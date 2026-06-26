85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

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We at Bored Panda are absolute suckers for all things design. Over the years, we’ve covered everything from weird shoes to creative packaging. And that’s exactly what’s so cool about it—there’s always something new.

This time, however, you’re in for a slightly more sinister treat. The subreddit ‘Creepy Design’ shares hilariously disturbing creations that prove common sense isn’t that common. Whether we’re talking about LSD-induced birthday cards or sinister costumes, these—let’s call them ideas—would have definitely benefited from a second opinion before going to production!

#1 Whoever Approved Of This

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: Goodboiye

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

#2 A Really Weird Kids Birthday Card I Found At Target

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: 1Corpse

#3 What Kid Wouldn’t Love This Bendable/Poseable Mermaid Toy?

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: howardkinsd

#4 The Toys In The Window Of A Shop In Porto

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: Saawcrate

#5 I Was Tempted To Stop And Get Some Ice Cream

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: howardkinsd

#6 Not Too Sure About My Kids’ “Sheep” Figure

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: pJeT

#7 This Man Wants To Clean Your Clothes

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: howardkinsd

#8 Ik It’s Been Posted Before But This Dr Jart Thing

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: pidgestan4

#9 Pikachu’s Lookin A Little Rough These Days

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: howardkinsd

#10 👁️ 👁️ + Condiments =

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: andhegames

#11 Children Were Just Riding Around The Park On These

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: Vr_Oreo

#12 Buzz Derpyear, Found At My Local Fair

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: Fluffy-Extension760

#13 Yeah. I’m Happy I Never Watched This

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: duxing612

#14 Not Sure If It Fits

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: Noobyes_

#15 My Neighbor’s Manatee Mailbox… With Glass Eyes

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: Zipizapii

#16 Poor Eyesight, And This Almost Caught Me Off Guard

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: WhyYesIAmANerd_

#17 This Kitchen Equipment Design Feels Really Threathening. And It’s AI

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: DownTongQ

#18 I Don’t Think I Want To Play With Him

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: Sewingbean083

#19 Fire Hydrant In Luxembourg City

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: howdoesitw0rk

#20 This Chair In Thailand

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: Average-Train-Haver

#21 Ice Cream Guy

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: Feldauwu

#22 I Know This Isn’t As Creepy As Any Other But They Way They Position Making Him Look Like He Stare Into Your Soul Lmfao

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: Express_Extent9222

#23 He Knows What The Mcnuggets Are Made Of

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: Scared-Knowledge-654

#24 Existential Shopping Centre: Opening Soon

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: poorsoldier

#25 Husky Christmas Stocking

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: Sleep_Soun

#26 Carnival Game Clowns

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: howardkinsd

#27 Who Approved This Thing?

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: AlfieWhizzMan2005

#28 Nice Message, But What Is That Creature?

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: howardkinsd

#29 Why Do UK Seafronts Have The Creepiest Shop Mascots?

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: howardkinsd

#30 Tubi’s Bizarre Cowboy Skin Hats Super Bowl Commercial

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: howardkinsd

#31 Play Inside Forever

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: zuus

#32 I Saw This Jasmine Figurine On Ebay

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: TheRomanticKashaf

#33 Creepy Family In An Add For A Local Furniture Store

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: grossandy

#34 Surely A Clean Chair

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: TopSecret2002

#35 Unintentionally But, The Frosting Looks Evil

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: amith_langley

#36 Lazytown

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: Ev3rSteel

#37 Creepy Monkey On Carousel

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: Simple_Salad

#38 Tattoo I Did

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: LaZyB0neZ666

#39 The Most Weird And Scary Children Book I’ve Seen In A While

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: MountainCorrect452

#40 Pyramid Head, The Embodiment Of Guilt

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: Motor_Exam9184

#41 Watch Your Knees 💥

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: Xee31

#42 Looking Chopped [analog]

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: melvins_cabinet

#43 Creepy Aisle Of Farrowing Sheds In A Factory Farm, Where Most Pigs Are Born Globally

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: James_Fortis

#44 I Don’t Think The Point Is His Wife’s Ethnicity

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: poclee

#45 This Tomato Has Done Some Evil Things

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: Iamgoingtojudgeyou

#46 Found This Weird Looking Batman At A Thrift Store

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: howardkinsd

#47 Youtube Disney Ad. It Just Feels Hella Off

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: Soggy-Loss5778

#48 This Complete Anomaly

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: MasterOfFlaMes

#49 The Blue Thing Was Always Alone

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: Few-Statement3937

#50 Buddy, That Wasn’t Sugar

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: v-a-d-e-r

#51 Handmedown T-Shirt Wants Your Soul

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: Badgers_Are_Scary

#52 This Bunny Is The Mascot For A Ice Cream Store

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: Ross55ezrt

#53 This Face ID Sign On A Bus

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: Elmarconito

#54 Apparently, Plushies With Big Teeth Are Totally Cute

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: waffledpringles

#55 Unsettling Masha Directly From China

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: MasterOfFlaMes

#56 Pop Tarts Nightmare

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: howardkinsd

#57 Doll From Hell

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: ProjectCodeine

#58 This Minion In A Park I Visited

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: Diamondtrolis164

#59 For What, Frog? Use You For What?!?

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: qmechan

#60 Robot Furby Dog On The Youtube Channel “Evan And Katelyn”

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: JustinDanielsYT

#61 This Bunny

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: Michi_Miaw

#62 The Joy Of Good Eating

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: howardkinsd

#63 Ofal

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: av_89

#64 These Earings

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: Aunty_Polly420

#65 Shower In Hotel Resort

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: ProfessionalRiver462

#66 Hat Dinge Gesehen

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: Mysterious-Passage-5

#67 This Puzzle I Saw At My Grocery Store

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: FuzzFluffFerret

#68 This Is Just Horrifying

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: spuukiyuuki

#69 Cursed Traumatized Totoro

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: WasderWasder

#70 Nightmare Nemo

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: Nielskuh08

#71 Cute Teletubbies

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: mumBa_

#72 A Redditor Found This… Creature In A Store

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: howardkinsd

#73 When I Was A Kid My Uncle Had One Of These And It Gave Me Nightmares

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: howardkinsd

#74 Creepy Car Toy

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: Jean0406Alix

#75 Scary Seagull

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: Jean0406Alix

#76 Interesting Traffic Signal [x-Post]

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: howardkinsd

#77 I Was At Macdonald And I Saw This

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: Kyuri26

#78 Keep Watch

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: WasderWasder

#79 This Terrifying Creature At Gannon’s Ice Cream

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#80 This Picture Of A Hallway Of A Hotel My Parents Were Staying At From A While Back

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: Supersincara75

#81 The Smile… I Can’t

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: insane_ash_sylum

#82 I Feel Like I’m Living In The Overlook Hotel

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#83 Found This In A Beach Store

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#84 Toy Store Outside Cavendish Pei (Canada)

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: missmari42

#85 At Least The Spongebob One Makes A Little More Sense Than This

85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Image source: MasonRocksForever

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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