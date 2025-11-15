Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Name A Funny Or Weird Problem That Needs A Solution, 30 People Deliver

We live in a world where the things we do, go to, experience are somewhat taken for granted. Even when these do us little favor. Think of annoying daily problems, like magically increased volume when you watch commercials, double-headed sinks, uncleanable oven windows that collect grease, the dodgy ways airlines charge for luggage… The list is endless. So why don’t they get talked about enough?

Well, it’s finally time to change that and take our time to really reflect on some of the weirdest, funniest, and most frustrating little (and not that little!) nuisances that are proper problems in disguise. “It’s Hashtags time!” tweeted Jimmy Fallon, and you know it’s going to be good.

“Tell us a weird or funny problem that needs a solution, then tag it with #TheyNeedToFix,” he announced, adding that “they need to fix movie theater tickets so there are two start times: one for the actual movie and one for the 30 minutes of trailers.”

Below are some more of the spot-on answers that should be submitted to whoever’s in charge of making our lives less miserable and more enjoyable. Psst! After you’re done, be sure to check out our previous posts on Fallon’s hashtag challenges on #BadLuck moments, #MyWeirdRoommate, #WeddingFail and #WhyImSingle.

#1

Image source: breesweetack

#2

Image source: uclandreah

#3

Image source: onufreyonboard

#4

Image source: kansasbradbury

#5

Image source: anyaeatshotdogs

#6

Image source: NatteringNic

#7

Image source: eteach79

#8

Image source: mylovablerescue

#9

Image source: MVPJunkie

#10

Image source: Micahmoo1971

#11

Image source: MettaJoelKatz

#12

Image source: LindaSeedAuthor

#13

Image source: stacyrsmith09

#14

Image source: holly_cheer1517

#15

Image source: DunderMifflin84

#16

Image source: jimmyfallon

#17

Image source: WellsSmith8

#18

Image source: newriverjoe

#19

Image source: IsaiahKolesar

#20

Image source: ggmoraVT

#21

Image source: kanutten82

#22

Image source: mikamakesmoves

#23

Image source: BWellard99

#24

Image source: call_grimm

#25

Image source: AndrewWork

#26

Image source: DunderMifflin84

#27

Image source: BakeRoss1988

#28

Image source: JulesO2312

#29

Image source: CarlSoChill1

#30

Image source: TheJudahDarden

