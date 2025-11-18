“One Hell Of A Party”: Wedding Planner Shares The Weirdest And Most Awkward Party She’s Organized

According to experts, it usually takes about 12 months to plan a wedding. But as Reddit user Temskla recently learned, a lot can happen during this timeframe.
In a post on the subreddit ‘Wedding Shaming‘, the event planner explained that she had been working with a seemingly head-over-heels couple for a year to plan their dream wedding.
However, the couple’s excitement started crumbling, and one week before the big day, they decided to cancel it.
However, they had already paid for most of it, so the bride came up with an idea on how she could still enjoy the big day
It’s hard to blame the couple for calling off the wedding
We don’t know the reason why the couple broke up. Sometimes people part ways even if neither of them messes up. According to Jason Whiting, Ph.D., who is a professor at Brigham Young University and studies deception, conflict, and abuse in relationships, an intimate relationship can become scary because you and your partner put yourselves into each others’ hands, not just physically but also emotionally.
“Having intimate conversations, sharing secrets, and being in close proximity are all exciting and risky,” Whiting wrote. “Opening up to another person leaves you exposed.”
Of course, I’m just speculating, but it might be that both the groom and the bride from the Reddit post simply weren’t ready for such a commitment.
In fact, marriage is becoming less and less popular. According to a recent survey by the Pew Research Center, more people are delaying or forgoing it altogether. The share of U.S. adults who are currently married has declined modestly in recent decades, from 58% in 1995 to 53% today and over the same period, the share of adults who are living with an unmarried partner has risen from 3% to 7%.
Weddings are expensive
When The Knot surveyed about 12,000 couples across the US who married between January 1 and December 31, 2022 about what their ceremony looked like, the outlet found out that inflation did have an impact on their budget.
Based on couples’ answers involving expenses on ceremony and reception, the 2022 national average cost of a wedding was $30,000, which is a $2,000 increase from the previous year’s national average.
Speaking of guests, in 2022 the average count was 117, which again was an increase from the 2021 average of 105 guests, and approaching the pre-Covid 2019 figure of 131.
Hiring professionals like Temskla to help to pull it all off is also quite common. As the study showed, over a third of couples had some form of a wedding planner (whether it be a day-of coordinator or a full-service planner).
Judging from the post, the money invested in this particular ceremony probably also amounted to a substantial sum. So the desire to get something out of it is understandable. However, the bride’s choice to go behind the groom’s back and not tell him about the party certainly adds some shade to it.
