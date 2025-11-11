We Turned 133 Old Washing Machine Drums Into Street Lamps

We made steampunk street decoration out of washing machine drums for the festival of São Pedro in the town of Câmara de Lobos, Madeira island, Portugal. It took about 6 months to collect 133 washing machines.
Many of them were found in the street meant for garbage, some were donated by owners who couldn’t use them anymore. Initially, we targeted for 100 drums but once the number was reached, the washing machines kept coming.
We are a cultural association Teatro Metaphora – associação de amigos das artes, and one of our goals is promotion of ecological well-being and responsible usage of materials.
More info: Facebook
The volunteers spent 6 months collecting the washing machines
They also prepared the drums
The municipality workers helped to put the decorations
It was really nice since they supported the project too
The steampunk decoration evokes contradictory reaction from locals though
Finally, stylish lamps illuminate the street
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us