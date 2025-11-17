30 Places Which Used To Be Full Of Life, Yet Are No Less Amazing After Being Abandoned, As Shared By This X Page

You know what – I recently rewatched the first season of The Last of Us series and thought that humanity experiences a rather weird, not always understandable pleasure from contemplating spectacular scenes of desolation. That is, the places where people once lived where life was in full swing – and now only ivy covers the remains of old brick walls, and only the wind howls in the ruins at night…
Forgive me for being too poetic, but, damn it, how popular the theme of the abandoned remnants of civilization is! Suffice it to recall the old TV series Life After People, where over the course of twenty episodes, all that happens is the gradual destruction of outstanding (and not so) monuments of human activity. In general, it is not surprising that there are many popular resources on the internet that collect photographs of abandoned places – such as this page on X, a selection of the best postings of which we’ll present to you today.
#1 Dunalistair Estate, Scotland
Recently, some attempts have been made to restore the building, but for now it is still in ruins.
Image source: @WeirdAbandoned
#2 An Abandoned House In Portugal
Image source: @WeirdAbandoned
#3 Abandoned Tunnel In France
Image source: @WeirdAbandoned
#4 An Abandoned Mansion In The Irish Forests
Image source: @WeirdAbandoned
#5 Abandoned Chateau In The Forest
Image source: @WeirdAbandoned
#6 Stock Exchange, Antwerp, Surely Too Beautiful To Be Abandoned
After a long and intensive renovation, it was reopened in October 2019 as an events venue (Antwerp Trade Fair) with restaurant, hotel and public passage.
Image source: @WeirdAbandoned
#7 Abandoned Cruise Ship
Image source: @WeirdAbandoned
#8 Lighthouse Staircase
Image source: @WeirdAbandoned
#9 Abandoned Swimming Pool
Image source: @WeirdAbandoned
#10 Abandoned Castle In Ireland
Image source: @WeirdAbandoned
#11 Mysterious Abandoned ‘Chicken Church’ Built In The Indonesian Jungle By A Man Who Had A Vision From God
As of today, partial restoration work is being carried out in the building, and it is already welcoming tourists.
Image source: @WeirdAbandoned
#12 This Casino In Romania
Image source: @WeirdAbandoned
#13 Abandoned Train
Image source: @WeirdAbandoned
#14 Library Inside An Abandoned 19th Century Victorian Mansion
Image source: @WeirdAbandoned
#15 Ticino, Switzerland
Image source: @WeirdAbandoned
#16 A Mental Health Hospital In Scotland
Image source: @WeirdAbandoned
#17 Faded Glory, Italy
Image source: @WeirdAbandoned
#18 Abandoned Theater
Image source: @WeirdAbandoned
#19 Abandoned Restaurant In Victorville, California
Image source: @WeirdAbandoned
#20 Abandoned Mill, Sorrento, Italy
Image source: @WeirdAbandoned
#21 Abandoned Chateau, France
Currently, restoration work is being carried out on the castle, with the aim of turning it into a tourist attraction.
Image source: @WeirdAbandoned
#22 The Largest ‘Telephone Box Graveyard’ Is Located Near Merstham
Image source: @WeirdAbandoned
#23 Abandoned Water Park, Vietnam
Image source: @WeirdAbandoned
#24 The Great Synagogue Of Constanta, Romania
Image source: @WeirdAbandoned
#25 The Abandoned Salto Hotel, Columbia
Image source: @WeirdAbandoned
#26 Abandoned Hotel On The Edge Of A Lake In Italy
Image source: @WeirdAbandoned
#27 Bethlehem Steel, The Factory That Built NYC
Image source: @WeirdAbandoned
#28 Abandoned Filmtheater, Dresden Germany
Image source: @WeirdAbandoned
#29 Abandoned Snack Machine
Image source: @WeirdAbandoned
#30 Graveyard Of Disused Ships
Image source: @WeirdAbandoned
