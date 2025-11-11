Bride And Groom’s Grandmas Teamed Up As Flower Girls For Their Wedding

In a traditional wedding procession, flower girls are normally aged between three to ten years old, but when Josh and Maggie Wakefield got married recently, their two flower girls had a combined age of 149 years. Why? Because they decided to ask their grandmas!
Maggie’s grandma Joyce is 75-year-old, and Josh’s grandma Drue is 74, but when they were asked to be the flower girls at their grandkid’s wedding at White Chimneys in Gap, Pennsylvania, they accepted immediately. The invitation was especially poignant because Maggie’s father died of colon cancer in 2013, and so it was important for her to have both of her dad’s parents involved in the wedding. Because of this, her grandpa Ronald walked her down the aisle, and as you can see from the pictures below, their day couldn’t have been any more special.
“I’m sure that my father was looking down, smiling and laughing, at his mother throwing flower petals, with his father and me following from behind,” Maggie said to Huffpost.
More info: Ashley Elizabeth Photography | Facebook (h/t: huffpost)
Image credits: Ashley Elizabeth
