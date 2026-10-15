60 Disgusting Or Dangerous Jobs People Can’t Walk Away From Because Of How Well They Pay

It takes a certain kind of person to take on a job no one else wants. Whether because it’s dangerous, extremely stressful, or just plain gross, it seems it’s better to remain unemployed than to risk it. In the U.S., a worker passes away every 104 minutes. It might seem surprising that someone would want a job with that kind of risk, yet someone has to do it.
So, if nobody wants to do a job, it should pay ridiculously well, shouldn’t it? In many cases, that’s true, and thanks to one person online, we can find out what exactly these jobs are. In a recent thread, one netizen asked, “What job pays ridiculously well simply because nobody wants to do it?”
Among the obvious contenders, like high-rise window cleaners and tower crane operators, you’ll also find some jobs you might’ve never even heard about. For example, was I the only one who didn’t know that underwater welders exist?
#1
Underwater welder. One of the most dangerous jobs in the world. The risks of decompression sickness mixed with electric shock occurs which is why their safety protocols are very regimented and strict, and most only last 3 to 5 years because of the physical toll the job takes on their body. It’s also one of the highest paying jobs in the world. If you aren’t afraid of the deep or electricity and you want to make good money in a short period of time, this job may be for you. If not, probably a lot of other better ways you can make good money.
Image source: Professional_Drive, Rharon/Magnific (not the actual photo)
#2
Dont know if its the case anymore but I had a neighbor back in the day that was a Bridge painter in NYC. Made giant money.
Apparently you have to be cool with crazy heights and not everyone is cut out for it.
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#3
Kitchen exhaust cleaner. Have cleaned full on globs of grease and vacuumed very disgusting looking water. Great pay gross work.
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#4
Touring with major bands as part of the road staff / crew.
You often work 16+ hour days, and leave your home for months at a time, but stay in the business for more than a few years and you can clear six figures while only working 7-8 months a year.
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#5
Air Traffic Controllers in the USA make a ton of money. They’ll also take basically anyone, without any previous qualifications. They will FULLY train you, for free.
Why?
Because its one of the most stressful jobs on the planet. Hundreds of flights a day, tens of thousands of vital communications. Millions of lives that can be impacted by your mistakes. You barely get any breaks, have *truly zero* free time on the job. Not enough to do anything more than check the time on your phone.
You’re a federal employee, meaning you’re subject to bizarre restrictions and policies, like the fact you cannot legally go on strike.
The job is so pressuring you are required **by law** to retire at 56 due to the strain it puts on your body and mind.
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#6
Tower crane operators in NYC make upwards of $450,000. You climb up in the morning and don’t come down until it’s time to go home. It’s scary as heck all the way up there
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#7
The people who repair wind turbines make a lot because of the danger .
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#8
Sailing, whether it be fishing or cargo vessels, you make a bunch of money because no one wants to be out to sea for 3-6 months at a time
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#9
Lineman are paid pretty well especially emergency response crews. It’s hard work, heights, being carried through the air via rope and harness out of a helicopter to energize and update transmission lines, barehand and live line work… lots of stuff is dangerous.
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#10
I used to shovel snow off rooftops in Sweden. It was extra work while I was in college but it paid insanely well for being something that required zero training. And there would be three of us. One street level to make sure people didn’t walk where we were dropping the snow, one on the roof shoveling, and one guy watching the guy shoveling making sure he didn’t fall off. So two thirds of the time you were standing around. Whenever the call came I would drop everything.
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#11
Merchant marines — under the US flag at least. Straight out of the four-year college program, you can make $140,000 a year. Captains make at least an excess of $300,000. If you move up to harbor pilot, then it’s between $500,000 and a million
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#12
I was a crisis psychiatric nurse working with the most ill patients. It was extremely rewarding, but it was also very dangerous in my facilities. We were quite well-compensated for our area, and I would often receive nice bonuses for going in for a few extra hours
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#13
Saturation diving. Spend weeks at the bottom of the ocean and then swim out into the pitch black water to go fix or build something.
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#14
High-rise window cleaner. The pay is good because apparently “having a completely irrational fear of falling” counts as a job qualification 💀.
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#15
Hot work at a glass factory. You don’t get it until you feel the heat.
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#16
Entry level position, 17/18/19 yr old on a drilling rig with a good attitude and good crew to work with iñ Western Canada çan bring home 120k first full year with some luck weather wise. 3-5 years in again with some luck and work 200k as a driller. Maybe make Push if plays the game and some health problems in his company add up.
Child support, gambling, illicit self medication, truck payments, Constant days to nights shift change with 2 or 3 weeks straight of 12 hr days for majority etc… make sure you are not going to be leaving until the wheels fall off.
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#17
Wastewater maintenance mechanics make six figures in union-dominant states in the Midwest
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#18
Oil field work is in the middle of nowhere, and it’s very physically taxing. It pays really well, but your lifestyle suffers
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#19
Alaskan fishermen. It’s lonely from what I hear
Cool fact about it is that the founder of raising cane’s worked on them so he can start his own company because no investor liked his idea. Which is pretty insane.
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#20
Accountants. Trust me, most of them don’t like it either.
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#21
Oil platform workers. while the work (in itself) is difficult, the circumstances in which the work is done amplify the difficulty substantially.
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#22
Garbage collectors in major cities.
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#23
Court reporting/stenography!
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#24
Programming in languages like Ada or COBOL.
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#25
Crane Rigger or oiler, iron worker CIPP Cure in place pipe.
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#26
In Australia we have “traffic controllers” earning more than qualified doctors depending on if they work overtime and nights.
These are people who’s sole role is to stand by a road with a sign that says “STOP” or “GO” whilst road construction is going on, and to turn it around occasionally to let cars through. It may be the most mind numbing job in the planet but it’s quite well paid.
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#27
Plumber. My dad’s a plumber and makes bank. Owns 2 homes, both huge and in beautiful locations. He said two things to me-no one wants to do this but once you see the money and realize you’ll always have a job cuz everyone needs a plumber..all the gross stuff just fades away.
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#28
Undertaker, funeral home workers.
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#29
Crime scene cleanup. Knew a few guys (and girls) who did this. Made great money. Definitely not for everyone but make great money.
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#30
Lighthouse operator.
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#31
Anything involving electricity, it’s insanely dangerous and risky, one wrong move and it’s lights out.
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#32
Roofing. My wife is a RN and I make more than double her full time pay 🤯.
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#33
Distribution Center freezer order filler. -38 degrees moving as fast as possible picking and stacking heavy boxes. 12+ hour shifts. You can make around 40$ an hour if you’re the fastest. Not sustainable tho. You will get hurt and you will be miserable inside and outside of work. Great for a young guy for 2-3 years to stack money up. It is an extremely hard job mentally and physically.
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#34
Deepsea underwater repair diver (saturation diving). they rely on a small pipe which is called a diving bell to repair underwater oil rig pipes while it gives them air and the resources needed to surivive down there. Pays extremely well and will easily make the worker a millionaire if they can do it long enough.
Cons? Tons pass away. One of the most dangerous jobs on earth. fatality rate is like 200 workers gone for every 100k workers. pays like 3k a day or more depending. so its like everytime they clock in its about a 1-2 percent chance they d*e that day.
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#35
Family law attorney.
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#36
Software devs on legacy systems. It’s not ridiculously well compared to other devs but for how obsolete the tech is, it pays quite well – because nobody wants to learn that old stuff.
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#37
You can make 6 figures as a coal miner.
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#38
Those jobs where you have to stay in the open ocean for months cleaning those petroleum pipes or whatever. Don’t know the specifics.
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#39
Foundry work. It’s hot, dirty and dangerous.
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#40
Underwater ceramic technician.
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#41
Corrections Officer.
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#42
Waste water treatment.
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#43
High rise window washers.
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#44
Changing the lightbulbs on 1200 foot tall radio towers.
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#45
I know a dog groomer that makes bank.
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#46
Coroner or mortician.
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#47
Quality and regulatory affairs in highly regulated industries (pharma, med device, aerospace).
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#48
Sewer system maintenance worker. Not the guy who runs it, but the mechanic who maintains it. That specific guy gets a LOT of cash.
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#49
Skyscraper cleaners.
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#50
Cleaning the inside of drums of concrete agitator trucks.
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#51
Elevator Mechanic. Talked to a guy about his job, he said he’s making a good living.
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#52
In my area of Northeast Pennsylvania, law enforcement. Many departments pay high 80-90s to start with some in the mid-100s within a few years. On top of a 20-25 year retirement/pension.
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#53
Drain cleaners make good money n I say this as a plumber.
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#54
Programming on some very old legacy computer systems.
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#55
Sewer and septic tank workers.
Going into confined spaces full of human waste, toxic gases, and rats… yeah, the pay has to be solid because almost no one willingly signs up for that.
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#56
Welding. Because it still destroys a lot of people’s health throughout time.
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#57
Septic tank maintenance. Those companies almost always also operate mobile bathrooms for concerts and that. Crazy stuff, no one wants to clean waste lol so it pays well.
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#58
Sanitation worker (in places with good unions) for obvious reasons.
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#59
Tech writer. Most boring job on the planet and most people would rather take a bullet than stare at a blank sheet of paper they need to fill.
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#60
As a scaffolder in Alberta i do alright for dropping out tenth grade just have to be willing to climb on 2 inch tubes in plus 40 to -40c conditions sometimes both the same day and work 14 or more 10 to 12 hour days in a row away from family at a time while staying in man camps these industrial companies build to house workers
you got the heights, heavy lifting, and being away from family half the year but 100k can be made in that time
and a don’t do family or friendships so work 4 months and sit on my backside live cheap enjoy myself i will work the winter when its too cold to enjoy the outdoors anyway relax the summers.
Image source: skitzoidObserver
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