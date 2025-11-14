We Asked 1,232 Millennials And Gen Z’ers How They Feel About Travel In 2021

With the pandemic putting the brakes on most of our travel plans (and social lives) in 2020, it’s safe to say that a lot of our personal goals and priorities have also undergone a major transformation. With that in mind, we’ve decided to conduct a survey on 1,232 respondents between the ages of 18-35, in an attempt to understand what their travel intent for 2021 is and whether there’s any shift in sentiment for millennials and Gen Z-ers when it comes to planning future travel.

This infographic presents our key takeaways from the survey on topics such as vaccination, top destinations, and the kind of travel experiences young people are looking for at this point.

We Asked 1,232 Millennials And Gen Z&#8217;ers How They Feel About Travel In 2021

63% of young people surveyed are planning to travel this year

We Asked 1,232 Millennials And Gen Z&#8217;ers How They Feel About Travel In 2021

In 41% of cases, Europe is the preferred destination

We Asked 1,232 Millennials And Gen Z&#8217;ers How They Feel About Travel In 2021

58% would travel even if they had to quarantine upon their return home

We Asked 1,232 Millennials And Gen Z&#8217;ers How They Feel About Travel In 2021

2 in 5 people are considering working or studying remotely this year

We Asked 1,232 Millennials And Gen Z&#8217;ers How They Feel About Travel In 2021

Image credits: unsplash.com

77% of respondents intend to travel domestically in 2021

We Asked 1,232 Millennials And Gen Z&#8217;ers How They Feel About Travel In 2021

71% of respondents would take the COVID vaccine to enable them to travel

We Asked 1,232 Millennials And Gen Z&#8217;ers How They Feel About Travel In 2021

87% of surveyed are looking for a unique travel experience this year

We Asked 1,232 Millennials And Gen Z&#8217;ers How They Feel About Travel In 2021

When asked what they missed most about traveling, most of them said it was exploring new destinations.

We Asked 1,232 Millennials And Gen Z&#8217;ers How They Feel About Travel In 2021

67% of young travelers would book a mystery travel ticket, not knowing where they were going until the day before

We Asked 1,232 Millennials And Gen Z&#8217;ers How They Feel About Travel In 2021

When asked what the biggest lesson they’ve learned when thinking about travel in a post-COVID world, 49% said they’ve come to appreciate travel more

We Asked 1,232 Millennials And Gen Z&#8217;ers How They Feel About Travel In 2021

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
