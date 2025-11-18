31 Truly Strange And Hilariously Cringe First Messages From The Universe Of Dating Apps

The world of modern dating can be cray-cray. More and more, people are turning to dating apps in the hopes of meeting their perfect match, but this doesn’t come without its pitfalls. With the ever-present hookup culture, unsolicited adult pics, catfishing, and profiles that use photoshopped images or filters, online dating is a potential minefield. 

One Reddit user recently turned to the community to ask the question, “People who use dating apps, what is the weirdest message you’ve gotten to start a conversation?”, and the results were truly mind blowing. Keep reading for 31 of the strangest messages online daters have sent as an icebreaker.

More info: Reddit

#1

Opened our initial conversation on PlentyofFish by asking for my detailed zombie apocalypse survival plan.

I fell in love immediately. We’ve been married for almost 12 years now.

Image source: anon, cottonbro studio

#2

I once got an opening message that said something like “you might not be the prettiest girl on here, but beauty is only a light switch away.” This was over 10 years ago, and I bet that dude is still single.

Image source: Crystaltornado, Tara Winstead

#3

My brother sent this girl a message on Hot or Not: “Do you like burittos?”

They’ve been together for 17 years and married for 11 now.

Image source: Henry__Every, Pixabay

#4

A girl once messaged me with something along the lines of “do you ever see a bunch of cheese and say damn, I want to eat that cheese. And by cheese I mean my p***y”. I couldn’t help myself and replied that I’m lactose intolerant.

Image source: Teazykatka, Engin Akyurt

#5

A friend got the message “Wow. Your eyes could start a cult”.

Image source: pinkynarftroz, Noelle Otto

#6

The weirdest first message I’ve received was “My hovercraft is full of eels”, and I can’t imagine what sort of conversation she expects if the person she sends the message to doesn’t happen to be a Monty Python fan (we’re getting old and rare here).

Image source: malsomnus, Jeffry Surianto

#7

Matched with a woman. Her first message was, “I guess you’ll do.”.

Image source: Bigt**s38, Charlotte May

#8

“I want my wife to have your eyes.”

I don’t think it was meant like that, but my first thought was that the dude wanted to cut out my eyeballs.

Image source: CurvyCarrots, Noelle Otto

#9

I was the weird one. I’d start off commenting about something in the background of a pic. If I couldn’t think of something funny I’d just say “how do you feel about geese?” Most people have strong opinions.

Image source: SomeS**ttyBean, Pixabay

#10

“Excuse me good sir, would you kindly like to hook up?”

She was clearly wasted. 5 minutes later she unmatches. Apparently she didn’t like I wasn’t available immediately. This isn’t a f*****g Wendy’s.

Image source: FriendsForEternityLH, Andrea Piacquadio

#11

After my girlfriend and I started dating, she showed me her dating profile so I could see how many messages she was getting. About 50-70 per day, most of them were just “hi”. A few were really creepy (“you look like my daughter/student/sister”), but one stood out to us and we laugh about it to this day.

“you ever get f****d by a marine baby”

No punctuation or question mark, so we asked ourselves “what, like a baby shark? Baby whale?” lol… In the end she had 1500 unread messages when she deactivated her account.

Image source: Soulfighter56, adiprayogo liemena

#12

I am a sterile man and a woman messaged me first on Tinder with “It’s a shame you can’t have kids. I mean, what if we fall in love after we f**k and I want to have your babies and I can’t? I’m sorry, I don’t think this is going to work.” After I replied, she ignored it and unmatched a few days later. We were both looking for casual so extra weird.

As a bonus, when I moved to a new area, I decided to use Bumble BFF to make friends. I didn’t realize that apparently gay dudes use it to low-key try to pick up straight men. The first message I got was a dude asking me if I would fart in his face with my cheeks spread open. I turned it off after.

Image source: Wishilikedhugs, Pixabay

#13

Whose d**k do I have to suck to suck a d**k around here.

Image source: Big-Carpenter7921, Maurício Mascaro

#14

As a man, I didn’t get any opening messages. Got some doozy responses. One that still haunts me is when I sent this woman a nice opening message, talking about some of the things in her profile we had in common and asking a few open ended questions to start a conversation.

Her response was: “With all the hot military guys in town, you need to put your aim lower.”

Then she blocked me. I thought I already had low self esteem, but it took another hit that day. lol.

Image source: TypeGreen51, Rosemary Ketchum

#15

I was on hinge for a while and saw someone had “can’t text/call/meet on weekends because I’m in jail.” I thought this was a joke. It was not. She was doing time on the weekend for assault.

Image source: Exobyter, RDNE Stock project

#16

Some gay dude offering me a free place to live if I s**t in a box and gave it to him every time I s**t.

I was neither gay nor looking for a place to live and I didn’t bother to ask what the s**t was for.

Image source: BasicallyJustAnIdiot, Kim Stiver

#17

“You want to be my first dark skin ;)?”
Some gay dudes really have no shame.

Image source: Karakara16, nappy

#18

“You’re cute , hate dogs though”

(I had very my cute dog in a photo).

Image source: DuffNinja, Helena Lopes

#19

I was on Bumble, and got asked my Myers Briggs personality type. When I responded, she unmatched immediately.

Gotta respect the hustle.

Image source: chromane, mikoto.raw Photographer

#20

“WHY DON’T YOU SKYDIVE INTO THIS P***Y!!!” and then immediately unmatching me when I was like, “Woah now…”.

Image source: Synamyn_Dyxon, Tom Fisk

#21

Ah man. There were a few.

“What is your credit score?” (literally their first line after I messaged a greeting)

“Do you want children? I want to start having them in the next year.” (this is coming from someone in their late twenties)

“I like it when people are mean to me. Can you f**k me up?” (that’s baggage I can’t handle even at the best of times)

“CNC?” (translates to “Consentual Non-Consentual”… hard no for me)

“You’re not my type. But my gay friend thinks you’d be a good ‘daddy.’ Can I give him your number?” (kinda flattering, I guess?)

“My husband died last year and I am looking for someone to be a part of my family.” (she had 3 kids, all sub 10 years old)

“You’re white. I only date black guys.” (so why’d you match with me???)

The list goes on. Needless to say, I periodically rage-quit dating apps after a month or two of this.

Image source: Shahfluffers, RUN 4 FFWPU

#22

‘Hi there! You look like Anne Frank’ 🙁.

Image source: Discotraxx1990, Photo Collection Anne Fra

#23

My ex got messaged by the Swiss Cheese Pervert on OK Cupid.

He started out respectful enough but by the 3rd paragraph was talking about how he likes to [enjoy some alone time] with cheese.

She told her friends but no one believed her (she blocked him so the messages disappeared) until he started [being a bit too intimate] with cheese in public, got caught and went viral.

Image source: negativeyoda, NastyaSensei

#24

I matched with a guy who taught at my old HS. I was in his homeroom class for 1 year, so we didn’t really talk much, but he gave me an entire essay confessing his love to me. He told me how he noticed me but never made the move, and was glad I finally reciprocated.

Image source: panfriedtomato, Andrea Piacquadio

#25

Whenever a girl starts a conversation too [intimately] or wants [intimate pics] right away, I know it’s a scam.

Image source: jordan-lakers9394, Andrea Piacquadio

#26

I’ve been in a relationship for five years but I was regularly on Tinder before that.

I had my job title and company on my profile, which back then was an administrative/management job for a UK parcel company.

Girl messaged me asking if I could track her parcel for her. I didn’t know if she was joking or not but she just kept asking me weird things about parcels and then blocked me.

Forever wondered what was the point?

Image source: Jlaw118, Artem Podrez

#27

My buddy got a self-esteem slaughterer of a response once.

He asked her about the book series she mentioned in her profile.

She replied, “Too far. Too fat.”

And that was it. Killer.

Image source: ThingCalledLight, Pixabay

#28

In 2016 I once got “Is your name Harambe? Because I want you to drag me around in public”.

Image source: unib**b_official

#29

One guy asked me for a pair of dirty panties.

One offered to make me dinner at his house and gave me the address.

One guy asked me if I would go with him to burning man.

A guy asked me how much I made an hour, because he wouldn’t date anyone who made less than 20 an hour.

Yet another asked me if I knew what BDSM was, and demanded that I be a submissive. (I am no where near submissive, except with one human being.)

I had pretty much given up on online dating for years, now.

Image source: Di_Terces, Michael Burrows

#30

A woman on her first message, which was literally sent just to moan about how I was “in my 30’s and didn’t own my house”, like I could magically find a solution for that. That was all she messaged for, as far as I can tell.

Didn’t even bother to reply and tell her that I was renting because I’d given my house to my ex-wife rather than fight over it.

Image source: ledow, todd kent

#31

I had on my “about me” that I was an artist. She flew off the handle that I had a regular job as a sign designer. Called me “fake”. How about “responsible”?

#32

A girl matched with me and messaged me that “She’s older than me and men’s egos are very fragile”. No idea how she thought that was gonna go..? She was a year older….

Image source: fishsix, Becca Tapert

#33

heard one about someone who got asked do you eat p**sy and he responded with no only pork. lol

#34

Not me , but on Omegle (an old website were you basically FaceTime strangers) sooooooooo many old men showing their peepee to young girls.

#35

An old school friend DM’D me… “I see your surname changed [back].”

#36

This isn’t from a dating app, but one that I found.
“Are you Lebron James? Because you are my sunshine”

