Michaels Jumps Onboard With The “Pretty Portraits, Ugly Location” Trend And Photographers Are Having A Blast!

by

Michaels recently posted on their Social Media encouraging photographers to take photos in the aisles of their stores, and unlike other stores which enforce strict photo policies, Michaels has stated that they don’t need a release. And here’s another perk- their stores are pet friendly! (Just make sure you give the store a heads up!) You can join in by using the hashtag #Michaelschallenge! Here are a few creative images for inspiration! *All images are used with permission =)

More info: Instagram

Fine Art Photographer @amphotographygallery creates a whimsical fairytale land in the aisle

Image credits: instagram.com

hipster vibes

Image credits: instagram.com

Youtuber and Instagrammer @albinwonderland created a behind the scenes video showing the process!

You can see the video here: https://youtu.be/PXuiGx-UQfw

Image credits: youtu.be

@jesnoellephotography got fancy with some props!

Image credits: instagram.com

Photographer Danielle used her daughter as a model!

Image credits: www.facebook.com

Megan M. seized the opportunity to take some precious newborn photos!

@sh0tbyasia proves that the Michaels Challenge isn’t just for female models!

Image credits: instagram.com

Instagram user @modified_mermaid_ took the challenge and then decided to get her husband involved in the fun!

Image credits: instagram.com

Image credits: instagram.com

Image credits: instagram.com

People are even taking their pets, as evidenced by this photo from @feliciaandco!

Image credits: instagram.com

Popular Instagram Frenchie @margobean enjoys her time amongst the flowers

Image credits: instagram.com

@Elainatylerphotography also photographed her fur baby!

Image credits: instagram.com

