Woman Refuses To Contribute $500 To Fund Her Cousin’s Wedding, Family Drama Ensues

Family drama is something nobody is safe from. From discussing covid vaccines over Sunday barbecue to getting ready for your relative’s wedding, things can go wrong in a split second.
The latter has happened to a woman who had her wedding set for this year, but the engaged couple moved it to next year because of the pandemic. Meanwhile, her cousin has set her own wedding date scheduled just a day before the author’s, but “that’s a whole other story.”
The drama escalated when the cousin asked each family unit for $500 to finance her wedding. “I told her no because my fiancé and I are saving up,” wrote the author in a post on r/AITA. Everyone was left divided, and now the author wants to know if she was right to refuse to make the generous “donation.” Tell us your thoughts in the comment section below!
To find out what an expert had to say about this situation, Bored Panda reached out to Rhiann Janak, a professional wedding planner and the CEO of “Lucy Till French Weddings.” Rhiann told us that in her professional and personal opinion, “it’s tacky to outright ask for money from guests, even if they are family.”
“I’d advise this bride to downsize her guestlist and use the budget she’s saved or been gifted from her parents,” the wedding planner suggested. She also added that the couple may want to think of a destination wedding as a way to save money.
“Doing a destination wedding is often a way to save money on the venue costs as it is normal for guests to contribute to or pay for their own accommodation—if that accommodation is at the wedding venue itself, it can offset the cost for the couple. You wouldn’t expect someone to pay for your hotel on a vacation, and this is no different,” Rhiann concluded.
