30 Places Which Used To Be Full Of Life, Yet Are No Less Amazing After Being Abandoned, As Shared By This X Page

You know what – I recently rewatched the first season of The Last of Us series and thought that humanity experiences a rather weird, not always understandable pleasure from contemplating spectacular scenes of desolation. That is, the places where people once lived where life was in full swing – and now only ivy covers the remains of old brick walls, and only the wind howls in the ruins at night…

Forgive me for being too poetic, but, damn it, how popular the theme of the abandoned remnants of civilization is! Suffice it to recall the old TV series Life After People, where over the course of twenty episodes, all that happens is the gradual destruction of outstanding (and not so) monuments of human activity. In general, it is not surprising that there are many popular resources on the internet that collect photographs of abandoned places – such as this page on X, a selection of the best postings of which we’ll present to you today.

#1 Dunalistair Estate, Scotland

Recently, some attempts have been made to restore the building, but for now it is still in ruins.

#2 An Abandoned House In Portugal

#3 Abandoned Tunnel In France

#4 An Abandoned Mansion In The Irish Forests

#5 Abandoned Chateau In The Forest

#6 Stock Exchange, Antwerp, Surely Too Beautiful To Be Abandoned

After a long and intensive renovation, it was reopened in October 2019 as an events venue (Antwerp Trade Fair) with restaurant, hotel and public passage.

#7 Abandoned Cruise Ship

#8 Lighthouse Staircase

#9 Abandoned Swimming Pool

#10 Abandoned Castle In Ireland

#11 Mysterious Abandoned ‘Chicken Church’ Built In The Indonesian Jungle By A Man Who Had A Vision From God

As of today, partial restoration work is being carried out in the building, and it is already welcoming tourists.

#12 This Casino In Romania

#13 Abandoned Train

#14 Library Inside An Abandoned 19th Century Victorian Mansion

#15 Ticino, Switzerland

#16 A Mental Health Hospital In Scotland

#17 Faded Glory, Italy

#18 Abandoned Theater

#19 Abandoned Restaurant In Victorville, California

#20 Abandoned Mill, Sorrento, Italy

#21 Abandoned Chateau, France

Currently, restoration work is being carried out on the castle, with the aim of turning it into a tourist attraction.

#22 The Largest ‘Telephone Box Graveyard’ Is Located Near Merstham

#23 Abandoned Water Park, Vietnam

#24 The Great Synagogue Of Constanta, Romania

#25 The Abandoned Salto Hotel, Columbia

#26 Abandoned Hotel On The Edge Of A Lake In Italy

#27 Bethlehem Steel, The Factory That Built NYC

#28 Abandoned Filmtheater, Dresden Germany

#29 Abandoned Snack Machine

#30 Graveyard Of Disused Ships

