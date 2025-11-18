Watercolors Flowers From My Garden

by

Discover the work of the talented artist Elena Shichko, who creates her pieces using watercolor. Elena Shichko is a professional artist from Belarus, currently living and working in Germany. She works in various genres and techniques, but she especially loves capturing picturesque corners of the garden filled with flowers, which she paints with great pleasure in watercolor.

The series of watercolors presented below is dedicated to flowers from the artist’s garden. In her interview, Elena shares her impressions:

“I am fascinated not only by the variety of shapes and colors of plants but also by the fleeting nature of their blooming. I am constantly chasing this ephemeral, rapidly changing beauty. In nature, everything happens so quickly. I want to stop and capture the moment as fast as possible. Watercolors come to the rescue here, helping to convey the lightness, transparency of halftones and shades of flowers, and the full diversity of plant forms. My garden is my place of strength, a source of my inspiration and positive energy. I can spend whole days observing the endless transformations of my garden, the life of flowers, birds, insects, and the changing seasons. It never gets boring.”

Support the artist with a comment and a follow on her Instagram account @shichko_art.

More info: Instagram

Garden sweet garden. Watercolor

Watercolors Flowers From My Garden

Blue fantasie. Watercolor

Watercolors Flowers From My Garden

Lilies from my garden. Watercolor

Watercolors Flowers From My Garden

Smile of Sun. Watercolor

Watercolors Flowers From My Garden

Rose garden. Watercolor

Watercolors Flowers From My Garden

Pink lilies. Watercolor

Watercolors Flowers From My Garden

Little pansies. Watercolor.

Watercolors Flowers From My Garden

White peonies. Watercolor

Watercolors Flowers From My Garden

My beautiful garden. Watercolor

Watercolors Flowers From My Garden

Autumn still life. Watercolor

Watercolors Flowers From My Garden

Still life with sunflowers. Watercolor

Watercolors Flowers From My Garden

Pink peonies. Watercolor

Watercolors Flowers From My Garden

Lawender. Watercolor.

Watercolors Flowers From My Garden

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Castle Canceled
Stana Katic Opens Up About Untimely Exit From Castle
3 min read
Jan, 31, 2018
For The Past 32 Years I Have Been Painting Bears
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Top 7 Brilliant Doctors In Medical Dramas, Ranked
3 min read
Mar, 23, 2025
Jonathan Banks’ Best TV Show Roles Before Constellation, Ranked
3 min read
Mar, 16, 2024
Dog-Shaped Scratching Post Lets Cats Have Their Sweet Revenge
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Meet The Cast of “Stay Close”
3 min read
Jan, 25, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.