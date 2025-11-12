This Is What Happens When Your Mom Is A Photographer, And Your Dad A Big Fan Of Game Of Thrones

This is what happens when your Mom is a Photographer, your Dad a big fan of GOT and you have the locks and looks that kill!
Ayan Jha, of the house Jha-Clan, first of his name, super model of his Mama’s studio, Master Chef of his Dad’s kitchen, the ultimate Poser and future Rockstar!
Before her two and half year old boy’s ceremonial haircut (Mundan) , this Photographer Mom decided to do a GOT themed photoshoot , capturing beautiful images of him with long flowing hair. And the Dad ,whose love for GOT was only second to lazying around in the couch, surprisingly for once, showed energy and skill, unexpected of him, and chipped in with this homemade replica of Iron Throne made out of a tiny plastic chair, cardboard, glue and some spray paint.
