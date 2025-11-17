These 12 Shelter Cats Are Advertised As Cars For Sale, And The Result Is Hilarious

To advertise something we know creatively is a difficult task, especially when it comes to animals or animal shelters.

However, this didn’t stop one creative person who runs social media for a small cat shelter to create a rather unique comparison as if cats were ‘sold’ as used cars. The result is absolutely hilarious! And the best part is that all these ‘vehicles’ are cat friendly.

I hope this will serve as a reminder to adopt and help these adorable ‘four-wheelers’ find a loving home. Or should I say garage in this case?

More info: pippisplace.org | Facebook | Instagram

These adorable shelter cats were described as used cars and here is the result

Image credits: pippisplace

#1

Image source: pippisplace

#2

Image source: pippisplace

#3

Image source: pippisplace

#4

Image source: pippisplace

#5

Image source: pippisplace

#6

Image source: pippisplace

#7

Image source: pippisplace

#8

Image source: pippisplace

#9

Image source: pippisplace

#10

Image source: pippisplace

#11

Image source: pippisplace

#12

Image source: pippisplace

