care to admit. Other people’s decisions tend to have a domino effect on our experiences, with their actions sometimes resulting in serious consequences for us on a personal level.

#29 First Time Smoking

44 Photos Of Unfortunate Events That&#8217;ll Instantly Make You Feel Better About Your Own Day

Image source: reddit.com

#30 One Of Our Sealed Water Bottles Has A Set Of Metal Tongs In It

44 Photos Of Unfortunate Events That&#8217;ll Instantly Make You Feel Better About Your Own Day

Image source: winkieg

#31 My Favorite Water Bottle Was Not Dishwasher Safe (It Used To Be A Gallon)

44 Photos Of Unfortunate Events That&#8217;ll Instantly Make You Feel Better About Your Own Day

Image source: LordNikoli

#32 Tried To Make Ratatouille With The First Harvest From My Garden

44 Photos Of Unfortunate Events That&#8217;ll Instantly Make You Feel Better About Your Own Day

Image source: TooManyCarrotsIsBad

#33 Guess My New Cutting Board Wasn’t Dishwasher Safe…

44 Photos Of Unfortunate Events That&#8217;ll Instantly Make You Feel Better About Your Own Day

Image source: maxitoman007

#34 I Just Noticed My Husband Didn’t Get One Yearbook Signature From Middle To High School :(

44 Photos Of Unfortunate Events That&#8217;ll Instantly Make You Feel Better About Your Own Day

Image source: mshappy

#35 My Parents Texted Me Saying They Have No Power

44 Photos Of Unfortunate Events That&#8217;ll Instantly Make You Feel Better About Your Own Day

Image source: EbolaNoodleSoup

#36 Put Plastic Mat Under Computer Desk To Protect Floor In Apartment

44 Photos Of Unfortunate Events That&#8217;ll Instantly Make You Feel Better About Your Own Day

Image source: WestFade

#37 The Time I Took My School Picture Looking Like This

44 Photos Of Unfortunate Events That&#8217;ll Instantly Make You Feel Better About Your Own Day

Image source: Suspicious-Copy-2001

#38 Should I Just Grab It With My Fingers?

44 Photos Of Unfortunate Events That&#8217;ll Instantly Make You Feel Better About Your Own Day

Image source: tantedbutthole

#39 VP From Corporate Had An Ice Cream Cake Delivered To Me On My Day Off… Coworkers Put It In The Fridge

44 Photos Of Unfortunate Events That&#8217;ll Instantly Make You Feel Better About Your Own Day

Image source: DeathAndTonic

#40 There Were No Other Dogs At The Dog Park And Today Is His Birthday :(

44 Photos Of Unfortunate Events That&#8217;ll Instantly Make You Feel Better About Your Own Day

Image source: nomoreusernamesplz

#41 Kid And Groceries In The Back Seat. This Is Fine

44 Photos Of Unfortunate Events That&#8217;ll Instantly Make You Feel Better About Your Own Day

Image source: thr33cats

#42 I Dropped My AirPods

44 Photos Of Unfortunate Events That&#8217;ll Instantly Make You Feel Better About Your Own Day

Image source: Milkteahoneyy

If you’re a spiritual or philosophical person, then you’re probably familiar with the age-old saying, “You get what you give”. Some religious beliefs and traditions suggest that the hardships we experience are a reflection of our actions, while others hint at how our mindset shapes what we attract in life.

#43 Forced To Gate Check Guitar, Got It Back Split In Half

44 Photos Of Unfortunate Events That&#8217;ll Instantly Make You Feel Better About Your Own Day

Image source: electropicks

#44 Can’t Afford To Go Out For My Birthday, So A Coworker Brought Me A Salmon Steak From His Fishing Trip For Me To Have For Dinner. It Was Gone By 9 Am

44 Photos Of Unfortunate Events That&#8217;ll Instantly Make You Feel Better About Your Own Day

Image source: NoveltyLawnFlamingo

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
30 Horribly Designed Staircases That Are Just An Accident Waiting To Happen, As Shared On This Facebook Group
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Ranking All of the Family Feud Hosts in the Show’s History
3 min read
Jun, 7, 2018
Wenge Encrusted Citrus Canyon
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Thing About Summer? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
My Best Photos Of Milky Way On A Bike
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Kate Plus Date
Predicting the Fate of the Show “Kate Plus Date”
3 min read
Jun, 15, 2019