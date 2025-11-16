This Dog Is A Local Landmark In Tbilisi, Georgia With A Personal Google Maps Mark And Positive Reviews

by

In large cities of Georgia, stray animals are not tortured or harassed. They are treated and sterilized. This is the most modern and humane way to control the population. But the problem is not solved – there are no fewer stray animals, and this has its own reasons.

In Tbilisi, Georgia on the street called Amagleba a stray dog has become a local landmark. The adorable dog has his own Google Maps reviews with positive feedback and fans ready to feed him.

More info: google.com

Meet Watermelon, a dog whose nickname was chosen by the local people due to the of the spherical shape of the dog’s body

This Dog Is A Local Landmark In Tbilisi, Georgia With A Personal Google Maps Mark And Positive Reviews

Image credits: medialeaks.ru

The canine has a blue tag on her ear, it means the dog is homeless yet doesn’t pose a threat to others

This Dog Is A Local Landmark In Tbilisi, Georgia With A Personal Google Maps Mark And Positive Reviews

Image credits: medialeaks.ru

This Dog Is A Local Landmark In Tbilisi, Georgia With A Personal Google Maps Mark And Positive Reviews

Image credits: @art_anikee

According to @Sve_tt on Twitter, the dog is a female and was homeless for a while now with an elderly lady taking care of her before

This Dog Is A Local Landmark In Tbilisi, Georgia With A Personal Google Maps Mark And Positive Reviews

Image credits: @sve_tt

She now lives on Amagleba Street in a cardboard booth

This Dog Is A Local Landmark In Tbilisi, Georgia With A Personal Google Maps Mark And Positive Reviews

Image credits: medialeaks.ru

Twitter user @lampimampi was surprised to find out that the dog he greets and meets everyday is a local landmark

This Dog Is A Local Landmark In Tbilisi, Georgia With A Personal Google Maps Mark And Positive Reviews

Watermelon dog used to have over 70 reviews on Google maps with a flawess reputation

This Dog Is A Local Landmark In Tbilisi, Georgia With A Personal Google Maps Mark And Positive Reviews

Image credits: www.google.com

This specific mark was later deleted on Google Maps.

Watermelon has the most enthusiastic comments online as people call her “sweet bun”

This Dog Is A Local Landmark In Tbilisi, Georgia With A Personal Google Maps Mark And Positive Reviews

Image credits: medialeaks.ru

This Dog Is A Local Landmark In Tbilisi, Georgia With A Personal Google Maps Mark And Positive Reviews

A Twitter user named @catchshirrecat went to visit Watermelon dog, bought her a can of food, and shared with others how they can do so too

This Dog Is A Local Landmark In Tbilisi, Georgia With A Personal Google Maps Mark And Positive Reviews
This Dog Is A Local Landmark In Tbilisi, Georgia With A Personal Google Maps Mark And Positive Reviews

Pictures of Watermelon and reviews online are quickly increasing, attracting the attention of dog lovers who then help to take care of her daily

This Dog Is A Local Landmark In Tbilisi, Georgia With A Personal Google Maps Mark And Positive Reviews

Image credits: medialeaks.ru

With all the lovely attention toward her online, perhaps the elderly dog will soon have a permanent place she can call her home

This Dog Is A Local Landmark In Tbilisi, Georgia With A Personal Google Maps Mark And Positive Reviews

Image credits: medialeaks.ru

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Europeans Reveal Their 40 Most “WTF” Moments From Visiting America In This Viral Thread
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Illustrate Conversations With My Mom, To Show How It Is To Be An Adult Woman In South Asia
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Are Capybaras Friendly? 38 Cute Photos Of Unlikely Friendships
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Draw Comics About Our Modern-Day Apocalypse (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
“Swifties Already Got Him Trained”: Jason Kelce Reacts After Savage Remarks About Bad Bunny Go Viral
3 min read
Oct, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, Draw A Cute Potato And Post It Here (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.