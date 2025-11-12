My First Watercolor Paintings

I’ve never thought I would paint something in watercolors and that it would actually work out. These are my very first paintings which I created in the last few weeks. One day a friend asked me to paint something in watercolors. For a moment I was lost and told that I am not sure I can do that. But later I decided to give it a try. And to be honest – I was surprised by the result myself. Of course, I still need a lot of practice, but the most difficult part is to start. Once you’ve started – then you just need to keep practicing and eventually, it will work out.
By this, I just want to encourage all those who are hesitating about trying something new!
More info: Etsy
#1
#1
#2
#2
#3
#3
#4
#4
#5
#5
#6
#6
#7
#7
#8
#8
#9
#9
#10
#10
#11
#11
#12
#12
#13
#13
#14
#14
#15
#15
#16
#16
#17
#17
#18
#18
#19
#19
#20
#20
#21
#21
#22
#22
#23
#23
#24
#24
