50 Pointlessly Gendered Examples That Show Society Has Gone Too Far With It (New Pics)

Society in the West has made significant improvements in advancing gender equality over the last century. While men and women naturally have their differences, it’s become quite normal for both genders to share responsibilities such as work, cleaning, cooking, driving, and even furniture assembly. However, there are instances where we still come across products targeted explicitly towards either men or women. Like c’mon, separate gift cards based on gender?

The subreddit r/pointlesslygendered is full of examples showing unnecessary gender-based distinctions, often seen in absurdly labeled products meant for him or her. Come along as we explore the world of unnecessary gender labeling, sparking discussions and raising eyebrows in the process.

#1 Irish Madlad Spitting Facts

Image source: Muahd_Dib

#2 A Guide To Gift Giving

Image source: Ok-Handle4506

#3 Teachers In Spain Protest The Gendering And Sexualization Of Clothing

Male teachers in spain are wearing skirts to work to protest homophobic harassment in schools.
The movement — called #LaRopaNo TieneGenero, or “clothes have no gender” — started when a student was expelled and sent to a psychologist for wearing a skirt to school.

Image source: BuckyBear1917

#4 She’s Told The Truth

Image source: WhiteProtocollo

#5 For Science!

Image source: phollingdrake

#6 Kindness Is For Women… Feel Kind Of Bad For Him Though

Image source: TheSomberBison

#7 More “Batman Is For Boys” Nonsense, But With A Happy Ending

Image source: Anianna

#8 Sounds About Right

Image source: informationtiger

#9 ( ͠° ͟ʖ ͡°)

Image source: bun_the_misfit

#10 No Teenagers Are Easy

Image source: Buddy_Fluffy

#11 Ah Yes, Because Women Don’t Exist In The U.s

Image source: Red-Shadow55

#12 Ah Yes The Classic “Words Dont Hurt Men” Stereotype

Image source: Stev18FTW

#13 Men’s Beach-Handball Teams Uniform vs. The Women’s Uniform

Image source: MisterBastian

#14 Women Are Locks And Men Are Keys Apparently

Image source: AvelyLancaster

#15 There’s A Price Difference But I Didn’t Expect It To Be That Big

Image source: mk4rim

#16 Gotta Make Sure The Skeletons Aren’t Gay

Image source: Feeling-My-Oats

#17 Flowers

Image source: Andyroomocs

#18 Pointlessly Gendered Product That We Can’t Believe Exist

Image source: Balloon_911

#19 “You Can’t Buy This Car Unless You Have The Correct Genitalia”

Image source: Aspirationalcacti

#20 This Is A Hot Take I Can Get Behind

Image source: ryanshawtret534

#21 Only Men Can Be Doctors

Image source: aoi4eg

#22 Its More Expensive Bc It’s Pink (Yes, Its The Same Description, I Checked)

Image source: ChocolatePudding26

#23 Ah Yes, Every Female Director Makes Movies Like This

Image source: Idrinkmethanol

#24 Apparently Saying “Hi” Is Unacceptable For Men

Image source: Jollyjormungandr

#25 It’s Always Princesses

Image source: UniKath

#26 Fellas Is It Gay To Eat

Image source: Dumb-Curly

#27 Rule

Image source: Geowishes

#28 Not Appropriate!!!!

Image source: Imnotyourpetrock

#29 Why This Is So True On TV Shows And Movies? 🥴

Image source: reddit.com

#30 Imagine If That Was True, Transitioning Would Be So Easy

Image source: lumine_lover

#31 How Did We Ever Get Though School Solving Gender Neutral Maths Problems?

Image source: FourExcitedSpiders

#32 Spotted On Twitter

Image source: innocentgrass

#33 I Found This One On Facebook

Image source: Gingerqueerengineer

#34 It’s Hard To Notice, But If You Know What You’re Looking For It’s Easier

Image source: reddit.com

#35 The Force Is Strong Here

Image source: ReactsWithWords

#36 What The Heck Is Wrong With These People?

Image source: thaiyalong2000

#37 How Else Are They Going To Know The Scientist Is A Woman?

Image source: bruck436grty4r545

#38 Indoctrinate Them In Two Ways!

Image source: inutilities

#39 Gender Stereotyping Gone Wrong

Image source: tamraraf

#40 Must Be Manly Even While Sheet Masking

Image source: Balazsowikm

#41 They Have The Same Exact Ingredients, Same Milligram Yet The Women’s Is 30¢ More, Has Half As Many Pills, And Is Pink

Image source: hedonistichominin

#42 Tall Bad

Image source: BiCycle786

#43 This Just In: Men Don’t Shop. Or Drive

Image source: hoid_washington

#44 It Starts Early… My Antenatal Clinic Showing How Boys And Girls Kick Differently In The Womb

Image source: AsleepBit8

#45 Gendered Dog Shampoo? I Didn’t Know My Dogs Cared If They Smell Masculine/Confident Or Feminine/Glamourous

Image source: AdorableTumbleweed60

#46 Apperantly Croissants In Particular Are Feminine Pastries. Even Saying It Is Already Too Much

Image source: cadet-peanut

#47 Well Do You Want Male Baby Flavored Water Or Female Baby Flavored Water

Image source: lizzy_withall

#48 Hummus Is Illegal For Men

Image source: Throwaway-0364

#49 Goodnight Everyone Except The Person Who Created This

Image source: Marcsisti

#50 That’s Definitely Going In Someone’s Urethra

Image source: j0m1n1n

