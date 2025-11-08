Waterfall Cup Straight Pour In Blues: Easy Acrylic Pour Painting

by

Today, I let the blues speak.

The kind of blues that fall like water over stone—soft and steady, full of quiet power. In the Waterfall Cup Straight Pour, the paint doesn’t rush; it cascades. Layer by layer, the river reveals itself.

I kept the movement slow and intentional, like breathing. No pushing, no forcing—just letting gravity tell the story. And I have to say, it felt good. Really good. Sometimes, paint knows exactly where it wants to go.

Thank you for watching, for creating, and for being here. Stay curious. Stay brave with color.

More info: youtu.be

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
