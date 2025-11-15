40 Times People Surprised Everyone By Losing So Much Weight They Looked Like A Different Person (New Pics)

As much as we believe that everyone is beautiful both inside and out, when it comes to living a long and healthy life, losing enough weight until you’re out of the obese and overweight categories is a must. Especially during the global pandemic: Covid-19 has greater negative outcomes for those who are overweight.
To inspire all of you (and ourselves!) to eat better, lead more active lifestyles, and sweat our exercise uniforms through, Bored Panda has collected some of the most motivating before-and-after transformations. These people said ‘enough is enough!’ and embarked on the long and arduous journey to reshape their bodies. For themselves. For their loved ones. For the sake of a higher quality life with fewer illnesses and more memorable moments. When you’re done scrolling through this list and upvoting the photos that inspired you the most, you’ll find our earlier articles about dramatic weight transformations and weight loss success stories here, here, here, and here.
Nuno Albuquerque, the Head of Treatment at the UK Addiction Treatment Group went into detail with Bored Panda about eating disorders and moving past them. Read on for his insights. You can also visit the UKAT website for 24/7 confidential help and support with eating disorders or mental health.
#1 425lbs -> 154lbs. Officially At A Healthy BMI
Image source: erikabeebee
#2 150+ Down. And Keeping It Off
Image source: elleboopsthesnoots
#3 330>190 = 140 Weight Loss Progress
Image source: scurry3-1
#4 I Know I’m Not Hot Or Anything, But I’m Proud Of The Progress I’ve Made To Being Healthier (2018/2020)
Image source: Anishinaapunk
#5 In 2019 I Got Way Too Drunk At The Office Christmas Party & Bet My Coworker That I Would Spend 2020 Getting Fit. I Kept My Promise And Won The Bet. I Am Proud
Image source: Asalami_Laykum
#6 Two Different Doctors Once Told Me I Wouldn’t Live To See My 40th. I Was 500 Pounds At The Time. Today Is My 40th. During That Time I Lost 350lbs & Learned My Son’s HfASD
Image source: lesszachmoore
#7 Skywalker Is My Weight Loss Motivation
Image source: myshirtsizeismediumhusky
#8 250>161=89 (8 Months Difference) Smallest I Have Been For 10 Years! Time To Push Harder
Image source: lovelyirene92
#9 My Weight Loss Progress
Image source: Redactedlovestory
#10 Actor Ethan Suplee From “Remember The Titans” Lost 200 Lbs
Last year I set a goal of having visible abs, here’s where I got to. This year I would like visible obliques. It’s going to be a wonderfully tough year. I have successfully lost weight with every diet I stuck to in the past 20 years, but my goal was never more than that, lose weight. @rpdrmike opened my eyes to “maintenance periods,” and it’s really been within these that my goals have been refined and pinpointed. When I got bogged down with going to fast or too slow, @jared_feather took over programming for me, and I cannot sing his praises enough, thank you Jared.
#11 My Wife Started DDPY Exactly One Year Ago Today! My Son (5 Y.O.) And I Couldn’t Be More Proud
Image source: epicfamilydecals
#12 226lbs > 125lbs 18% Body Fat = 101lbs. I Am Still Working Towards Getting Stronger And Perhaps A Bit Leaner. Weight Loss Over 5 Years
Image source: rolleydough
#13 271lbs > 119lbs = 152lbs. Unfortunately Not The Result Of Structured And Healthy Choices, But The Result Of A Hard Time In My Life
This is kinda the other side of the coin. However things are finally, slowly starting to turn after a lot of hard work, and I’m hopeful for the future!
Image source: ImmatureCheese
#14 1 Year Progress. 425 Lbs To 249 Lbs Through Diet And Exercise
I set a goal a year ago after a hospital visit for cellulitis and lympedema and decided NEVER again. I started at 425lbs. The goal I set was to lose 175lbs. It was high but I knew it was doable. After 52 weeks of watching what I eat and lifting, I’ve made it. I have so many people to thank on this journey.
Image source: KyleEverett
#15 300 To 177
If you would have told me 4 years ago that I would make it under 180 pounds then I would have laughed in your face while eating a box old fashion donuts. I can guarantee you that you have what it takes to take control of your life. Do it for you though. There’s a lot of good things to help motivate and push you through the pain of hard days/weeks/months/years but nothing is as good as doing it for you. I stand here (in my unicorn undies) to tell you to do it for you and only you. Anyone that tells you that you can’t do it can go run a marathon with legos in their shoes.
Image source: StreakyBacon
#16 Progress Pic
Image source: soleselos
#17 180lbs Down
Image source: Knoxda2
#18 340 Lbs To 233 Lbs. From June 15th To March 1st
Working on bettering myself through weight loss. I’ve always been active, playing sports, but the last 10 years have been hard on me. Lost 107lbs so far. Got 33 to go before I get to start bulking.
Image source: ArtistX
#19 Well, This Was My Journey
I’m close to 6’5″, on the left I was pushing 300 pounds. My entire family is obese, my father was huge. On the left I was about 32 y/o on the right almost 50 y/o.
This took years, a conscious decision to just freaking cut out bad food and start some exercising. I have a terrible metabolism, all my family does, the type that if you “stare at food” you will put on weight. I swear, I have to do twice the aerobics to lose the same weight as what any table shows you.
I have very few pictures of myself in my 20s and 30s as I was always so ashamed of my body. I feel like I lost a couple of decades of my life because back then I just never wanted to do anything, be out in public, I just shut down.
It is a daily struggle to this day, sure I have a period of a week to a month where I take steps backwards but then I just focus and get back to the hard work.
A mistake I made early on was as I put on weight I would buy larger clothes, that was a huge mistake, huge. If any clothes start to feel tight on me now that is the motivation to make sure I’m eating properly.
I don’t know if this can help motivate anyone or not, I hope it can. All you have in life is your health and well being and, at least for me, so much of that hinges on my weight. Old me would gasp for air going up a few flights of stairs, would always have to find a place to sit down if I was out somewhere, never again do I want that.
Image source: ScottPerri
#20 235>165=70 Lbs Lost. I Have Used My Long Hair As A Safety Blanket To Hide Behind For As Long As I Can Remember. I Decided To Not Hide Anymore
Image source: anustartchickendance
#21 From 380 To 193 Pounds
Image source: sdenoncourt16
#22 Weightloss After 9 Years
Image source: Grandpajoe
#23 94kg>53kg=41kg. It Took Me 1,5 Years And A Complete Lifestyle Change To Become The Person I Always Wanted To Be, Mentally And Physically
Image source: Bananniia
#24 105 Pounds Down In One Year
Image source: Nicknog00
#25 Missing: 50 Lbs. If Found: Please Don’t Call
This has taken me years, and isn’t over yet. But progress over perfection. Feelin’ good!
Image source: thePB
#26 My Last Weight Loss Post, I Did It
Last weight loss post as I can finally say I hit my goal weight. 220 lbs lost. I know these posts may be annoying, but I figured it was finally time to post my triumph. Years of fighting and I finally won!
How???: I had weight loss surgery may 2016. But basically my surgeon really fucked up my surgery and a year out I was left with a ton of scar tissue in my stomach. This basically left me in a position where I gain everything back by trying to eat “normal” foods in excess to try and absorb some nutrients or change my whole diet and exercise ways. I stuck to high nutrient low calorie foods and picked up running. I’ve done this for the last year and I’ve made it down from 264 to 144. If anyone is curious for specifics please feel free to message me!
Do I feel better?: Yes in a lot of ways and no in some ways. I deal with body dysmorphia to a large degree because of how quickly I dropped weight. So what I see in the mirror is drastically different from what others see. Its very hard to explain but it’s common with fast weight loss. A lot of people with eating disorders experience this dysmorphia as well. Thankfully, I was pretty confident at 364 so it’s not an I hate myself thing. More so a shock everytime someone takes an unexpected photo of me or when I buy clothing that’s 2x too big on accident. It’s like looking at a skeleton in comparison to my own self image. BUT I feel better. I lost aches I didn’t know I had and I gained the opportunity to safely have kids again. So when the time comes I’m healthy enough to have a healthy kid. The only health thing that didn’t get better was my joints. I have early arthritis from being that big for that long. Pain in my knees and back that will never go away, but thankfully won’t be as bad as they would have been.
Am I single?: still no lol. I have been with the same person from 364 to 144. He has been an amazing support and has been the one person who has never looked at me as a different person. I’m forever grateful I didn’t lose him through this whole process as a lot of people lose their partners during severe weightloss.
Image source: MizzFortune
#27 Before And After
Image source: jackiepanda
#28 266 Lbs>196 Lbs=70 Lbs. I’m Not Entirely Sure On The Time Scale But It’s Between 6-7 Months
I bought a new shirt for work and it was the first time I’ve felt good about how I look since starting my weight loss.
Image source: justratching
#29 298lbs > 180lbs = 118lbs. Took 2 Months To Lose The Last 3lbs But I Finally Hit My Goal Weight. For The First Time In My Life I Am No Longer Actively Trying To Lose Weight
Image source: suziecats
#30 Under 200 Goal Met. 150 Lbs Lost
Image source: brewskee71
#31 1 Year Of Consistent Dieting & Exercising
Started weighing in at 262lbs. Now 200lbs. 1st 6 months keto / fasting. Last 6 months not keto. Still fasting. Ate more carbs. Body weight workouts/ resistance bands/ jump roping/ swimming.
Image source: 1KetoKneegro
#32 I Gained My Confidence Back (60 Pounds Lost)
Image source: scastell2107
#33 8 Month Progress. 330 To 229 Pounds, 19 More Till I Hit My Goal
Image source: cultofdan
#34 74 Lbs Between Pictures
234 lbs to 160 lbs. 5’3, 25. Loss over almost 2 years with keto, light cardio.
Image source: goosesnacks
#35 10 Stone Lost In 10 Months, More To Go
Image source: RaW2DaFlooR
#36 Keto Update – 14 Months, 150 Pounds Lost
Image source: LosingMyChonk
#37 184->138=46 Lbs. All Thanks To Diet, Exercise, And A Pandemic
Image source: mandiekitty
#38 Exactly One Year Of Weight Loss – June ’19 – June ’20
Excuse the loose boob and stomach skin. I’ll get rid of that some day. But for now, 340lb to 190lb. Losing 150lb is crazy.
Image source: ArtistX
#39 Onederland
Image source: mycobacterium
#40 Weight Loss Journey
Since 2020 is here and most people want to work on their new year resolution, I thought I should post my journey that I started 3 years ago to motivate others to never give up on their goals.
Image source: Neverend1ngcircles
Follow Us