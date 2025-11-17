My Comics Feature The Issues People Struggle With These Days, And Here Are My 24 Best Works

by

I paint to stay sane in an insane world. Pop culture is no longer a mass media shared experience, but rather an all-too-alienating private interaction manipulated by powerful technology designed to dominate how we live, love, work, and think. Artificial intelligence influences who we date, what we consume, watch, and believe.

I spent decades innovating and creating the very technologies that now control us. I created video games that adapted to players’ skill levels to increase addictive engagement and advertising platforms that both big business and politicians could use to influence the outcomes of future events. To paraphrase Jurassic Park’s Dr. Ian Malcolm, “I was so preoccupied with whether we could do these things, that I didn’t stop to think if I should.”

More info: Instagram | kickstarter.com

#1 Men Should Be Glad I Just Want Equality And Not Revenge

#2 Millennial Monopoly

#3 Why Is My Mother So Good At Pushing My Buttons?

#4 Tell Me How To Defeat The Captcha!

#5 Being 20 In The 70s Was More Fun Than Being 70 In The 20s

#6 Lock Your Doors. We’re Passing Earth!

#7 Life Would Be Easier If I Could Mark Some People As Spam

#8 Who Needs A Prince When I Can Buy My Own Shoes?

#9 I Love You As Much As Kanye Loves Kanye

#10 Hurry, Cookies Are Tracking Us

#11 In The Future, Everyone Will Want To Be Anonymous For 15 Minutes

#12 I Wish I Could Google How You Feel About Me

#13 Sometimes I Feel As Useless As A Traffic Light In GTA

#14 I Can’t Stay A Boy Forever Bruce

#15 Edibles Make It Hard To Login To My iPad

#16 Someone On The Internet Disagrees With Me

#17 Alexa Turn My Feelings Off

#18 I Keep Forgetting To Live

#19 Is Posting This Selfie Empowering Or Objectifying?

#20 Earth Day 2050

#21 I’m Ashamed Of What I Did For A Klondike Bar

#22 It’s A Magic Wishing Apple

#23 People Were Nicer Back When Everyone Knew To “Be Kind And Rewind”

#24 Eat Gmo Corn

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
