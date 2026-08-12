Couple Plan A 4-Venue Wedding Across LA, Guests Get Tired Of Driving And Start Heading Home

There are weddings where the bride and groom surprise you with fireworks, a choreographed first dance, or maybe a late-night snack bar. And then there are weddings where the surprise is apparently another restaurant. Just when you think you’ve finally reached the reception, someone gets up and announces that everyone needs to get back in their cars. Again. And again.
That was essentially what happened to this Original Poster (OP), who expected to spend the afternoon celebrating with the newlyweds but instead found themselves driving from one venue to another for hours. At some point, they had to make the tough call to leave, but they were left questioning their decision when some news reached them later.
More info: Reddit
There’s a fine line between a wedding that guests will remember forever and one they’ll remember because they desperately wanted to go home
magnific (not the actual photo)
The author attended a wedding and after the noon ceremony, the 75–100 guests were sent to a reception restaurant where they ate salads and chicken or fish
magnific (not the actual photo)
The couple then directed everyone to a second restaurant 12 miles away, followed by another meal and an eight-mile drive to a third location
magnific (not the actual photo)
By 4 p.m., guests had spent hours driving through LA traffic and paying for parking before being told to travel another 30 miles
Image credits: tmamir
Exhausted by the heat and constant travel, the author went home and later learned that nearly half the guests had also left
The OP attended a wedding and shared that the ceremony ended around noon, and roughly 75 to 100 guests were directed to the first reception location. Everyone ate a meal and settled into what they assumed would be the main reception. That was until the bride and groom announced that everyone should follow them to another location.
The second venue was about 12 miles away, where there was another round of food. Again, everyone ate, expecting that the celebration would finally begin afterward. Instead, the couple made announced again that everyone should move to the next location. Everyone followed suit, and at this point, they all had to spend more money on parking and valet services.
The OP noted that the heat made the experience exhausting, especially when having to sit in traffic. At the third restaurant, guests were finally served dessert, but wait for it, the couple asked everyone to head to a fourth location for the rest of the evening. This destination was another 30 miles away, leaving the OP nearly 60 miles from home. At this point, they were done.
They congratulated the couple and went home. They were tired, overheated, and frustrated after hours of driving and multiple parking fees. However, they later questioned their decision when they learned that the fourth location was where the actual party was and that half of the guests had also left. They couldn’t help wondering whether leaving had been unfair.
pvproductions (not the actual photo)
The practical side of wedding planning can have a major impact on how guests experience the day. WedKit emphasizes that couples should consider factors beyond the ceremony itself, including transportation, travel time, parking, weather, and how much downtime guests may face. When a celebration involves several locations, they recommend avoiding a schedule that becomes unnecessarily demanding for attendees.
Having multiple venues is not automatically a problem either. Brides notes that couples can successfully use different locations, but they should think carefully about how guests will get from one place to another. Keeping venues reasonably close can make the day easier, while longer journeys can become tiring and inconvenient, especially when guests are responsible for arranging their own transportation.
Taking weather into consideration is also a smart move, as the weather in this case made the experience even harder. According to the Mayo Clinic, prolonged exposure to high temperatures can contribute to heat exhaustion, with symptoms including fatigue, dizziness, heavy sweating, nausea, and weakness. In such cases, guests shouldn’t be subjected to moving around a lot when dealing with high temperatures.
Netizens argued that leaving was completely reasonable after such a long and inconvenient day. Many felt the couple should have warned guests about the multiple locations in advance and provided transportation if that was their plan. What’s your take on this situation? Is a four-venue wedding creative and memorable, or simply exhausting for the guests? We would love to hear from you!
Netizens focused less on the couple’s unusual wedding concept and more on the lack of planning for guests who were expected to deal with the stressful logistics by themselves
Follow Us