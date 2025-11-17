45 People Who Had The “Pleasure” Of Dealing With Toxic People And Shamed Them Online

by

No relationship is perfect, but the internet and social media have allowed us to peer into certain couples’ day-to-day interactions and realize that things could be a lot worse. 

The “sounds toxic, but ok” Facebook group gathers screenshots, posts, and messages from the worst kinds of people to be in a relationship with. Entitlement, possessiveness, and hostility all feature, so get comfortable before you delve into some of the worst humanity has to offer. We also got in touch with the founder and admin of the page to learn a bit more. 

More info: Facebook

#1

45 People Who Had The &#8220;Pleasure&#8221; Of Dealing With Toxic People And Shamed Them Online

Image source: Amelia Hope Duurloo

#2

45 People Who Had The &#8220;Pleasure&#8221; Of Dealing With Toxic People And Shamed Them Online

Image source: Alex Hansen

#3

45 People Who Had The &#8220;Pleasure&#8221; Of Dealing With Toxic People And Shamed Them Online

Image source: JayZee_Moet

#4

45 People Who Had The &#8220;Pleasure&#8221; Of Dealing With Toxic People And Shamed Them Online

Image source: Val Mtz

#5

45 People Who Had The &#8220;Pleasure&#8221; Of Dealing With Toxic People And Shamed Them Online

Image source: Mädi Dhay

#6

45 People Who Had The &#8220;Pleasure&#8221; Of Dealing With Toxic People And Shamed Them Online

Image source: Ana Moss

#7

45 People Who Had The &#8220;Pleasure&#8221; Of Dealing With Toxic People And Shamed Them Online

Image source: Manda Jayy

#8

45 People Who Had The &#8220;Pleasure&#8221; Of Dealing With Toxic People And Shamed Them Online

Image source: Ren Herrin

#9

45 People Who Had The &#8220;Pleasure&#8221; Of Dealing With Toxic People And Shamed Them Online

Image source: Charlie Brown

#10

45 People Who Had The &#8220;Pleasure&#8221; Of Dealing With Toxic People And Shamed Them Online

Image source: Haylie Haney

#11

45 People Who Had The &#8220;Pleasure&#8221; Of Dealing With Toxic People And Shamed Them Online

Image source: Kalena MacKinnon

#12

45 People Who Had The &#8220;Pleasure&#8221; Of Dealing With Toxic People And Shamed Them Online

Image source: Brienna Harris

#13

45 People Who Had The &#8220;Pleasure&#8221; Of Dealing With Toxic People And Shamed Them Online

Image source: Lisa Ann

#14

45 People Who Had The &#8220;Pleasure&#8221; Of Dealing With Toxic People And Shamed Them Online

Image source: Alysha AnnMarie

#15

45 People Who Had The &#8220;Pleasure&#8221; Of Dealing With Toxic People And Shamed Them Online

Image source: Brighten Alex

#16

45 People Who Had The &#8220;Pleasure&#8221; Of Dealing With Toxic People And Shamed Them Online

Image source: Carrie Erickson

#17

45 People Who Had The &#8220;Pleasure&#8221; Of Dealing With Toxic People And Shamed Them Online

Image source: Ashton Tanner-Franklin

#18

45 People Who Had The &#8220;Pleasure&#8221; Of Dealing With Toxic People And Shamed Them Online

Image source: Avethandwa CrystalAyla Mgqwanca

#19

45 People Who Had The &#8220;Pleasure&#8221; Of Dealing With Toxic People And Shamed Them Online

Image source: Shelby Chase Elizabeth

#20

45 People Who Had The &#8220;Pleasure&#8221; Of Dealing With Toxic People And Shamed Them Online

Image source: 97Vercetti

#21

45 People Who Had The &#8220;Pleasure&#8221; Of Dealing With Toxic People And Shamed Them Online

Image source: Carrie Erickson

#22

45 People Who Had The &#8220;Pleasure&#8221; Of Dealing With Toxic People And Shamed Them Online

Image source: Kitty B Silk

#23

45 People Who Had The &#8220;Pleasure&#8221; Of Dealing With Toxic People And Shamed Them Online

Image source: Mädi Dhay

#24

45 People Who Had The &#8220;Pleasure&#8221; Of Dealing With Toxic People And Shamed Them Online

Image source: Natalia Martinez

#25

45 People Who Had The &#8220;Pleasure&#8221; Of Dealing With Toxic People And Shamed Them Online

Image source: Montel Carter

#26

45 People Who Had The &#8220;Pleasure&#8221; Of Dealing With Toxic People And Shamed Them Online

Image source: Alexa Nichole

#27

45 People Who Had The &#8220;Pleasure&#8221; Of Dealing With Toxic People And Shamed Them Online

Image source: Audrey Langston

#28

45 People Who Had The &#8220;Pleasure&#8221; Of Dealing With Toxic People And Shamed Them Online

Image source: Toby Wilcox

#29

45 People Who Had The &#8220;Pleasure&#8221; Of Dealing With Toxic People And Shamed Them Online

Image source: Dawn Marie Miller

#30

45 People Who Had The &#8220;Pleasure&#8221; Of Dealing With Toxic People And Shamed Them Online

Image source: Trista Rainey

#31

45 People Who Had The &#8220;Pleasure&#8221; Of Dealing With Toxic People And Shamed Them Online

Image source: Mija Patricia

#32

45 People Who Had The &#8220;Pleasure&#8221; Of Dealing With Toxic People And Shamed Them Online

Image source: Aurora Borealisy

#33

45 People Who Had The &#8220;Pleasure&#8221; Of Dealing With Toxic People And Shamed Them Online

Image source: Ainsley Skinner

#34

45 People Who Had The &#8220;Pleasure&#8221; Of Dealing With Toxic People And Shamed Them Online

Image source: Kat A Karenina

#35

45 People Who Had The &#8220;Pleasure&#8221; Of Dealing With Toxic People And Shamed Them Online

Image source: Nathan Bedwell

#36

45 People Who Had The &#8220;Pleasure&#8221; Of Dealing With Toxic People And Shamed Them Online

Image source: Erin McCoy

#37

45 People Who Had The &#8220;Pleasure&#8221; Of Dealing With Toxic People And Shamed Them Online

Image source: roastmalone_

#38

45 People Who Had The &#8220;Pleasure&#8221; Of Dealing With Toxic People And Shamed Them Online

Image source: Denice Zechner

#39

45 People Who Had The &#8220;Pleasure&#8221; Of Dealing With Toxic People And Shamed Them Online

Image source: Katrina Lange

#40

45 People Who Had The &#8220;Pleasure&#8221; Of Dealing With Toxic People And Shamed Them Online

Image source: Josh Crump

#41

45 People Who Had The &#8220;Pleasure&#8221; Of Dealing With Toxic People And Shamed Them Online

Image source: Manda Jayy

#42

45 People Who Had The &#8220;Pleasure&#8221; Of Dealing With Toxic People And Shamed Them Online

Image source: Gaby Lalonde

#43

45 People Who Had The &#8220;Pleasure&#8221; Of Dealing With Toxic People And Shamed Them Online

Image source: Taylor Wilson-Dir

#44

45 People Who Had The &#8220;Pleasure&#8221; Of Dealing With Toxic People And Shamed Them Online

Image source: HayganMolinar

#45

45 People Who Had The &#8220;Pleasure&#8221; Of Dealing With Toxic People And Shamed Them Online

Image source: Rainbow Duncan

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
139 Pop Culture Trivia Questions From The ‘90s To Now
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Cat Meme? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
10 Things You Didn’t Know About “This Came Out Of Me”
3 min read
Dec, 30, 2021
My Two Cute Troublemakers Odin And Frigga
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hey Pandas, How Did You Meet Your Best Friend? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
US Air Force Updated Its Uniform Dress Code To Include Beards, Turbans, And Hijabs
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.