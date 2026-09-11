55 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts That Might Make You Cringe (New Pics)

For the uninitiated, Quora is a platform where users can ask questions about anything they need answers to. And as long as people adhere to the guidelines, you can pretty much bring up absolutely any topic you have in mind.
This has led some people to ask some of the most unhinged questions you will see on the site. Just look at these examples from the Insane People on Quora subreddit. The name itself offers no further clues about what you may find here. It also provides a sneak peek into the dark recesses of some people’s minds.
As always, Bored Panda sifted through some of the wildest posts. Check them out to see how things go off the rails.
#1 We Get It. You Hate Millennials
Image source: Scxllyy
#2 How To Make Your Child Grow Up
Image source: iluvchikins
#3 The Frick Kind Of Question Is This?
Image source: SorrowfulSpirit02
Some of the wildest posts from the subreddit are people sharing things about their lives that they shouldn’t. Some include overly personal information about family members or themselves.
Experts say a person’s need to divulge information is rooted in survival instincts.
#4 Delete Your Account
Image source: bitchy_barbie
#5 His Sins Shall Not Go Unpunished
Image source: SwagDragon76
#6 Poor Kid
Image source: ToobularBoobularJoy_
As behavioral researcher Erin Carbone explains in a 2023 study she co-authored, disclosing information helps regulate emotional responses to intense situations and improves collective survival by increasing a group’s access to information.
Carbone further noted that oversharing and gossiping can also discourage unwanted social behaviors and contribute to cultural evolution.
#7 How To Stop A Wedding
Image source: collecteclectic
#8 Classy S**cide
Image source: [deleted]
#9 As An Autistic Person, What The Fuck?
Image source: [deleted]
“We as people seem to be hardwired to share information with others, and it might be that we evolved this need as a benefit to the group,” Carbone said in a 2024 interview with the Association for Psychological Science. “We disclose information and experience a visceral desire to disclose information even if it no longer serves that original evolutionary purpose.”
#10 Suing Bees Is Logical
Image source: Bendanarama
#11 I Wonder Who Is Mentally Unstable Here
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#12 Butt Out
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Platforms like Quora also offer anonymity. And with the option to conceal one’s true identity, many people can play different versions of themselves. Ultimately, this lets them act loosely and ask wild questions they likely wouldn’t in a formal setting.
According to researcher and educator Dr. Janneke Schokkenbroek, this is the “online disinhibition effect” at play.
#13 Okay.. I Feel Bad For His Condition
Image source: GeekSter_
#14 He’s Going To Be A Year Behind All The Others Who Started At Age 4!
Image source: IKIR115
#15 I Would Say Just Accept Yourself. What About You?
Image source: GodAllMighty888
“Online, you can be anyone you want. That’s part of the appeal. Most people might tweak their profile a little—a more flattering photo here, a tiny age adjustment there,” Dr. Schokkenbroek wrote.
“People feel freer to act in ways they maybe wouldn’t offline. For some, it’s a chance to escape reality and experiment with a new version of themselves.”
#16 Who Tf Comes Up With Questions Like This?
Image source: SorrowfulSpirit02
#17 Can You?
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#18 How To Not Be Creepy
Image source: collecteclectic
#19 All Women Were Lesbian Before The Invention Of Baby Bottles And Formula!
Image source: MajorBobcat
#20 They’ll Never Take Me Alive!
Image source: [deleted]
#21 How To Self Treat The Corona Virus Without Alerting Your Doctor
Image source: cwilson83088
#22 He Just A Little Old Fashioned
Image source: jackeell
#23 And The Mother Of The Year Award Goes To
Image source: Tns029
#24 Imagine Deleting Someone’s 4 Year Old Minecraft World
Image source: krisko34
#25 Must Be A Karen
Image source: ISuckBlackHoles
#26 Yes
Image source: Comrade7878
#27 This Kids Life Sounds Horrible
Image source: joja8587
#28 This Is A Tough One
Image source: Beller0ph0nn
#29 Do They All Live In Chernobyl Or Something?
Image source: Beller0ph0nn
#30 Celestials Are The Master Race??
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#31 Wow
Image source: hhhty_336e
#32 Most Normal Question In Quora
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#33 Insane In The Brain 2000iq
Image source: ianjm
#34 LOL
Image source: MiiSan
#35 Such A Delusional
Image source: PlusCardiologist1799
#36 Everything Is Woke
Image source: TheseObligation1929
#37 Who’s Gonna Tell Him?
Image source: PlusCardiologist1799
#38 When A Terrible Parent Doesn’t Grasp How Legal Stuff Works…
Image source: cemeteryxdriven
#39 Genius!
Image source: Senior_Diver_1135
#40 Maybe To Be Considered In The New Defence Review
Image source: WanBawStrongJaw
#41 Interesting Taste In Romance
Image source: Barbagara
#42 I’d Choose The Date Thank You
Image source: Revolver_Oc3lot
#43 Huh?
Image source: Fit_Designer1888
#44 Okay But That Comment Is Fire Though
Image source: GuiltyPleasure-12
#45 Welp, There’s Only 123 Transgender Seats In The Us Now. Better Claim Them Before They Run Out
Image source: iamtheduckie
#46 You’re Literally Dyïng? Better Correct Your Grammar!
Image source: thomasp3864
#47 …permission???
Image source: everyone_hates_lolo
#48 Rage Bait? Maybe. Plausible? Also Maybe
Image source: SorrowfulSpirit02
#49 What
Image source: Open_Intention4343
#50 Scientific Racism Revisited?
Image source: SorrowfulSpirit02
#51 I’m Praying To Christ That This Is Actually Rage Bait
Image source: SorrowfulSpirit02
#52 Wow…
Image source: Jradro13
#53 God Wouldn’t Tolerate A Steak Like That
Image source: KalloFox-Hailstormer
#54 Cigarette Stock
Image source: Darkz_9234
#55 I Genuinely Can’t Tell If John Is 12 Years Old Or 65 Years Old
Image source: SupremeBroJesus201X
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