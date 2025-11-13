11 Photos Taken Before And After Brides Got Their Wedding Makeup

How a bride looks on the wedding day is usually one of the most popular topics among guests. It’s right there next to such classics as the weather or that uncle that got way too drunk. And one of the key components of their appearance is bridal makeup. Based in Prizren, Kosovo, beauty and makeup artist Arber Bytyqi is a man of many traits, and one of them is exactly that; accentuating brides’ facial features.
The best way to examine Arber’s makeup ideas is through his prominent online presence. So far, the makeup artist has amassed over 262k Instagram followers by regularly uploading pictures of the beautiful brides he’s worked on. Other fashion and beauty projects aside, a big part of his feeds consists of before-and-after pics of the brides he worked with and their striking transformations.
It’s also worth remembering that every bride is different with their own style and personality. Some love natural makeup, others want the full-on glam, and some brides request alternative bridal looks that are quite rare even on Pinterest. There are rarely rules when it comes to their big day, but throughout history, makeup trends have come and gone.
“I got interested in makeup when I was just a child,” Arber told Bored Panda. “The first drawings that I did were of eyes, girls, or dresses. I used to take my mom’s make-up and play with it when I was only five years old, so I knew that I’d become a makeup artist pretty early.”
“When I finished high school, my family didn’t want me to continue my studies in the beauty industry because in our culture it’s considered taboo if a male works in this industry. So, at first, I got a master’s degree in economics, and only then did I follow my dream and started working as a makeup artist.”
“When I meet my client, the first question I ask is what kind of occasion are they getting their makeup done for. I also ask my clients if they have any specific requests. For example, if they want a natural or dramatic look. Then I ask them [to show me] the dress that they are going to wear. The design of the dress and its details reveal the style of the look the client is going for. Then, I analyze their facial features.”
“We serve more than one thousand brides in a year. The summer, in particular, is a very demanding season for wedding makeup. During this period, my team and I serve as many as 60 or more clients daily.”
“Makeup is like jewelry for the face,” Arber said to everyone experimenting with makeup. “Play with colors and shapes. Don’t be afraid to transform yourself. At the end of the day, you can just clean it.”
