30 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts

by

The internet can be a great place to look for information or share your knowledge with others. That’s why there is an abundance of Q&A-based communities and websites, one of which is Quora.

Founded back in 2009 (and made public a year later), Quora now reportedly boasts more than 400 million monthly active users. So it’s no surprise that with a number of users this huge, there is a large number of topics that are covered by them, too. Some, though, are more bizarre than others.

On the list below we have gathered some of the most puzzling questions that were found on the website and later shared on communities such as r/InsanePeopleQuora and r/quora, so if you’re curious to see what gems Quora holds, continue scrolling to find them. Ranging from funny to confusing, and beyond, they show that there might be such a thing as a stupid question after all.

Below you will find not only the questions but Bored Panda’s interview with Professor of Communication at USC Annenberg School For Communication and Journalism, Dr. Dmitri Williams, too, who was kind enough to share his thoughts on Q&A websites.

#1 Yes, Nick, You Did

30 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts

Image source: Im_a_mermaid_owo

#2 What Is It With Parents And Their 14 Yr Olds Stuffed Animals

30 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts

Image source: CoolMondays

#3 Just The Arrogance

30 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts

Image source: Jman269

#4 Yikes

30 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts

Image source: Elmrfud

#5

30 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts

Image source: day-tripper96

#6 Uhhh.. Don’t?

30 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts

Image source: gamingunfinished

#7 She Should Be Proud And Supportive

30 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts

Image source: Scxllyy

#8 Umm… What? She Wants To Call The Cops On The Person Minding His Own Business In His Own House

30 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts

Image source: Phoenix_Gaming1

#9 This Is Incredibly Disgusting, And Also Child Abuse

30 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts

Image source: alyssa5100

#10 Nice

30 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts

Image source: MisterMango3

#11 Is It ?

30 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts

Image source: staralfur01

#12 Not Today Honey

30 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts

Image source: Meandtheworld

#13 Maybe School Wasn’t A Big Priority For Them?

30 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts

Image source: reddit.com

#14 “Water Privileges”

30 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts

Image source: reddit.com

#15 Sweet Revenge

30 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts

Image source: AndreiDeiu

#16 Perfect Relationship Doesn’t Exist

30 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts

Image source: reddit.com

#17 A Karen Probably Wrote This

30 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts

Image source: HU11ER

#18 Yeah! You Should Totally Go On The Date And Get This 27 Year Old Man In Potential Danger With The Law!

30 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts

Image source: that-girlbin-ur-clas

#19 She Should Be Okay With It

30 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts

Image source: AlienGameDeveloper

#20 Is This Insecurity?

30 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts

Image source: nothinXperson

#21 Sue Him For Building His House Next To You Too, He Had No Right To Do So!!!!!!

30 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts

Image source: IrwinatorSmartAleck

#22 Just Casual Racism Of Quora

30 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts

Image source: Aress149

#23 Seems Like A Pretty Good Reason

30 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts

Image source: YiYoongi

#24 Knock Knock

30 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts

Image source: CeltyPlays

#25 I’m Surprised He’s Had No Success

30 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts

Image source: reddit.com

#26 Autism Is Now Transmissible

30 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts

Image source: SW-Meme-Dealer

#27 Why Do People Like This Exist?

30 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts

Image source: PissOnMyFacePLZ

#28 I Wanna See The Replies That She Got Tbh

30 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts

Image source: Silent_Assasin14

#29 E L I M I N A T E T H E C H I L D

30 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts

Image source: IrwinatorSmartAleck

#30 Help Me

30 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Posts

Image source: dreamy_child

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
New Claims Against Prince Harry And Meghan Markle May Be The Downfall Of Their Reputation In US
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Will Smith and Jimmy Fallon Perform the History of Sitcom Themes
3 min read
Mar, 25, 2018
Hey Pandas, What’s The Best Way To Cure Boredom? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Would You Vote For Me?
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Anthony Weiner’s Wife Huma Abedin is Taking Him Back? That Has to be a Misprint
3 min read
Mar, 27, 2017
The Salvation season 2 premiere
Salvation Season 2 Premiere Asks What’s Worse, Apocalypse or Politics?
3 min read
Jun, 29, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.