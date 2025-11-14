We Asked 1,232 Millennials And Gen Z’ers How They Feel About Travel In 2021

With the pandemic putting the brakes on most of our travel plans (and social lives) in 2020, it’s safe to say that a lot of our personal goals and priorities have also undergone a major transformation. With that in mind, we’ve decided to conduct a survey on 1,232 respondents between the ages of 18-35, in an attempt to understand what their travel intent for 2021 is and whether there’s any shift in sentiment for millennials and Gen Z-ers when it comes to planning future travel.
This infographic presents our key takeaways from the survey on topics such as vaccination, top destinations, and the kind of travel experiences young people are looking for at this point.
63% of young people surveyed are planning to travel this year
In 41% of cases, Europe is the preferred destination
58% would travel even if they had to quarantine upon their return home
2 in 5 people are considering working or studying remotely this year
77% of respondents intend to travel domestically in 2021
71% of respondents would take the COVID vaccine to enable them to travel
87% of surveyed are looking for a unique travel experience this year
When asked what they missed most about traveling, most of them said it was exploring new destinations.
67% of young travelers would book a mystery travel ticket, not knowing where they were going until the day before
When asked what the biggest lesson they’ve learned when thinking about travel in a post-COVID world, 49% said they’ve come to appreciate travel more
