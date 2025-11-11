We Visited All The Filming Locations Of ‘Hannibal’ In Florence, Italy

Since 2013, we’ve been visiting filming locations of famous movies and TV shows in several countries. We take screenshots from the shows, put them on our tablets, and then align them with their original backgrounds in the exact same location.

Discovering the places to see of NBC’s Hannibal series in Florence, Italy is one of our favorite trips so far: amazing food, stunning Italian architecture, and lovely people. We met a man who’d been there when they filmed an episode with Laurence Fishburne and another man who met Anthony Hopkins back when they filmed the Hannibal movie. They were so excited to hear we were hunting these movie locations!

Here are our Hannibal scene frames from Florence and its famous landmarks plus two additional ones from the Anthony Hopkins film and Assassin’s Creed 2.

A promotional shot of Gillian Anderson and Mads Mikkelsen at Piazza di Santa Maria Novella

Bedelia Du Maurier at Piazza Della Repubblica, Florence, Italy

Hannibal at Palazzo Medici Riccardi, Florence, Italy

The gardens of Palazzo Medici Riccardi, Florence, Italy

A promotional shot of Mads Mikkelsen in the gardens of Palazzo Medici Riccardi, Florence, Italy

The incredible Gillian Anderson at Cattedrale di Santa Maria del Fiore

Another shot of Gillian Anderson at Cattedrale di Santa Maria del Fiore

Jack Crawford saying goodbye to wife Bella at Ponte Santa Trinita, Florence, Italy

Hannibal escaping after the fight with Jack at Ponte Santa Trinita, Florence, Italy

Hannibal and Will re-united at Galleria degli Uffizi, Florence, Italy

Rinaldo Pazzi making a call in front of Sagrestia, Vecchia, Florence, Italy

Fun fact: the phone isn’t actually there. Movie magic. My travel mate Karl is making an appearance in the background.

Jack Crawford at Palazzo Medici Riccardi, Florence, Italy

Will Graham at Palazzo Medici Riccardi, Florence, Italy

Hannibal escaping after the fight with Jack in an alleyway near Borgo Santi Apostoli

These alleyways weren’t that easy to find, as they weren’t mentioned or named anywhere online. All we had was a few seconds of quick flashes of Mads walking through these beautiful places, but we managed to locate the exact ones in the end. Such joy!

Hannibal escaping after the fight with Jack in another alleyway near Borgo Santi Apostoli

Hannibal and Karl

Bedelia Du Maurier at Piazza Della Repubblica, Florence, Italy

Bedelia on platform 3 at Stazione di Santa Maria Novella, Florence, Italy

Jack during the sunset at Piazzale Michelangelo, Florence, Italy

Bedelia on platform 3 at Stazione di Santa Maria Novella, Florence, Italy

Mads Mikkelsen / Hannibal escaping through Piazza di Santa Maria Novella

Florence, familiar from the Hannibal Lecter stories

The Other Lecter: Anthony Hopkins walking along the river in Florence, Italy

P.S.: This is the first time ever we’ve published this photo. Hope you like it!

Assassin’s Creed 2

