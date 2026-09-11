55 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts That Might Make You Cringe (New Pics)

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For the uninitiated, Quora is a platform where users can ask questions about anything they need answers to. And as long as people adhere to the guidelines, you can pretty much bring up absolutely any topic you have in mind.  

This has led some people to ask some of the most unhinged questions you will see on the site. Just look at these examples from the Insane People on Quora subreddit. The name itself offers no further clues about what you may find here. It also provides a sneak peek into the dark recesses of some people’s minds. 

As always, Bored Panda sifted through some of the wildest posts. Check them out to see how things go off the rails.

#1 We Get It. You Hate Millennials

55 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts That Might Make You Cringe (New Pics)

Image source: Scxllyy

55 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts That Might Make You Cringe (New Pics)

#2 How To Make Your Child Grow Up

55 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts That Might Make You Cringe (New Pics)

Image source: iluvchikins

#3 The Frick Kind Of Question Is This?

55 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts That Might Make You Cringe (New Pics)

Image source: SorrowfulSpirit02

Some of the wildest posts from the subreddit are people sharing things about their lives that they shouldn’t. Some include overly personal information about family members or themselves. 

Experts say a person’s need to divulge information is rooted in survival instincts.

#4 Delete Your Account

55 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts That Might Make You Cringe (New Pics)

Image source: bitchy_barbie

#5 His Sins Shall Not Go Unpunished

55 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts That Might Make You Cringe (New Pics)

Image source: SwagDragon76

#6 Poor Kid

55 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts That Might Make You Cringe (New Pics)

Image source: ToobularBoobularJoy_

As behavioral researcher Erin Carbone explains in a 2023 study she co-authored, disclosing information helps regulate emotional responses to intense situations and improves collective survival by increasing a group’s access to information. 

Carbone further noted that oversharing and gossiping can also discourage unwanted social behaviors and contribute to cultural evolution.

#7 How To Stop A Wedding

55 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts That Might Make You Cringe (New Pics)

Image source: collecteclectic

#8 Classy S**cide

55 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts That Might Make You Cringe (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#9 As An Autistic Person, What The Fuck?

55 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts That Might Make You Cringe (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

“We as people seem to be hardwired to share information with others, and it might be that we evolved this need as a benefit to the group,” Carbone said in a 2024 interview with the Association for Psychological Science. “We disclose information and experience a visceral desire to disclose information even if it no longer serves that original evolutionary purpose.”

#10 Suing Bees Is Logical

55 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts That Might Make You Cringe (New Pics)

Image source: Bendanarama

#11 I Wonder Who Is Mentally Unstable Here

55 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts That Might Make You Cringe (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#12 Butt Out

55 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts That Might Make You Cringe (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

Platforms like Quora also offer anonymity. And with the option to conceal one’s true identity, many people can play different versions of themselves. Ultimately, this lets them act loosely and ask wild questions they likely wouldn’t in a formal setting. 

According to researcher and educator Dr. Janneke Schokkenbroek, this is the “online disinhibition effect” at play.

#13 Okay.. I Feel Bad For His Condition

55 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts That Might Make You Cringe (New Pics)

Image source: GeekSter_

#14 He’s Going To Be A Year Behind All The Others Who Started At Age 4!

55 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts That Might Make You Cringe (New Pics)

Image source: IKIR115

#15 I Would Say Just Accept Yourself. What About You?

55 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts That Might Make You Cringe (New Pics)

Image source: GodAllMighty888

“Online, you can be anyone you want. That’s part of the appeal. Most people might tweak their profile a little—a more flattering photo here, a tiny age adjustment there,” Dr. Schokkenbroek wrote

“People feel freer to act in ways they maybe wouldn’t offline. For some, it’s a chance to escape reality and experiment with a new version of themselves.”

#16 Who Tf Comes Up With Questions Like This?

55 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts That Might Make You Cringe (New Pics)

Image source: SorrowfulSpirit02

#17 Can You?

55 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts That Might Make You Cringe (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#18 How To Not Be Creepy

55 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts That Might Make You Cringe (New Pics)

Image source: collecteclectic

#19 All Women Were Lesbian Before The Invention Of Baby Bottles And Formula!

55 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts That Might Make You Cringe (New Pics)

Image source: MajorBobcat

#20 They’ll Never Take Me Alive!

55 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts That Might Make You Cringe (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#21 How To Self Treat The Corona Virus Without Alerting Your Doctor

55 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts That Might Make You Cringe (New Pics)

Image source: cwilson83088

#22 He Just A Little Old Fashioned

55 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts That Might Make You Cringe (New Pics)

Image source: jackeell

#23 And The Mother Of The Year Award Goes To

55 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts That Might Make You Cringe (New Pics)

Image source: Tns029

#24 Imagine Deleting Someone’s 4 Year Old Minecraft World

55 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts That Might Make You Cringe (New Pics)

Image source: krisko34

#25 Must Be A Karen

55 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts That Might Make You Cringe (New Pics)

Image source: ISuckBlackHoles

#26 Yes

55 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts That Might Make You Cringe (New Pics)

Image source: Comrade7878

#27 This Kids Life Sounds Horrible

55 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts That Might Make You Cringe (New Pics)

Image source: joja8587

#28 This Is A Tough One

55 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts That Might Make You Cringe (New Pics)

Image source: Beller0ph0nn

#29 Do They All Live In Chernobyl Or Something?

55 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts That Might Make You Cringe (New Pics)

Image source: Beller0ph0nn

#30 Celestials Are The Master Race??

55 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts That Might Make You Cringe (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#31 Wow

55 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts That Might Make You Cringe (New Pics)

Image source: hhhty_336e

#32 Most Normal Question In Quora

55 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts That Might Make You Cringe (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#33 Insane In The Brain 2000iq

55 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts That Might Make You Cringe (New Pics)

Image source: ianjm

#34 LOL

55 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts That Might Make You Cringe (New Pics)

Image source: MiiSan

#35 Such A Delusional

55 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts That Might Make You Cringe (New Pics)

Image source: PlusCardiologist1799

#36 Everything Is Woke

55 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts That Might Make You Cringe (New Pics)

Image source: TheseObligation1929

#37 Who’s Gonna Tell Him?

55 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts That Might Make You Cringe (New Pics)

Image source: PlusCardiologist1799

#38 When A Terrible Parent Doesn’t Grasp How Legal Stuff Works…

55 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts That Might Make You Cringe (New Pics)

Image source: cemeteryxdriven

#39 Genius!

55 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts That Might Make You Cringe (New Pics)

Image source: Senior_Diver_1135

#40 Maybe To Be Considered In The New Defence Review

55 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts That Might Make You Cringe (New Pics)

Image source: WanBawStrongJaw

#41 Interesting Taste In Romance

55 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts That Might Make You Cringe (New Pics)

Image source: Barbagara

#42 I’d Choose The Date Thank You

55 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts That Might Make You Cringe (New Pics)

Image source: Revolver_Oc3lot

#43 Huh?

55 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts That Might Make You Cringe (New Pics)

Image source: Fit_Designer1888

#44 Okay But That Comment Is Fire Though

55 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts That Might Make You Cringe (New Pics)

Image source: GuiltyPleasure-12

#45 Welp, There’s Only 123 Transgender Seats In The Us Now. Better Claim Them Before They Run Out

55 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts That Might Make You Cringe (New Pics)

Image source: iamtheduckie

#46 You’re Literally Dyïng? Better Correct Your Grammar!

55 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts That Might Make You Cringe (New Pics)

Image source: thomasp3864

#47 …permission???

55 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts That Might Make You Cringe (New Pics)

Image source: everyone_hates_lolo

#48 Rage Bait? Maybe. Plausible? Also Maybe

55 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts That Might Make You Cringe (New Pics)

Image source: SorrowfulSpirit02

#49 What

55 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts That Might Make You Cringe (New Pics)

Image source: Open_Intention4343

#50 Scientific Racism Revisited?

55 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts That Might Make You Cringe (New Pics)

Image source: SorrowfulSpirit02

#51 I’m Praying To Christ That This Is Actually Rage Bait

55 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts That Might Make You Cringe (New Pics)

Image source: SorrowfulSpirit02

#52 Wow…

55 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts That Might Make You Cringe (New Pics)

Image source: Jradro13

#53 God Wouldn’t Tolerate A Steak Like That

55 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts That Might Make You Cringe (New Pics)

Image source: KalloFox-Hailstormer

#54 Cigarette Stock

55 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts That Might Make You Cringe (New Pics)

Image source: Darkz_9234

#55 I Genuinely Can’t Tell If John Is 12 Years Old Or 65 Years Old

55 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts That Might Make You Cringe (New Pics)

Image source: SupremeBroJesus201X

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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