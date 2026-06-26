85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

We at Bored Panda are absolute suckers for all things design. Over the years, we’ve covered everything from weird shoes to creative packaging. And that’s exactly what’s so cool about it—there’s always something new.
This time, however, you’re in for a slightly more sinister treat. The subreddit ‘Creepy Design’ shares hilariously disturbing creations that prove common sense isn’t that common. Whether we’re talking about LSD-induced birthday cards or sinister costumes, these—let’s call them ideas—would have definitely benefited from a second opinion before going to production!
#1 Whoever Approved Of This
Image source: Goodboiye
#2 A Really Weird Kids Birthday Card I Found At Target
Image source: 1Corpse
#3 What Kid Wouldn’t Love This Bendable/Poseable Mermaid Toy?
Image source: howardkinsd
#4 The Toys In The Window Of A Shop In Porto
Image source: Saawcrate
#5 I Was Tempted To Stop And Get Some Ice Cream
Image source: howardkinsd
#6 Not Too Sure About My Kids’ “Sheep” Figure
Image source: pJeT
#7 This Man Wants To Clean Your Clothes
Image source: howardkinsd
#8 Ik It’s Been Posted Before But This Dr Jart Thing
Image source: pidgestan4
#9 Pikachu’s Lookin A Little Rough These Days
Image source: howardkinsd
#10 👁️ 👁️ + Condiments =
Image source: andhegames
#11 Children Were Just Riding Around The Park On These
Image source: Vr_Oreo
#12 Buzz Derpyear, Found At My Local Fair
Image source: Fluffy-Extension760
#13 Yeah. I’m Happy I Never Watched This
Image source: duxing612
#14 Not Sure If It Fits
Image source: Noobyes_
#15 My Neighbor’s Manatee Mailbox… With Glass Eyes
Image source: Zipizapii
#16 Poor Eyesight, And This Almost Caught Me Off Guard
Image source: WhyYesIAmANerd_
#17 This Kitchen Equipment Design Feels Really Threathening. And It’s AI
Image source: DownTongQ
#18 I Don’t Think I Want To Play With Him
Image source: Sewingbean083
#19 Fire Hydrant In Luxembourg City
Image source: howdoesitw0rk
#20 This Chair In Thailand
Image source: Average-Train-Haver
#21 Ice Cream Guy
Image source: Feldauwu
#22 I Know This Isn’t As Creepy As Any Other But They Way They Position Making Him Look Like He Stare Into Your Soul Lmfao
Image source: Express_Extent9222
#23 He Knows What The Mcnuggets Are Made Of
Image source: Scared-Knowledge-654
#24 Existential Shopping Centre: Opening Soon
Image source: poorsoldier
#25 Husky Christmas Stocking
Image source: Sleep_Soun
#26 Carnival Game Clowns
Image source: howardkinsd
#27 Who Approved This Thing?
Image source: AlfieWhizzMan2005
#28 Nice Message, But What Is That Creature?
Image source: howardkinsd
#29 Why Do UK Seafronts Have The Creepiest Shop Mascots?
Image source: howardkinsd
#30 Tubi’s Bizarre Cowboy Skin Hats Super Bowl Commercial
Image source: howardkinsd
#31 Play Inside Forever
Image source: zuus
#32 I Saw This Jasmine Figurine On Ebay
Image source: TheRomanticKashaf
#33 Creepy Family In An Add For A Local Furniture Store
Image source: grossandy
#34 Surely A Clean Chair
Image source: TopSecret2002
#35 Unintentionally But, The Frosting Looks Evil
Image source: amith_langley
#36 Lazytown
Image source: Ev3rSteel
#37 Creepy Monkey On Carousel
Image source: Simple_Salad
#38 Tattoo I Did
Image source: LaZyB0neZ666
#39 The Most Weird And Scary Children Book I’ve Seen In A While
Image source: MountainCorrect452
#40 Pyramid Head, The Embodiment Of Guilt
Image source: Motor_Exam9184
#41 Watch Your Knees 💥
Image source: Xee31
#42 Looking Chopped [analog]
Image source: melvins_cabinet
#43 Creepy Aisle Of Farrowing Sheds In A Factory Farm, Where Most Pigs Are Born Globally
Image source: James_Fortis
#44 I Don’t Think The Point Is His Wife’s Ethnicity
Image source: poclee
#45 This Tomato Has Done Some Evil Things
Image source: Iamgoingtojudgeyou
#46 Found This Weird Looking Batman At A Thrift Store
Image source: howardkinsd
#47 Youtube Disney Ad. It Just Feels Hella Off
Image source: Soggy-Loss5778
#48 This Complete Anomaly
Image source: MasterOfFlaMes
#49 The Blue Thing Was Always Alone
Image source: Few-Statement3937
#50 Buddy, That Wasn’t Sugar
Image source: v-a-d-e-r
#51 Handmedown T-Shirt Wants Your Soul
Image source: Badgers_Are_Scary
#52 This Bunny Is The Mascot For A Ice Cream Store
Image source: Ross55ezrt
#53 This Face ID Sign On A Bus
Image source: Elmarconito
#54 Apparently, Plushies With Big Teeth Are Totally Cute
Image source: waffledpringles
#55 Unsettling Masha Directly From China
Image source: MasterOfFlaMes
#56 Pop Tarts Nightmare
Image source: howardkinsd
#57 Doll From Hell
Image source: ProjectCodeine
#58 This Minion In A Park I Visited
Image source: Diamondtrolis164
#59 For What, Frog? Use You For What?!?
Image source: qmechan
#60 Robot Furby Dog On The Youtube Channel “Evan And Katelyn”
Image source: JustinDanielsYT
#61 This Bunny
Image source: Michi_Miaw
#62 The Joy Of Good Eating
Image source: howardkinsd
#63 Ofal
Image source: av_89
#64 These Earings
Image source: Aunty_Polly420
#65 Shower In Hotel Resort
Image source: ProfessionalRiver462
#66 Hat Dinge Gesehen
Image source: Mysterious-Passage-5
#67 This Puzzle I Saw At My Grocery Store
Image source: FuzzFluffFerret
#68 This Is Just Horrifying
Image source: spuukiyuuki
#69 Cursed Traumatized Totoro
Image source: WasderWasder
#70 Nightmare Nemo
Image source: Nielskuh08
#71 Cute Teletubbies
Image source: mumBa_
#72 A Redditor Found This… Creature In A Store
Image source: howardkinsd
#73 When I Was A Kid My Uncle Had One Of These And It Gave Me Nightmares
Image source: howardkinsd
#74 Creepy Car Toy
Image source: Jean0406Alix
#75 Scary Seagull
Image source: Jean0406Alix
#76 Interesting Traffic Signal [x-Post]
Image source: howardkinsd
#77 I Was At Macdonald And I Saw This
Image source: Kyuri26
#78 Keep Watch
Image source: WasderWasder
#79 This Terrifying Creature At Gannon’s Ice Cream
Image source: reddit.com
#80 This Picture Of A Hallway Of A Hotel My Parents Were Staying At From A While Back
Image source: Supersincara75
#81 The Smile… I Can’t
Image source: insane_ash_sylum
#82 I Feel Like I’m Living In The Overlook Hotel
Image source: reddit.com
#83 Found This In A Beach Store
Image source: reddit.com
#84 Toy Store Outside Cavendish Pei (Canada)
Image source: missmari42
#85 At Least The Spongebob One Makes A Little More Sense Than This
Image source: MasonRocksForever
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