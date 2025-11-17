28 People Share The Weirdest Animal Facts They Know

The lifestyles and peculiarities of most animals are often a lot weirder than we might expect, particularly if your main frame of reference is “a cat goes meow and a dog goes woof.” The natural world is full of wonders and surprises waiting to be discovered. 

Someone asked “What is the weirdest animal fact you know?” and wildlife-savvy netizens from around the world answered. So get comfortable, imagine every answer being read in the voice of David Attenborough, and get to scrolling. Be sure to upvote the facts that were most surprising to you and comment your thoughts below. 

#1 Slow And Steady Vibes

When a female sloth wants a mate she’ll hang onto a tree branch and just scream.

Image source: Remarkable_Sink2542, Roxanne Minnish

#2 Eight Arms, No Chill

octopus punch other fish for no reason- so, for fun.

Image source: Samanthalynn8915, Serena Repice Lentini

#3 Too Cute to Handle

cats have the mental capacity of a 2 year old which makes a lot of sense

Image source: Alive_Ad823, Peng Louis

#4 Bubble Trouble Ahead

Polar bear fur isn’t white – it’s translucent (for most frequencies of light). And they have black skin underneath.

So polar bear fur lets all the light through to their black skin to warm them – except for a few visible frequencies to keep them camouflaged as white.

Image source: seedanrun, Pixabay

#5 Silent Strolls and Snowfall

Contrary to popular belief, reindeer prefer raisins instead of carrots. So if you want to leave a treat for Santa’s reindeer, leave raisins. I only know this because a friend of mine has a reindeer farm and they will push you for a whole box.

Image source: DaniGeek, Annika Thierfeld

#6 Ocean’s Little Hideout

Argonauts are small octopuses that are too lazy to f**k. They detach their d***s and toss them into the open sea to mate with female argonauts.

Image source: Schwarzes__Loch, Bernd Hofmann

#7 Low-Key But Fierce

Honey badgers can turn their a******s inside out and use the smell to deter attackers. Not sure what exactly has the guts to attack a honey badger, but if they have the courage to do so, the badger sure as hell isn’t gonna make it easy.

Image source: nonexistantauthor, Sumeet Moghe

#8 Ocean’s Best Comedians

Dolphins will intentionally use puffer fish to get high.

Image source: altkaldra, HAMID ELBAZ

#9 Deep Sea Acrobatics

The Blanket Octopus exhibits the highest degree of sexual dimorphism known. Females: About 6 feet across. Males: About one inch.

Image source: Fabulous-Pause4154, Isabel Galvez

#10 Master of the Side Eye

An ostrich’s eye is bigger than it’s brain

Image source: DMD612, Adriaan Greyling

#11 Woodpecker on a Brick Break

Woodpeckers’ tongues wrap around their brains to cushion them from the vibrations of slamming their face into trees all day.

Image source: we_made_yewww, Chris F

#12 Is This Otter Real?

Sea otters are the most densely furred animal with 600,000 to 1,000,000 hair follicles per square inch. Dogs have about 15,000 per square inch, humans on average are between 800 to 1,290 hairs per square inch

Image source: atom1129, Marshal Hedin

#13 Silent Watcher Vibes

Owls have really long necks, but it’s hard to notice that because their feathers are so fluffy

Image source: ergonaut, Fábio Scaletta

#14 Delicate Design Masterclass

Dragon flys have the highest kill rate out of any flying predator.

Image source: Excellent_Priority_5, Jude Infantini

#15 Master of Moody Stares

Cats can get pregnant while being pregnant.

Image source: Odd_Zombie_1, Leonardo de Oliveira

#16 Master of Chill Mode

Platypus glow blueish green under ultraviolet light. They also don’t have nipples, they just exude milk from glands under the skin and the baby’s lap it up.

Image source: WakingOwl1, Klaus

#17 Curled Up and Curious

Armadillos always have offspring in quadruplets

Image source: Uncle_Bill, Dan RO

#18 Underwater Oddball

Male anglerfish are super teeny tiny compared to a female. When a male finally bumps into a female down in the deep deep dark, he attaches himself to her and slowly, over time, he becomes A PART OF HER

Image source: SuzannaEmberwolf, NOAA/NMFS/SEFSC Pascagoula Laboratory

#19 Curiosity Wins Again

Does will eat their offsprings feces in order to keep predators from even recognizing there are babies around.

Image source: tunaonigiri, Siska Vrijburg

#20 Lines That Tell Stories

Humans have stripes. They are rarely visible but we all have them due to how our bodies developed in the womb. They’re called Blaschko Lines

Image source: MaxximumB, Angela Roma

#21 Aquatic Grin Game

Killer Whales are actually dolphins.

Image source: IslandVibezJaylen, Pixabay

#22 Snap Judgment

Mantis Shrimp have 16 different sets of rods.

(Rods and cones are in your eyes. Cones see light, rods see color. Humans have 3 sets of rods, red blue yellow.)

Mantis Shrimp are seeing colors we can not.

That’s not even the strangest thing about them. They can also punch as fast as a .22 bullet which cause a cavitation bubble which can heat up to 8000 degrees or something.

Edit because it was late night: Cones see color! Rods see detail and light. And apparently it’s red blue green. Color is super strange anyway. It doesn’t really exist unless it’s perceived.

Image source: RigzDigz, Roy L. Caldwell

#23 Ocean’s Gentle Giant

Blue whales are estimated to produce around 20 liters of semen each time they ejaculate

Image source: tunaonigiri, Thomas Kelley

#24 Pocket-Sized Passenger

Kangaroos can’t hop backwards. So if you’re ever attacked by one, just step behind him. Thanks Snapple!

Image source: Alarming-Ad9441, Ondrej Machart

#25 The Ultimate Hide-and-Seek Champion

Wombats poops in a square form.

Image source: RSA_Hybrid, JJ Harrison

#26 Nest Level Wisdom

Yes the egg came before the chicken. As the division of sex came long before vertebrate life. However it’s looking like sperm came slightly before the egg cell.

Bacteria and early multi cell lifeforms are WEIRD

Image source: altkaldra, Alison Burrell

#27 Busy Without Breaks

When finding nectar bees swarms in random direction and when bee find the source of nectar the go back to their hive Bees communicate with other bees where the nectar is located by their special dance which indicates
1. Direction of nectar with respect to sun
2. Exact Distance of nectar from the hive
3. Time before sunset (this point is controversial as there is only one research paper available)

Image source: Usual-Blueberry-8864, Pixabay

#28 Buzzing With Attitude

Some insects don’t have a brain, instead using their whole nervous system to think. As a result, I recently saw a video of a decapitated wasp trying to eat its own head.

Image source: MarcoYTVA, Pixabay

