Woman Has A Problem With Neighbor’s Teen Wearing A Bikini In Private Yard, Gets Shut Up Pretty Fast

Your home should be where you have the freedom to be yourself and live the way you want. Unfortunately, many feel stifled because of their neighborhood’s homeowners association, which sets strict rules. That’s why people try to find houses that aren’t governed by such guidelines.
One family thought they were scot-free by moving to a place with no HOA, but they soon found out that their nosy neighbor was quite enough. She tried to control what a teen was wearing in her backyard and got quickly shut down by the girl’s mom.
When neighbors become too controlling and nosy, people need to immediately set boundaries to stop such behavior
The teen liked to wear bikinis in her yard while swimming and tanning, and her family had moved to a neighborhood with no HOA for such freedom
One neighbor, named Sally, took issue with the 15-year-old wearing a bikini and sent a message to her mom, saying the teen should cover up
The mom angrily told Sally that adults shouldn’t be worrying about what teens are wearing, and she also bought her daughter a new, more revealing swimsuit
Sally couldn’t mind her own business and sent another rude message about the teen, saying that she wouldn’t tolerate such dressing outside
The teen’s mom took some time to respond and told Sally that if she ever contacted her again, she would report her for harassment and spying on minors
Sally did not send any message back after the teen’s mom confronted her about her behavior
The poster and her family had moved into a neighborhood where they felt that they’d be able to live freely since there was no homeowners association to control their every move. Unfortunately, their neighbor, Sally, was the unofficial moral police, and when she saw the OP wearing a bikini in her yard, she tried to stop the girl.
Some people believe that modesty should be followed at all times. Rather than applying those rules to their own behavior, they try to enforce this on other people as well. It is more important to uphold one’s religious and cultural ideals in one’s own life first, rather than trying to control other people.
The teen’s mother wasn’t going to take Sally’s comments lying down. She told her neighbor that she had no right to spy on a child and control what she was wearing. The mom also pointed out that there were many grown men mowing their lawns without shirts on and that a teenager wearing a bikini was certainly not the problem.
Very often, neighbors plan and plot against each other instead of just communicating about their problems. In this case, the woman tried to get the OP to stop wearing a bikini instead of coming over and explaining why exactly she had a problem with the clothing. Calmly talking about such situations is more helpful as it can lead to a proper resolution.
Since the teen’s mom had no issue with her bikini and even bought her a new one, the poster decided to go out to tan again. She wasn’t going out in public with it; she was just minding her business in her own yard. Even this wasn’t enough to keep Sally’s nose out of the matter, and she sent another rude text about it.
Sally was truly not being neighborly because she was spying on the folks next door and trying to tell them how to live their lives. Experts say that it’s important to respect your neighbor’s personal space, and even if the houses are very close, don’t eavesdrop or peek into their quarters. This will help maintain privacy and respect.
The OP’s mom was extremely angry with Sally over her disrespectful message. She told the other woman that if she ever tried to contact her again, she would report her to the police. This threat helped Sally realize that she couldn’t keep acting the way she had been, and luckily, it got her to stop her spiteful behavior.
When people comment on children’s clothes or bodies, it can severely impact their sense of self. Moral policing or weight-related comments often stay imprinted in children’s minds for a long time. That’s why it’s good that the OP’s mom stuck up for her and got Sally to stop being so controlling.
People were glad that the mom stood up for her daughter, and they felt like Sally was only saying such things because either her husband or son was eyeing the teen
