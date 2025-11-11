We Visited All The Filming Locations Of ‘Hannibal’ In Florence, Italy

Since 2013, we’ve been visiting filming locations of famous movies and TV shows in several countries. We take screenshots from the shows, put them on our tablets, and then align them with their original backgrounds in the exact same location.
Discovering the places to see of NBC’s Hannibal series in Florence, Italy is one of our favorite trips so far: amazing food, stunning Italian architecture, and lovely people. We met a man who’d been there when they filmed an episode with Laurence Fishburne and another man who met Anthony Hopkins back when they filmed the Hannibal movie. They were so excited to hear we were hunting these movie locations!
Here are our Hannibal scene frames from Florence and its famous landmarks plus two additional ones from the Anthony Hopkins film and Assassin’s Creed 2.
A promotional shot of Gillian Anderson and Mads Mikkelsen at Piazza di Santa Maria Novella
Bedelia Du Maurier at Piazza Della Repubblica, Florence, Italy
Hannibal at Palazzo Medici Riccardi, Florence, Italy
The gardens of Palazzo Medici Riccardi, Florence, Italy
A promotional shot of Mads Mikkelsen in the gardens of Palazzo Medici Riccardi, Florence, Italy
The incredible Gillian Anderson at Cattedrale di Santa Maria del Fiore
Another shot of Gillian Anderson at Cattedrale di Santa Maria del Fiore
Jack Crawford saying goodbye to wife Bella at Ponte Santa Trinita, Florence, Italy
Hannibal escaping after the fight with Jack at Ponte Santa Trinita, Florence, Italy
Hannibal and Will re-united at Galleria degli Uffizi, Florence, Italy
Rinaldo Pazzi making a call in front of Sagrestia, Vecchia, Florence, Italy
Fun fact: the phone isn’t actually there. Movie magic. My travel mate Karl is making an appearance in the background.
Jack Crawford at Palazzo Medici Riccardi, Florence, Italy
Will Graham at Palazzo Medici Riccardi, Florence, Italy
Hannibal escaping after the fight with Jack in an alleyway near Borgo Santi Apostoli
These alleyways weren’t that easy to find, as they weren’t mentioned or named anywhere online. All we had was a few seconds of quick flashes of Mads walking through these beautiful places, but we managed to locate the exact ones in the end. Such joy!
Hannibal escaping after the fight with Jack in another alleyway near Borgo Santi Apostoli
Hannibal and Karl
Bedelia Du Maurier at Piazza Della Repubblica, Florence, Italy
Bedelia on platform 3 at Stazione di Santa Maria Novella, Florence, Italy
Jack during the sunset at Piazzale Michelangelo, Florence, Italy
Bedelia on platform 3 at Stazione di Santa Maria Novella, Florence, Italy
Mads Mikkelsen / Hannibal escaping through Piazza di Santa Maria Novella
Florence, familiar from the Hannibal Lecter stories
The Other Lecter: Anthony Hopkins walking along the river in Florence, Italy
P.S.: This is the first time ever we’ve published this photo. Hope you like it!
Assassin’s Creed 2
