72 Unhinged People Who Really Should Keep Their Thoughts To Themselves Instead Of Sharing Them On Social Media

Some people hide their ignorance well. Others really don’t. Instead, they display it – loud and proud – for all the world to see. It just takes a quick scroll through social media to prove that there’s no shortage of crazies out on these streets. And that thinking before you speak, or post, is clearly an unwritten rule that doesn’t apply to everybody.
Silently suffering through the rudeness, entitlement, and stupidity is one option. Another is to screenshot the offensive posts, and share them so that others can suffer, too. Bored Panda has bravely dared to dive into the depths of social media hell, and dig up some of the most insane things netizens have publicly declared. Many provide proof that certain people should probably have their posting licences revoked.
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Image source: insanepeoplefacebook
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Image source: insanepeoplefacebook
Giving certain people access to a little keyboard, a social media account and an internet connection can be as dangerous as handing a toddler the keys to an SUV. You really don’t know what they’re capable of, and how far they might take it. The streets of the world wide web are scary enough as it is, without the added risk of being run over by a lunatic on the loose.
Yes, social media has its positives but on the flipside, it provides a platform for ignorance to shine. It also gives the crazies more exposure than they deserve, argues Ashleigh L. Peterson, a former mental health nurse and the founder of the blog, Mental Health @ Home.
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Image source: insanepeoplefacebook
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Image source: insanepeoplefacebook
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“Some people would likely have a platform to reach large numbers of people even if it weren’t for social media. But the average science-naïve person who thinks that snow in one area means that climate change is non-existent can only spread that opinion to large numbers of people because of the existence of social media. Twenty years ago they would have had no such opportunity,” writes Peterson, and we couldn’t agree more.
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Image source: nuancednotion
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Image source: insanepeoplefacebook
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Image source: Tristan_Culbert
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Image source: Mary_Floid
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Image source: SirERexYun
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Image source: De-Eh-Team
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Image source: Keefer1970
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Image source: GambiaFromGeorge
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Image source: insanepeoplefacebook
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Image source: FalconLynx13
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Image source: ToastTheFullMoon
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Image source: jamesetaylor17
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Image source: insanepeoplefacebook
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