80 Baffling Images That Had People Asking Questions The Internet Answered In A Helpful Or Funny Way (New Pics)

You can liken the human brain to an intricate machine that is capable of anything. It can solve complex problems, regulate emotions, and enable us to create something amazing and noteworthy out of thin air.
But sometimes we find ourselves in situations that defy logic. These moments can leave us utterly perplexed and prompt us to ask the internet for help.
That’s what the subreddit aptly and simply named “What?” is there for: to provide a platform for befuddled folks to try to find answers to the confusing things they come across. Here are some of those posts that we’ve compiled for your entertainment today.
#1 What’s This Table Supposed To Be?
VerbNoun123:
Airplane engine.
Image source: Tricky-Crab-8616
#2 What!
The only way my son will take a bottle.
phobosthewicked:
She has a piercing.
pedeztrian:
[Nonsense] made by a man. My baby mama (and I dare say most women) had to get rid of her rings. Not to mention the choking and latching hazards presented. If you’re nursing with rings, you’re being irresponsible!
Image source: Unlucky-Shallot-5220
#3 What Is It About This Image That Makes Me Feel So Sad (Not My Cat)
PrincessofPlastic:
I honestly think it has to do with the fact that this person loved their cat so much they not only got her Christmas gifts, but they used film to document her, got the picture developed, and added it to what I’m assuming is a scrapbook. Penny was so loved!
anon:
The world this photo depicts hasn’t existed for some time. Also that cat is long [gone].
Image source: anon
Scrolling through this list of images likely drew out bewilderment. Maybe you were left with questions, much like the people who posted them. Either way, these images drew a strong reaction from you.
That’s because our brain craves novelty, which includes bizarre, never-before-seen images. According to neuroscience professor Dr. Sylvain Moreno, such reactions have evolutionary roots.
#4 What
Yamaben:
Is this like an AI attempt gone wrong?
Image source: Diligent_Rabbit7740
#5 What ? How ?
Just–kiddin:
Proof that birds aren’t real.
Mnv27:
This is just a well shaken egg. You can actually see a thin rim of white part which is pure white. Rest is mixture of albumin and yolk ( appearing off-white). It happens when yolk sac membrane ruptures with egg intact. As it boils, the mixture hardens
Image source: Aby_elle
#6 What Was My Golden Retriever Thinking?
Middle–Earth:
“It wasn’t me”!
Image source: loverbang4u
“It’s rooted in survival,” Dr. Moreno told Science World. “We need to understand if novel stimuli in our environment are dangerous or not.”
For an analogy, Dr. Moreno used the example of a musician hearing a new sound for the first time. As he explained, their brains are already trained to detect differences in sounds, and hearing a new one makes them react strongly.
#7 What Do Owls Surrounding A Car With Moth Balls All Around It Mean?
delivered pizza to the guy and he sounded…. off.
just_lerk:
I suspect that he’s trying to deter rats from getting into the jeep.
Image source: sus214
#8 What Is This Ad???
MF-GOOSE:
Just casually living in an episode of black mirror these days
burnafter3ading:
Pop in that URL, and I imagine you’ll be in for some strange spam.
Image source: Traditional-Elk8608
#9 What Is This Earthworm Doing In My Toilet??
Oldgraytomahawk:
Looks like the backstroke
anon:
Real talk, this could mean you have a downstream rupture in your sewer line and it crawled in and up the pipe.
Image source: froggy-babe
In some cases, confusion from something seemingly nonsensical creates interest. It’s likely why the “What” subreddit has a growing following, and it’s likely why absurd trends take flight. One recent example is the “6-7 craze” that became immensely popular among the younger generation.
As clinical neuropsychologist Dr. Sam Goldstein explains, the confusing nature of the 6-7 mania turned it into a communication tool in itself.
#10 What Is The Science Behind This
Afrojones66:
Your eyes make tiny involuntary movements called microsaccades, even when you try to stare directly at something. When you look at certain patterns or textures, these eye movements interact with the pattern and create the illusion of motion. The cat isn’t shaking—your eye movements are producing the illusion that it’s jiggling.
Image source: yeswayhose
#11 What Was He Thinking
Tired of boiling water every time you make pasta? Boil a few gallons at the beginning of the week and freeze it for later.
_luna_Iover_:
I tried this, for some reason the water wasn’t hot when I took it out of the freezer. Waiting for further instructions.
SerpentBride:
You have to reheat it obviously. But it saves you time because it’s already boiled.
Image source: Unlucky-Shallot-5220
#12 What? How Did She Get It?
Bro this gotta be fake unless she’s never seen Shrek. Or is trolling.
blessings-of-rathma:
How much of this looks real to you? It’s a picture of a 3D printed Shrek, a different picture of a praying woman, and a caption that says something about both of them.
Image source: PlasticAd5188
“That difference, adult confusion versus kids’ delight, is what makes the whole (6-7) thing so interesting,” Dr. Goldstein wrote. “The trend itself doesn’t really matter. What matters is what it shows: How kids connect, how they talk, and how they make sense of the world they’re growing up in.”
#13 Errrrmmmm… What?
Main-Situation-4380:
She’s literally a model they snagged this photo from her Instagram to advertise a product she doesn’t even know about.
Image source: Len_S_Ball_23
#14 Wth Is This Thing I Found In My Closet That I Haven’t Opened In 15 Years
Aggressive_Mirror255:
Thats just a doll, I had it in the keychain form.
Bought it in Thailand around 2010~2011. They sold many varieties like keychain, magnets, dolls.
DzoniMakaroni99:
Looks like a handmade pencil inspired by Nightmare before Christmas idk.
Image source: Agreeable-Trifle4927
#15 Make It Make Sense
What’s the point of buying 4 chargrills for £5.25, when you can get 6 for £4.50? I don’t understand??
yappmaster:
It’s the oldest trick in the book, they give you a bad deal on the 4 pack to make you feel like you beat the system buying 6, when otherwise you wouldnt have bought any. They have infinite margins anyway, it doesnt matter what % they get, they just want to move more volume and this is the best strategy, you’re proving them right.
Image source: No-Reporter-8428
Seeing an image that doesn’t make sense can also briefly disorient us. We try to figure out what we are looking at, which triggers a “sense-seeking” drive. Our brains essentially go into overdrive, trying to make sense of the absurdity.
According to linguistics expert and educator Julie Sedivy, it’s because we humans are “meaning-extraction machines.”
#16 What Did I Find In The Ocean Today?
Reverse image search says it’s a candle or incense burner but it’s hella heavy (about 1kg) – any other ideas on what it could be?
GreenHillage25:
Bird bath.
Image source: gobbyface-9843
#17 What The Hell?
How’s that possible?? Any devs here that could have an idea?
SM1334:
They must have modified the video in a way that its just the same image but for 1.2 million hours. So the file size is probably like
Image source: kamdnfdnska
#18 What The Heck
Good_Isopod_2357:
Ooh! I know this one! Artificial purple coloring is actually a reaction to acidity! So as the water freezes, the concentration is thrown off, and the acidity rises because the coloring and flavoring are the last parts to freeze, so it reacts and turns green. As it melts, it will turn purple again.
Also adding on: if you ingest enough of it, it’ll turn your waste green as well, so just be aware of that.
Image source: Fjm12
“When we’re faced with a message that’s been created by another human being for the purpose of communicating with us, we throw all our cognitive energies into trying to decipher its intent,” Sedivy explained.
“We’re masters at reading between the lines. Think of all the meaning we suck out of a casual ‘hey, are you doing anything on Friday?’”
#19 What Does This Mail From Unknown Sender Mean?
lonerstoners:
Looks to me like you should call Stuck with any questions?
ReadingRambo152:
I think it’s a motorcycle club.
Image source: Exciting_Remote_6523
#20 What Is This I Keep Finding In My Food?
i keep finding these small, rock-hard orangeish to yellowish things in almost everything my mom makes. at first i thought it was just overcooked/burnt beans, as thats what i first noticed them in, but then they began showing up in other non-bean meals. they’ve only started appearing within the past one to two months, so i can assume it’s something from a new seasoning she’s using. they don’t have much of a taste, but they are sort of bitter. the edges are hard, sort of like they were burnt. they’re softer in the middle, and i can slightly bend them if i hold them with tweezers and then use two fingers to pull the edges up or down. i’d like to know if anyone has some idea what this could be so i could tell my mom to at least use that seasoning or spice less, if not to stop using it all together. let me know if i should find a different subreddit to post this in, too.
pumpedupcouple:
Red pepper seed.
Image source: juno-the-abhorrent12
#21 What
overthrowerr:
Google’s already [poor] AI overviews have been breaking so hard lately.
Image source: FaerieTemple
#22 What? Pardon?
ExcellentWolf:
All these fortune cookies are yours. Except this cookie. Attempt no fortune there.
MaybeNo9031:
I mean that is a good tactic to get them to buy another fortune cookie.
Image source: Classic-Duty3802
#23 20 Dollar Bill With Blue Seal Juggling A Ball On The Back
Winter_Whole2080:
It’s a blue seal of approval.
Burnaenae:
Just a stamp, different reasons to do so, usually for a casino or something to see if money’s been there before. It mostly just looks cool and doesn’t do anything to the value.
Image source: Fun-Mixture1212
#24 What?
HumbleGhandi:
Is this something that heats or cools? I think its saying if you switch it off overnight, it’ll run full cycle to make up for the lost cooling/heating overnight.
Image source: dire-raven-x
#25 What The Hell Happened To The Planter
Snowfaull:
someone threw a rat at it really really hard.
Dense_Substance7635:
Do you have any glass objects or concave mirrors nearby that may be focusing light ?
Image source: MoontheWolfYT
#26 What Is Going On…
txkwatch:
Mmm an ice cold refreshing can of can.
Accomplished-One7476:
double lid during the canning process.
Image source: Glittering-Way7281
#27 What Has McDonald’s Done To Their Food?
Over 1Million Calories.
ganadaIf:
They added uranium sauce.
aneristix:
these numbers are calorie counts.
what we commonly call calories are actually kcals, or, thousands of calories.
these numbers are accurate.
Image source: BigLB83
#28 What Is This Thing Given To Me By A Very Normal Looking And Active Man
This strange note was given to me written on paper birch bark and wrapped in wire with this rock. The note doesn’t really make much sense to me and he had a whole bag of them and was going around giving them out.
Queasy_Violinist_348:
Looks like someone who is in psychosis. They must’ve liked you! Let us know in the following days if you experience any extreme luck!…Or bad luck.
Image source: Coyote_eat_bone
#29 What Is This? A Cymbal In His Car?
EyesOfEris:
Need it for when you’re drumming on the steering wheel.
Wactout:
It’s a cymbal in a car.
Image source: ShoddyCicada4238
#30 What Is This?
UncleBenji:
Looks like a petoskey stone. Did you find it in Michigan by chance?
Image source: Accurate-Ad7753
#31 What? Ok, Noted
Top-Department-9957:
Ohhh so this is the box they talk about in therapy
Image source: InvestigatorJaded261
#32 What Is The Next Move?
FlatulentIguana:
Jump 180 degrees, grab the edge of the concrete on the way down, swing into the window doing a spinning double backflip, reach out your hand and demand your beer back.
Image source: Capricorn007_
#33 What’s The Science Behind The Cool Pattern On This Stick?
Leading_Tradition997:
Spalting, a side effect of fungus growth in wood.
Image source: Gingers_got_no_soul
#34 What?
The packaging of this candy has a disclaimer that the image is not the actual size of the candy… but it is pretty much exactly the size of the candy!
Efficient_Bluebird_2:
It’s for future shrinkflation.
Image source: rolandglassSVG
#35 Wth Happened To My Pumpkin?
Corgichubs:
It was in the pool!
autistic_and_angry:
Since everybody joking, my genuine guess is that it was harvested too late and was near the seeding stage, which causes it dry out very fast once it’s disconnected from the vine.
Image source: Puggelicious
#36 What Is The Meaning Of This?
My mom always buys the same KISS acrylic nail set from Walgreens, they’re all locked-up so you have to get an employees attention to come and unlock the glass sets in order to buy them, and today my mom got multiple unexplainable mistakes in her set. We aren’t mad, we just find this deeply confusing. First off, behind the shown and accurate pair is a handful of clear nails (usually from what I’ve seen in an actual nail salon), also including two cut up pieces of post-it note paper and four pennies. Thanks for the tip atleast due to the rest of the set being screwed up, but is there any explanation for this? Is it Walgreens or KISS?
Accomplished-One7476:
Someone took what they needed and added the pennies to make up the weight missing…… returned the item and it was put back in stock???
Image source: aceisgaylol
#37 What Happened Here Why Is It Labeled So Many Times?
ManufacturerCold2994
It might be for the McDonald’s staff. Maybe they tend to give 9 or 11 McNuggets.
Image source: Particular_Bobcat334
#38 What Is Going On Here ?
This Fly doing is doing something weird.
glitchygreymatter:
Maths… Is hard…
grmpastps:
Nothing going on here, just a fly photographed in front of a fake domino.
Image source: ChibiCruda
#39 What Does “Tickler” Mean On My Prescription?
Procrastibaker11:
In a prescription context, a “tickler” is an internal reminder system or notification used by pharmacies and healthcare professionals to flag specific tasks or follow-ups related to a patient’s medication. It is a memory aid to ensure important deadlines or actions are not missed.
Image source: No-Ad1975
#40 What Is This Vertical Line That Separates The Pills?
anonymous:
Rigidity, to reduce the chance of pills accidentally popping out on their own when in a pocket/bag etc and the strip or box might get squeezed.
Image source: Scared_Ad_2343
#41 What
Particular_Win2752:
This is a rip off of an actual business leadership book. Called “Eat the Frog”. Basically. Get the hard part over first the rest will feel easier.
Image source: Uranium-Sandwich657
#42 What Is This Green Thing In My Ruffles?
Working_Student_7048:
Spices clustered together. I would suggest you dispose it. I have friends who would crash it and consume like spices again.
Image source: DeBooga
#43 What Are These Messages I’ve Been Receiving ?
I’ve been getting these weird text messages for months, always addressed to denise or chip. It’s always under different phone numbers, I have gotten at least 10 this past month. These screen shots are just some I’ve saved. At some point I was getting them a few times a day..
brycifer666:
Weird scam or just a wrong number. I’ve gotten a voicemail of two old guys arguing and trying to call a woman to settle their dispute. I still wonder if they figured it out…
Image source: anon
#44 What The Heck, Really Chatgpt
Image source: WhatsYourPoint67
#45 What Is This, Found It In My Sons Room?
IrishReaper2040:
Definitely a butane container, for refilling mini torches and lighters.
Image source: Badjas-
#46 What Bit Me? It’s Itchy
Cranktique:
Looks like tick. Ring after tick bite can be an indicator of Lyme disease. Probably worth a visit to the dr.
Image source: soph_iie
#47 What Is This Art Style Called?
Monkeynutz_Johnson:
It’s something between a Gothic style and an edwardian style vaguely reminiscent of Edward Gorey. It’s a nice piece, didn’t notice if you named the artist but it’s a great original piece. Well, is it the original or a print?
Image source: No-Heat-6149
#48 What!? (Found This Unique Sipper Bottle In A Store Yesterday)
KeyNefariousness6848:
That is from the stevia sweetened coke it had a green can.
Image source: theviking7118
#49 What Is This
MetalFootVillain:
It’s a spatula for cooking and serving fish. It’s called a fish lifter.
Image source: PamelaCrochet
#50 What Kind Of Chair Is This At The Coffee Shop?
XiMFiST:
Defensive design. This kinda stuff is built/used under the guise of “artistic” but in actuality it’s for a specific purpose.
“Here, have a seat. But don’t get too comfortable, we need you to leave.”
Image source: aidowrite
#51 What? A Rat Is A Pig Is A A Dog Is A Boy?
NesterPower:
PETA tries to say animals are like people so you should be a vegetarian.
Image source: nhatquangdinh
#52 What Is Wrong With My Perfume? Why Does It Contain Lead?
dominus762:
California puts that label on everything, because it’s better to have it and not need it than need it and not have it.
Image source: anon
#53 What Is That??????
Holiday_Pi:
Termite mound.
Image source: Broad_Dragonfly4761
#54 What Is It Doing There??
Stunning_Pen_8332:
I suspect there used to be another sign there…
Image source: UsedWelcome5903
#55 What’s In The Baloney ??
Grakch:
Looks like end piece/outer ring of the casing and some part of the inner meat hanging on at the end. Maybe they had a dirty slicer and didn’t clean it before cutting this up.
Image source: Cold4Life11Ent
#56 What Is This? I Got It Like Three Years Ago And I Still Don’t Know What This Could Be
Mason-Walker:
Looks like an old early 2010s finger beams toy, spiderman themed.
Image source: Iamnotarabicfunfact
#57 What Are These Blue Spots On The Bottom Of These Sprite Cans
wortinger:
It’s ink. Like a signature for the printing machines so that the quality control people can identify which machine printed the can.
Image source: Iamnotarabicfunfact
#58 What Is This Trying To Say?
Made in china this is the box for my son’s gold plated bracelet. Still no idea what they mean.
guzzijason:
“Personally for you” is my guess.
Image source: eastcoastjon
#59 What Why Would Someone Do Such Thing
absoluteidiot1:
It only exists when it has been done before.
Image source: Gguldaeji
#60 What Is This Kitchen Knife?
Big handle, small knife, strange hook.
GrapeMiserable4081:
Parmesan knife.
Image source: JohnnyDX9
#61 What Is This Piece Of Cereal?
Just–kiddin:
When mommy and daddy love each other and want to make more cereal…..
fixxxer2606:
Cereal.
Image source: R1V3R-Youtube
#62 What Is The Origin Of This Image?
yeswayhose:
Looks like the skull of a Chacma Baboon.
Image source: fumitsuki
#63 What Do You Think This Expiration Date Means Exactly?
B00dreaux:
Ugh. As a regulatory labeling person, this is the worst technically compliant date format they could choose. One of the most important focuses of the work is patient safety, which is best served by plain language and straightforward formatting. Whoever did this has terrible professional judgement.
I do think it’s either Julian date formatting or their Quality team doesn’t do good work either and a digit is missing. Booooo.
Image source: anon
#64 What: Has Anyone Ever Seen This Before?
MC_LegalKC:
Printing error. One of that shade’s constitutent ink colors ran out or didn’t print. The green is from the inks that didn’t run out.
Image source: maggiepin
#65 What Is This? Found In Baghdad (2008)
NoHeight6815:
Pestle is what I am thinking.
Image source: Candid-Judgment-4945
#66 What? Y’all I Think They Might Be Colour Blind
anonymous:
As in better for the environment, not color.
Image source: randomcuriousperson3
#67 What Button..?
Zephy2007:
Sorry, you seem like a robot.
Rakumei:
If there is actually no button it could be Microsofts servers having a brain f**t.
Or it could be you. Disable ad blockers or any weird crap in your browser that might interfere with content on a page and try again. Better yet, try a different browser.
Image source: logicallele
#68 What Are We Doing
ShoddyExperience5747:
Given that it’s a three pound chunk of chocolate, and a regular sized bar, 1.5 oz. , sells for about a dollar, ON SALE, that’s approximately 32 bars worth of chocolate. You’re ahead of the game, BUY IT.
Image source: Kaitlyn_Lenke
#69 What Is A Bug Doing In My Soup?
the-furiosa-mystique:
The backstroke.
Terrible-Piano-5437:
The stinkbug might have come from your kitchen. They come inside in the winter.
Image source: LunarLunox
#70 What Is This Fortune? Has Anyone Seen These In The Wild?
Cybergurl:
Looks like it’s an intrusive ad for people who ignore digital ads.
If it doesn’t have a regular fortune on the flip side I would be upset at this. I definitely don’t want advertising in my fortune cookies!
“Accept Cookies?”
“NO THANK YOU”
Image source: Spiritual_Peak2448
#71 What’s Up, Doc?
The_Old_Huntress:
It’s to distract you from how cramped the space is.
Image source: AdeptMarket729
#72 Ordered A (Rather Expensive) Hair Curler On Amazon…this Is What They Sent Me
Ill-Kitchen8083:
The robot who fills the order predicts you need this more.
_Kelly_A_:
That’s a knockoff of the original “MagVent”.
They’re great when you want to get your dryer as close as possible to the wall behind it.
Image source: Sewergoddess
#73 What Is Causing The Color Of This Blue Crab Meat? Is It Safe To Eat?
Is this crab safe to eat? We have left the restaurant now, but I am trying to see if I was overreacting by telling the restaurant manager that the crab was bad. This was blue crab, I have read that the claw meat can be darker, but I’m not familiar enough to speak from experience. Does this look rancid or just typical blue crab?
I thought the crab smelled like ammonia, but the manager didnt want to admit that it smelled. She said it smelled ‘fishy’ but was normal. I am pregnant, so I started second guessing my nose and thinking that I was just being over sensitive.
Particular-Jury-3251:
I wouldn’t eat it, anytime you smell ammonia in seafood throw it out.
Source: My grandfather was a commercial fisherman, and I grew up in a small fishing town.
Image source: Cool_Worth4425
#74 What Does This Symbol Mean If Anything?
D2LossPrvntion:
The Seventh Letter.
Image source: iosonostella13
#75 Eh What? Either I’m About To Have A Great Time Or A Bad Time
Sorry-Climate-7982:
Oooh, crunchie crust brownies.
Not for the ordinary palate but delicious in their own right particularly if dark strong chocolate.
Image source: _FisterRoboto_
#76 What
cubbi_gummi84:
You need to carry snacks in the mouth. Perfect pouch for tater tots.
Image source: bahar9990
#77 What Do You Want Me To Do Then???
heffred:
And no parking in the parking lot.
MyUsernameGoes_Here_:
So, what’s the first sign say?
I’d bet money it says something like, “if you are coughing, sneezing, running a fever/showing signs of flu/COVID” and the second one says “please don’t wait in our waiting room”. It’s to keep well-visits separated from the sick-visits at clinics/doctors so they don’t get the not-already-sick people sick.
Image source: Zera8668
#78 What?
Think_Ad_7075:
What?
Image source: deiqdos749-3
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