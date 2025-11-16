Hey Pandas, How Do You Cope With Stress? (Closed)

We all had our fair share of stressful days or though times in general. Could you share some coping mechanisms that worked for you?
#1
Listening to or playing music will help me destress really fast.
#2
Sad fact is…I DON’T DO ANYTHING I JUST LIVE IN FEAR AND STRESS AND THATS WORSE THEN ANY OTHER DISEASE AND FEAR/STRESS CAN KILL!!!!!. Phew my point is I don’t really do anything but if you are having a hard time with stress you could call a counselor or even a therapist for me I’m trying to get into counseling but that’s all I gotta say.
#3
*Don’t try this at home, kids, and other people* But whenever I was having “Episodes” (Starting with normal teenage c**p to getting slapped to the point of nosebleeds) I would DESTROY my arms. I would bite them down to the point of bruising, but it made me feel better. Until my stepmom would “Bite me back” in the same spot to “Motivate me” I’m not saying this as a way for you guys to cope. That’s just what NOT to do :)
#4
I like to watch my cat, Fatso Franko, knowing eventually he will do something stupid and make me laugh.
#5
Listen to music/use headphones or sit in a dark room and read. gives your senses a break
#6
I pray.
#7
I draw things. It doesn’t matter what, drawing just helps me calm down.
#8
Knitting scarves and sweaters and hats! I’m still getting around to socks and gloves though.
#9
Drinking
#10
Not well but I try to take a moment to stop, regroup my thoughts and observe what’s happening around me and what others are doing. Sometimes I’m the only one stressing because I feel like I have to do everything when there are people who are doing their job the best they can and are willing to help when I need it. Then I tell myself it’s just a certain amount of hours I have to do these tasks and then I get to go home and it will be someone else doing them.
#11
I spiral until my ADHD distracts me then cling to that one thing in my mind like a strobing recollection of dream I know is about fade into the depths of my anxiety and be tethered to the ocean floor as a constant reminder of another time my physicality failed me. Then I feel it drip away down my hands slowly and silently with a call left in my bones “This isn’t the last time.”
#12
mu stress is usally coped with getting addcited to random things. this website, candy,books,baking,gaming,and more. like everything, you name it
#13
Sometimes if I surround myself with things I do enjoy, It feels like it out ways the looming threat of the outside world. Makes you forget.
#14
listening to music, always… I have a specific playlist to calm me down…
#15
Watching/reading/playing/
Listening to things I remember from more pleasant eras
#16
Depends on where I am. If I’m in public, ill shake my hand rapidly and chew my nails and do my best to get alone. If I’m at home, I’ll either blast music and try and distract myself or I’ll read a book and get lost in someone else’s problems. If im really really stressed I’ll write my own story so I can focus on the fake problems. Basically I just try and get away from whatever is stressing me out. I don’t really cope well XD
#17
I used to smoke but since I quit, if I feel stressed I go for a vigorous walk around my neighborhood. I usually feel better by the end of it.
#18
I go to my emotional support person! (My best friend) He is a great listener and always know show to make me feel better
#19
Since I started doing cross country at school, I’ve realized running is very relaxing for me. I’m not very good yet (I just ran 1.5 miles without walking at all for the first time yesterday, at about a 10 min/mile pace), but I like it a lot!!
#20
Listening to music and cleaning. To bad. I can’t clean unless I have nice noise such as music playing, but I can’t listen to music without doing anything. So it is like a combo.
