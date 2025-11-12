My First Watercolor Paintings

by

I’ve never thought I would paint something in watercolors and that it would actually work out. These are my very first paintings which I created in the last few weeks. One day a friend asked me to paint something in watercolors. For a moment I was lost and told that I am not sure I can do that. But later I decided to give it a try. And to be honest – I was surprised by the result myself. Of course, I still need a lot of practice, but the most difficult part is to start. Once you’ve started – then you just need to keep practicing and eventually, it will work out.

By this, I just want to encourage all those who are hesitating about trying something new! 

More info: Etsy

#1

Image source: KhachikYana

#2

Image source: KhachikYana

#3

Image source: KhachikYana

#4

Image source: KhachikYana

#5

Image source: KhachikYana

#6

Image source: KhachikYana

#7

Image source: KhachikYana

#8

Image source: KhachikYana

#9

Image source: KhachikYana

#10

Image source: KhachikYana

#11

Image source: KhachikYana

#12

Image source: KhachikYana

#13

Image source: KhachikYana

#14

Image source: KhachikYana

#15

Image source: KhachikYana

#16

Image source: KhachikYana

#17

Image source: KhachikYana

#18

Image source: KhachikYana

#19

Image source: KhachikYana

#20

Image source: KhachikYana

#21

Image source: KhachikYana

#22

Image source: KhachikYana

#23

Image source: KhachikYana

#24

Image source: KhachikYana

Patrick Penrose
