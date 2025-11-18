“Her Foot In Her Mouth”: 30 Times Guests Went From Friendly Visitors To Full-Blown Weirdos

Hosting can be fun, but it also means opening your home, your private, most intimate space, to sometimes pretty random people. As anyone who has had a larger house party can attest to, you quickly learn that different people have very different ideas on what constitutes privacy, hygiene, personal space and really any social norms.
Someone asked “What’s the weirdest thing a guest has done at your house?” and people shared their most bizarre encounters. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to comment your own thoughts and experiences below.
#1
Had a house party in high school that quickly got out of control. Tons of people showed up, including a whole bunch that I didn’t even know. I was kind of freaking out because there were so many people and the house was getting trashed. Next thing I know, one of the guys that I didn’t know grabbed a garbage bag and started cleaning up the whole house. Gathering trash, bottles, cans, etc. He probably filled 4 or 5 trash bags full. It was so unexpected and cool of him to do. So it was weird but in a really good way.
Image source: Tabazc0, cottonbro studio
#2
Invited a local social group to my house for a barbecue. 41 people showed up, I met 25 or so new people (in person) that night. Two of the folks I met that night put a life sized darth vader wall sticker in my bathroom. I had no idea who until one of them fessed up the next day.
When someone said “love the Vader in your bathroom” and I didn’t have one I did a full mental inventory of my bathroom. Was expecting a funko pop or action figure of some kind, was not expecting to be eye level with Lord Vader. We bonded instantly, haha.
Image source: Tigrin, DFY® 디에프와이
#3
Had a buddy spend the night at the house while we were writing music. The next morning he comes into the living room brushing his teeth in front of me and all my four roomates plus some gf’s.
He says “Hey I hope you don’t mind if I found this toothbrush under your bathroom sink and didn’t have mine so Im using it.”
I was horrified. It was the toothbrush we used to clean the gunk out of the mortar between bathroom tiles around the toilette and shower.
I told him to get it out of his mouth but then he demanded to know why in front of everyone so I had to tell him right there. Everyone who didn’t already know which toothbrush that was bursted out in shock or laughter.
He ended up getting really mad at me saying “who just has a toothbrush lying around they use for something like that!” But that was just it, it was lying around. It wasn’t in a package or a toothbrush holder. It was a naked, busted up toothbrush lying on its side in my dingy bathroom sink cupboard.
He left real angry and embarrassed. I was low key grossed out he would use a mangled mystery toothbrush in the first place. Who does that?
Image source: LeCouchSpud
#4
A special foreign guest with limited English at my parents’ for a formal dinner. They asked him if he would like to wash up before dinner. He looked puzzled, and soon we heard the shower running.
Image source: mildlycontent, Photo By: Kaboompics.com
#5
Family member came over for a visit. Needed to use the restroom. Used the guest restroom for quite some time. Came out and chatted for a brief minute, before he had to leave.
I later go into the bathroom, the stench assaults my nose instantly. The toilet is plugged and full of murky dark brown water. I’m talking muddy swamp water. But the cherry on top, was the toilet lid and seat were not on the toilet. They were sitting on the side of the toilet, between it and the bathtub.
So they took an unholy dump. Left the remnants and stench of a muddy steamer. Broke the toilet seat and cover. Placed it on the side of the toilet and didn’t say a word. Even after having a brief conversation before leaving.
Took me like 10 minutes to plunge it clear. Then I had to buy new mounting bolts for the seat and lid. He stripped the original ones somehow. Must have been one hell of a time in there. Wild.
Image source: KB_112, Photo By: Kaboompics.com
#6
My grandmother decided she didn’t like any of the art we had up, so she pulled it all off the walls and threw it out. Fortunately, I was able to salvage all of it, and hid it away until she left.
Image source: LordBaranof, Spacejoy
#7
Had a friend who wanted to leave an event early but could not because her bf was djing and they only had one car with them. So she came to chill at mine while she waited for him to finish up his set and came pick her up because I lived nearby.
When her SO arrived to pick her up after his set, i welcomed him in. He seemed happy and appeared normal. I went to put on the kettle on figuring we would have a chat and they would be off home. In the minute it took me to get tea going he opened every door and cupboard in my apartment, looked under and into everything, pulled out my bedsheets, pulled things out of cupboards and came back holding one of my swords rambling about how it was his now.
I did not realise how high he was, and the amount of ground he traversed in that brief moment was insane. Like the flash. I think he was looking for evidence of an affair or other people in my apartment. The transformation from friendly and amiable to completely cracked was so rapid.
His gf and i gently got the sword back off him, They went home together and broke up two weeks later.
Image source: fruitybix, cottonbro studio
#8
Co-worker was picking me up for a work thing and arrived earlier than expected. He immediately walked past me, looked around, walked into my kitchen, opened the fridge and said, “Nice. Fancy water,” grabbed a perrier, cracked it open, then proceeded to peruse my bookshelves and criticize my books.
Literally all happened within the first 3 minutes. We were not friendly or friends – we were working together on this one project.
Image source: Sufficient-Berry-827, cottonbro studio
#9
I was making a homemade pineapple ham glaze for Thanksgiving dinner. It had been simmering forever and was ALMOST perfect. My (now ex) mother-in-law arrived at my house, walked directly to the stove, said “This s**t looks burnt.” walked into the bathroom, dumped it into the toilet, and flushed. I couldn’t have been more shocked if Bigfoot himself walked into my house at that moment.
Image source: notreallykatie
#10
I had an appointment with a contractor who was coming over to my house to provide an estimate. He showed up late, took a huge smelly s**t in my downstairs bathroom, and then declined to take the job because he was “transitioning his business to other areas.” So essentially, this guy just used my bathroom to take a s**t and then leave.
Image source: Notreallysureatall, Vie Studio
#11
Ate my dog’s treats. From a tin labelled ‘dog treats’ with a bone on it.
Image source: maeveomaeve, MART PRODUCTION
#12
Brother in Law changed a baby’s diaper on the dining table at Thanksgiving during dinner. I offered a bedroom, a sofa, and a soft blanket to lay on the floor. Did not take the hint—said he was fine and didn’t want to miss the conversation.
He is no longer my brother in law, and no one is upset about it.
Image source: runlalarun
#13
My neighbor at a house party my family was having. She walked in, made a bee line to the snack table, grabbed a tray of crackers, cheeses and salami, and sat down on the couch to eat it like it was her personal plate of food. It took me a couple of minutes of disbelief before I finally I told her that the food was for everyone. She just said “Well, they can come get it here.” I was trying to be friendly but slowly started to lose my cool because she was making me debate her on this. I finally put my foot down and told her to just put the tray back. She put it back and went home.
Image source: ImInJeopardy
#14
I had someone dog sit for me and they completed a 1000 piece puzzle I was working on.
Image source: Honey4483, Hans-Peter Gauster
#15
Going through my garbage and then lectured me on it. Like who the f**k goes through your garbage? For example I had two pieces of bread in there. Somehow I hadn’t finished off the bag and those two pieces got shoved at the back of the fridge okay so when I finally found them they were disgusting so I threw them away. Dude is literally like bitching at me saying how I’m throwing away perfectly good food. Like it has mold on it. Again… Who the f**k goes through somebody’s trash can?
Image source: Fresh_Distribution54
#16
Took all the labels off my canned goods. Meals were kinda like a lottery after that. Could be peas or could be peaches. Lol.
Image source: kizif, Andrea Davis
#17
He added his name to the “frequently called numbers” list on the refrigerator.
I’d never met him before that night. I’ve never seen him since. I also have no idea who he came with, no one there seemed to know him.
So, Todd, if your plan that night was to make a whole bunch of people wonder…..mission accomplished.
Image source: trapcheck, Helena Lopes
#18
Had a former room mate come back to hang out and play Halo 2 on a week night. For some reason like 8 people all showed up that random Thursday or whatever. By 930 we were all pretty lit and decided we needed more beer and chicken nuggies before the Wendy’s and the beer store within walking distance closed. Dude was pretty hammered so we just left him playing Halo by himself.
We all got back 45 minutes later to find he had drank half a handle of cheap whiskey, s**t all over the living room, stripped his s****y clothes off and abandoned them all over the downstairs, tracked s**t up the stairs and was passed out in the tub in his old bathroom in a whole tub full of his own s**t water. The guy who owned the house has to physically pick s**t boy up and carry him to the porch, and I called his brother and told him to come get him before we called the cops.
Dude ended up having to replace several thousand dollars worth of carpet and furniture.
Image source: vehicularmcs
#19
Was friends with this kid down the street when I was 13, who was also 13. Dude asked to use the restroom and said he didn’t want to use my restroom because he said “it was probably nasty”. He used my parent’s restroom. The next day my mom says she’s missing a bra in her drawer. With no proof I just told him that I know what he did. Dude panics and says he’s sorry and said he stole my mom’s bra. Felt too weird to tell my mom and didn’t really want to discuss this with either parents, so I just told him to throw it away. Stopped being friends with him and he would just shamefully ignore me for all 4 years in high school.
Image source: PSSYPUNISHERRR
#20
Just moved into an older 70s remodeled home. Had a house warming party. Bathroom wallpaper was cartoon raccoons. I girlfriends (wife now) family members drew d***s, tits, lube ,used condoms and other comedic bubbles with sharpie on the wallpaper.
Image source: tobiasFiddler
#21
Cut themselves a peice of bday cake before we sang happy bday.
Image source: Able_Excuse_2804
#22
During the party a guest went to use the bathroom. Somehow he managed to throw whole unused toilet papier roll into the toilet… and flushed. Idk how / why that happened and what was he thinking is going to happen but he came ashamed that he did that and we needed to manually get the toilet paper roll from the toilet which was stuck down there. Not fun. Also he proposed to dry the roll on the radiator so it is not wasted. HELL NO.
Image source: lubwn, Immo Wegmann
#23
Ordered food while I was cooking.
Image source: Missgrumpy00, Efrem Efre
#24
Peed in my kitchen sink which was full of dirty dishes. .
Image source: pantherrecon
#25
A roommate drunkenly brought over a paranoid schizophrenic that had an episode, thinking we were all going to k*ll him. He grabbed me, knife to my throat and had me walk him to the door. I got him out of the house, locked the door and he got into a car, drove it into a tree then ran off on foot.
Image source: l30
#26
Straight up spit a mouthful of unpopped popcorn kernels machine-gun style all over my living room.
Image source: bigpuffy, charlesdeluvio
#27
Someone s**t in my bathtub when I had a party in college.
Image source: flyeaglesfly44, visualsofdana
#28
The little neighbor boy took a bite out of a stick of butter that was on the counter.
Image source: Justin-Bailey, Felicity Tai
#29
Had a friend show up unexpectedly. I was busy so I pointed him to the TV, a couch and my scotch cabinet. Came out to him enjoying a 4oz pour. He was on his second glass and had all but finished a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle. I almost cried. The bottle was a gift and expensive, something I could never afford to buy myself.
Image source: mojoey
#30
Sat outside on my porch so she could use my wifi. Which wouldn’t have been that weird if I had been out but I was home and she didn’t even knock?
Image source: hypo-osmotic
Follow Us