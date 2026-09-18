58 Cursed Comments That Were So Savage, Even The Internet Wasn’t Ready For Them (New Pics)

Only a century ago, if you wanted something properly cursed, you needed a witch, a ritual, and the toenail of a frog. These days, the barrier to entry is significantly lower. All you need is a keyboard, a complete absence of social awareness, and a healthy dose of dark humor that bypasses every filter a functional adult is supposed to have installed.
The cursed comment is one of the internet’s most reliable exports, and the r/cursedcomments subreddit has ensured that they are all gathered in one place, ripe for your enjoyment. So, for now, you can put away your cauldron. And if you take offense, don’t say we didn’t warn you, because things are about to get weird and deeply cursed.
#1 Cursed_nostrils
Image source: late_to_redd1t
#2 Cursed_taylor Swift
Image source: darth-com1x
#3 Cursed_burn Victim
Image source: memyself69
Dark humor is not simply jokes about bad things. It is a way of engaging with the parts of human experience that are too heavy to carry straight, like illness, grief, war, or whatever we are living through right now. What one person finds cathartic, another finds offensive. The line moves constantly, and we are a little hardwired to want to step over it.
Claire Brummell, a human behavior expert at The Universal Needs, says that dark humor, as a coping tool, is doing far more psychological work than it appears. When someone is drowning in grief or stress, the brain goes looking for anything that introduces a different emotional state. Dark humor does this fast.
#4 Cursed_wheelchair
Image source: Maybekush
#5 Cursed_men
Image source: wasraelx
#6 Cursed Career
Image source: tamjidtahim
“Dark humor can be a way of trying to welcome in other emotions, such as amusement or some sort of cheer, so we are no longer only battling with the more challenging emotions,” she explains. It doesn’t fix anything. It just means you’re not only feeling the terrible thing, which is sometimes the most anyone can ask for.
It also restores a sense of control when everything has gone sideways. Brummell points out that whether it’s grief, a breakup, or a medical diagnosis, dark humor offers something very valuable. “The use of dark humor can, if nothing else, offer a chance to choose how we respond to what is going on. It can make us feel a little more in control than we otherwise would.”
#7 Cursed_attachment
Image source: Bradley06232005
#8 Cursed_woman
Image source: itsnotsoez
#9 Cursed Answer
Image source: tamjidtahim
You cannot fix the situation, but you can absolutely roast it. This coping mechanism goes even further and acts as a way of connection. When someone doesn’t know what to say during a hard time, they often say nothing, and the silence lands worse than anything. A well-placed dark joke bridges that gap.
“Using dark humor to connect with others doesn’t deny the darkness that is present,” Brummell says. “It can be an attempt to connect at a more surface level in a situation where we feel the opportunity to connect at a deeper level is not present. In short, to stop us from feeling so alone.” Honestly, the people dropping these comments feel like family at this point.
#10 Cursed Beast
Image source: IndicationBrief5950
#11 Cursed_trip
Image source: Mastergeralt
#12 Cursed Call Of Duty
Image source: tamjidtahim
Brummell warns that the cost is that not everyone shares the same relationship to the subject matter. What feels like relief to one person reads as deeply offensive to another, and the joke that was meant to connect ends up doing the opposite. “Dark humor can essentially become your personality,” she says, which sounds like a flex until you read what’s being suppressed underneath it.
The feelings being joked about don’t go away. They wait, and “can arise much more aggressively later on, perhaps when we suddenly find ourselves alone or dark humor is no longer an option.”
#13 Cursed_30 Seconds
Image source: Random_Guy_010
#14 Cursed Words
Image source: IndicationBrief5950
#15 Cursed Dentist
Image source: tamjidtahim
If you are looking for some vindication, we’ve got you. A 2017 study from the Medical University of Vienna tested 156 adults on IQ, mood, and their appreciation for dark humor, and found that the people who appreciated it most scored highest on verbal and non-verbal intelligence, were better educated, and had lower aggression and better moods than those who didn’t find it funny at all.
The British Psychological Society reported that this “refutes the somewhat commonly-held belief that people who like black humor tend to be grumpy and perhaps a little prone to sadism.” Freud, who in 1905 theorized that humor was a release valve for repressed aggression, did not predict this outcome. The people laughing at the bleakest jokes are, statistically, the most emotionally stable people in the room. Take a screenshot of that and send it to whoever needs it.
#16 Cursed_ Dog Pills
Image source: Deathmanliftbob
#17 Cursed Pickup
Image source: DarkShadow_99
#18 Cursed_friendship
Image source: StardustSlinger
Live Happy reminds us that dark humor is a tool, not a weapon. Healthy dark humor creates a sense of “we’re in this together” and lands, bringing people closer. Unhealthy dark humor creates distance, alienates the people you were trying to reach, and leaves everyone feeling worse than before the joke was attempted.
The test, according to Live Happy, is whether the humor serves as an emotional outlet or is used to push emotions away. One is a coping mechanism, and the other is avoidance with better delivery. “So the next time you’re tempted to drop a joke so bleak it needs its own emotional support animal,” they say, you should “‘use it wisely and aim for connection, not collateral damage.” Which is excellent advice for life generally, and specifically for anyone about to hit send on something in a comment section that cannot be taken back.
#19 Cursed Plank
Image source: DreadLock_832
#20 Cursed_dave Mustaine
Image source: late_to_redd1t
#21 Cursed_grade
Image source: Freak_Among_Men_II
In a cultural moment where 62% of Americans say the political climate stops them from expressing what they actually think, and 55% have held back opinions for fear of professional or social backlash, dark humor fills a very specific function. When direct expression feels risky, the absurd comment and the cursed reply become the pressure valve.
The comments in this collection are not from people who don’t know better. They are from people who found the one outlet left that nobody has figured out how to police yet. Use it wisely. Aim for connection. And if a joke needs its own emotional support animal to land safely, read the room first.
Be honest: how many times did you gasp before looking around to see who would judge you for laughing? Tell us in the comments how much dark humor you can stomach!
#22 Cursed_clutch
Image source: Sima_Forest
#23 Cursed Port
Image source: IndicationBrief5950
#24 Cursed_win
Image source: itsnotsoez
#25 Cursed Bts
Image source: denialgrey456
#26 Cursed_lawyer
Image source: Aggressive-Tune-8551
#27 Cursed_plan
Image source: iwdjy
#28 Cursed_anna
Image source: Freak_Among_Men_II
#29 Cursed News
Image source: AugustHate
#30 Cursed Meter
Image source: Hyper_Bolt352
#31 Cursed_schools
Image source: late_to_redd1t
#32 Cursed_ List
Image source: Vegbiryanie
#33 Cursed_zero
Image source: Maybekush
#34 Cursed_pluck_n_run
Image source: SophisticatedSlurp
#35 Cursed_santa
Image source: RomanPavlov
#36 Cursed_wish
Image source: itsnotsoez
#37 Cursed_date
Image source: Deathmanliftbob
#38 Cursed_pov
Image source: QlimaxUK
#39 Cursed Wilderness
Image source: IndicationBrief5950
#40 Cursed Enough
Image source: IndicationBrief5950
#41 Cursed_design
Image source: E_ternalEclipse
#42 Cursed_last_interaction
Image source: Giono_OOf_01
#43 Cursed_fairytale
Image source: Potential-Wish8608
#44 Cursed_nonchalance
Image source: Rich_Cookie8722
#45 Cursed_bathroom
Image source: Bri3nWithA3
#46 Cursed Hiring
Image source: RowBowBooty
#47 Cursed Texting
Image source: tamjidtahim
#48 Cursed_cheese Wheel
Image source: anikkundu1998
#49 Cursed Movie
Image source: Hyper_Bolt352
#50 Cursed Son
Image source: IndicationBrief5950
#51 Cursed_father In Law
Image source: BallsVeryDeep
#52 Cursed Frostbite
Image source: IndicationBrief5950
#53 Cursed_double_standards
Image source: fkasumim
#54 Cursed Pink
Image source: tamjidtahim
#55 Cursed_sasuke
Image source: AppleSauceSwaddles
#56 Cursed_thigh_highs
Image source: Crimgon1
#57 Cursed_funny
Image source: Maybekush
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