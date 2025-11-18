32 Times AI Didn’t Understand The Assignment And Created Hilariously Weird Images

Love them, hate them, or fear they’re gonna steal our jobs, but it looks like generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools are here to stay.

However, these programs still need a bit of refining.

And if you don’t believe me, just take a look at the Facebook page ‘Weird AI Generations.’ It regularly shares the underwhelming results that DALL-E, Midjourney, and other prominent contenders sometimes produce.

From alien-like anatomies to surreal landscapes, their creations can be both fascinating and bizarre at the same time.

#1 Dog/Raccoon Hybrid

Image source: Weird AI Generations

#2 If Snoop Dogg Was A White Blond Man From Sweden

#3 Spongebob But It’s Real Life

#4 British Christmas

#5 Dora The Destroyer

#6 What If Frogs Had Fur?

#7 Ariana “Grande”

#8 Jesse

#9 Guys Will See This And Just Think “Heck Yeah”

#10 Nicolas Cage Visits Walmart

#11 The Zombie-Spider

#12 Nice

#13 The 80s Were A Better Time

#14 Guys What’s Wrong With My Car

#15 This Is How A Real Construction Worker Pour Cement To Build A House

#16 Traditional American Family

#17 How Free Willy Should Have Ended

#18 They Couldn’t Stop Michael Scott From Creating A Hamster Town In The Office

#19 Cats Driving A School Bus

#20 Hm

#21 Map Of USA If Ohio Was Removed

#22 Shrek Zoolander

#23 Trail Cam Foootage Of Jason Running Away From A Group Of Angry Geese

#24 Taylor Swift As A Stressed Out Walmart Employee On Black Friday

#25 Very Strong

#26 8 Billion People In Attendance At A Metallica Concert In The Grand Canyon

#27 What Song Is He Playing?

#28 2000 Years Young Today !

#29 You’re Hired! Guess What The Job Is?

#30 The Guinness World Record For The Biggest Head Was Set In 1840

#31 Metal Fan Being Dragged To Church By Her Parent

#32 A Before And After Pic Of A Middle Aged Man Who Ate Nothing But Celery For One-Year Straight

