32 Times AI Didn’t Understand The Assignment And Created Hilariously Weird Images

Love them, hate them, or fear they’re gonna steal our jobs, but it looks like generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools are here to stay.
However, these programs still need a bit of refining.
And if you don’t believe me, just take a look at the Facebook page ‘Weird AI Generations.’ It regularly shares the underwhelming results that DALL-E, Midjourney, and other prominent contenders sometimes produce.
From alien-like anatomies to surreal landscapes, their creations can be both fascinating and bizarre at the same time.
#1 Dog/Raccoon Hybrid
Image source: Weird AI Generations
#2 If Snoop Dogg Was A White Blond Man From Sweden
Image source: Weird AI Generations
#3 Spongebob But It’s Real Life
Image source: Weird AI Generations
#4 British Christmas
Image source: Weird AI Generations
#5 Dora The Destroyer
Image source: Weird AI Generations
#6 What If Frogs Had Fur?
Image source: Weird AI Generations
#7 Ariana “Grande”
Image source: Weird AI Generations
#8 Jesse
Image source: Weird AI Generations
#9 Guys Will See This And Just Think “Heck Yeah”
Image source: Weird AI Generations
#10 Nicolas Cage Visits Walmart
Image source: Weird AI Generations
#11 The Zombie-Spider
Image source: Weird AI Generations
#12 Nice
Image source: Weird AI Generations
#13 The 80s Were A Better Time
Image source: Weird AI Generations
#14 Guys What’s Wrong With My Car
Image source: Weird AI Generations
#15 This Is How A Real Construction Worker Pour Cement To Build A House
Image source: Weird AI Generations
#16 Traditional American Family
Image source: Weird AI Generations
#17 How Free Willy Should Have Ended
Image source: Weird AI Generations
#18 They Couldn’t Stop Michael Scott From Creating A Hamster Town In The Office
Image source: Weird AI Generations
#19 Cats Driving A School Bus
Image source: Weird AI Generations
#20 Hm
Image source: Weird AI Generations
#21 Map Of USA If Ohio Was Removed
Image source: Weird AI Generations
#22 Shrek Zoolander
Image source: Weird AI Generations
#23 Trail Cam Foootage Of Jason Running Away From A Group Of Angry Geese
Image source: Weird AI Generations
#24 Taylor Swift As A Stressed Out Walmart Employee On Black Friday
Image source: Weird AI Generations
#25 Very Strong
Image source: Weird AI Generations
#26 8 Billion People In Attendance At A Metallica Concert In The Grand Canyon
Image source: Weird AI Generations
#27 What Song Is He Playing?
Image source: Weird AI Generations
#28 2000 Years Young Today !
Image source: Weird AI Generations
#29 You’re Hired! Guess What The Job Is?
Image source: Weird AI Generations
#30 The Guinness World Record For The Biggest Head Was Set In 1840
Image source: Weird AI Generations
#31 Metal Fan Being Dragged To Church By Her Parent
Image source: Weird AI Generations
#32 A Before And After Pic Of A Middle Aged Man Who Ate Nothing But Celery For One-Year Straight
Image source: Weird AI Generations
